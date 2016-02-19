Viscoelasticity
1st Edition
Phenomenological Aspects
Description
Viscoelasticity: Phenomenological Aspects provides information pertinent to the phenomenological aspects of viscoelasticity. This book provides the basic approach to the behavioral description of viscoelasticity.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development of various theories of linear viscoelastic theories. This text then presents the results of investigation that evaluate the linear viscoelastic parameters of typical polymeric materials. Other chapters consider the development of nonlinear stress-strain-time relations for viscoelastic materials, which have been helpful in the analysis of the linear mechanical behavior of rubberlike polymers and the molecular theories. This book discusses as well the application of linear theories and the behavior of a number of polymer systems and their similarities and differences. The final chapter deals with experimental observations of real materials that exhibit nonlinear, time-dependent stress-strain behavior.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, mechanical engineers, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Stress Analysis for Viscoelastic Bodies
Introduction
The Laws of Linear Viscoelasticity
The Stress Analysis Problem
Examples
A Convenient Form of Viscoelastic Law for Stress Analysis
Analytical Problems
Discussion
References
The Linear Viscoelastic Behavior of Rubberlike Polymers and Its Molecular Interpretation
Introduction
Basic Functions
Exact Relations Between Basic Functions
Approximate Relations Between Functions
Derived Functions
Model Representations
Molecular Theories of Viscoelastic Properties of Polymers
References
Comparisons of Viscoelastic Behavior in Seven Typical Polymer Systems
Introduction
Methods Used for Interconverting Functions
Sources of Data
Comparison of Results
Conclusions
Appendix
Treatment of Temperature
Dependence by the Method of Reduced Variables
References
The Behavior of Certain Viscoelastic Materials in Laminar Shearing Motions
Introduction
Stress-Deformation Relations for Simple Shearing Motion
Elasticity of Non-Newtonian Fluids
Laminar Shear Flows
Flow through Cylindrical Pipes
Flow Between Coaxial Cones
Other Theories
References
Constitutive Equations for Classes of Deformations
Introductory Remarks
Specification of the Physical System Considered
Rotation of the Physical System
Isotropy of the Material
The Case of Small Deformations
Other Classes of Deformations
Further Discussion of the Starting Point
Stress Relaxation of Polymeric Material in Combined Torsion and Tension
Introduction
Experimental Apparatus
Sample Preparation
Experimental Procedure
Experimental Results
Effect of Rate of Deformation
Effect of Temperature on Modulus
The Normal Stress Effect in Polymer Solutions
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261768