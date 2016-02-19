Viscosity And Relaxation
1st Edition
Description
Glass: Science and Technology, Volume 3: Viscosity and Relaxation provides notable developments in the field of glasses. This book contains seven chapters that specifically tackle the scientific and engineering aspects of glass viscosity, viscoelasticity, relaxation, and annealing.
This book considers first the basis for the analysis of the data produced in relaxation experiments by testing a variety of mechanical models that help to define many of the viscoelastic properties and to establish relationships between them. The subsequent chapters discuss the basic information on the rheology of viscoelastic substances; the atomic transport properties and structural relaxation processes; and the technological aspects of viscosity and its dependence on temperature, stress, time, and composition. This book further explores the physical mechanisms and theories of glass annealing. Separate chapters deal with the inorganic nonmetallic, organic polymers, and metal glasses.
This book will be of value to glass scientists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Viscoelasticity of Glass
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Formulation
III. Elasticity
IV. Shear and Bulk Relaxation
V. Relaxation of the History of Events
VI. Uniaxial and Biaxial Stress Relaxation
VII. A Particular Form of Viscoelastic Equations
VIII. Temperature Variation
IX. The Glass Transition
X. Conclusion
Appendix: Properties of the Laplace Transform
References
Chapter 2 Mechanical Relaxation in Inorganic Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Some Generalities of the Viscoelasticity in Glasses
III. Comments on the Measurement Technique
IV. Influence of Temperature and Composition
V. Influence of Structural Changes
VI. Is an Inorganic Glass a Linear Viscoelastic and Thermorheologically Simple Body?
VII. On Evaluation of Viscoelastic Response of Inorganic Glasses
References
Chapter 3 Rheology and Relaxation in Metal Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Nature of the Glassy State in Metal Alloys
III. Atomic Transport Properties
IV. Structural Relaxation Phenomena
V. Analysis and Models of Relaxation
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4 Technological Aspects of Viscosity
I. Definition, Units, Measurement, and Standards
II. Dependence on Temperature
III. Dependence on Stress
IV. Dependence on Time
V. Dependence on Composition
References
Chapter 5 Annealing of Glass
I. Why is Glass Annealed?
II. Physical Mechanisms Governing the Annealing Process
III. Theories of Annealing
IV. Applications
V. Observations on Annealing Practice
References
Chapter 6 Rheology of Polymeric Fluids
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. The Shear Compliance and Modulus
III. The Bulk Compliance and Modulus
IV. Tensile Compliance and Modulus
V. Nonlinear Rheological Behavior
References
Chapter 7 Physical Aging of Polymer Glasses
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. The Bulk Creep Compliance
III. Volume Creep and the Shear Compliance and Modulus
IV. Volume Creep and the Tensile Compliance and Modulus
V. Effect of Deformation on Aging
Appendix
References
Index
