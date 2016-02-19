Viscoelasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228471, 9781483261768

Viscoelasticity

1st Edition

Phenomenological Aspects

Editors: J. T. Bergen
eBook ISBN: 9781483261768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 160
Description

Viscoelasticity: Phenomenological Aspects provides information pertinent to the phenomenological aspects of viscoelasticity. This book provides the basic approach to the behavioral description of viscoelasticity.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development of various theories of linear viscoelastic theories. This text then presents the results of investigation that evaluate the linear viscoelastic parameters of typical polymeric materials. Other chapters consider the development of nonlinear stress-strain-time relations for viscoelastic materials, which have been helpful in the analysis of the linear mechanical behavior of rubberlike polymers and the molecular theories. This book discusses as well the application of linear theories and the behavior of a number of polymer systems and their similarities and differences. The final chapter deals with experimental observations of real materials that exhibit nonlinear, time-dependent stress-strain behavior.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists, mechanical engineers, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Stress Analysis for Viscoelastic Bodies

Introduction

The Laws of Linear Viscoelasticity

The Stress Analysis Problem

Examples

A Convenient Form of Viscoelastic Law for Stress Analysis

Analytical Problems

Discussion

References

The Linear Viscoelastic Behavior of Rubberlike Polymers and Its Molecular Interpretation

Introduction

Basic Functions

Exact Relations Between Basic Functions

Approximate Relations Between Functions

Derived Functions

Model Representations

Molecular Theories of Viscoelastic Properties of Polymers

References

Comparisons of Viscoelastic Behavior in Seven Typical Polymer Systems

Introduction

Methods Used for Interconverting Functions

Sources of Data

Comparison of Results

Conclusions

Appendix

Treatment of Temperature

Dependence by the Method of Reduced Variables

References

The Behavior of Certain Viscoelastic Materials in Laminar Shearing Motions

Introduction

Stress-Deformation Relations for Simple Shearing Motion

Elasticity of Non-Newtonian Fluids

Laminar Shear Flows

Flow through Cylindrical Pipes

Flow Between Coaxial Cones

Other Theories

References

Constitutive Equations for Classes of Deformations

Introductory Remarks

Specification of the Physical System Considered

Rotation of the Physical System

Isotropy of the Material

The Case of Small Deformations

Other Classes of Deformations

Further Discussion of the Starting Point

Stress Relaxation of Polymeric Material in Combined Torsion and Tension

Introduction

Experimental Apparatus

Sample Preparation

Experimental Procedure

Experimental Results

Effect of Rate of Deformation

Effect of Temperature on Modulus

The Normal Stress Effect in Polymer Solutions

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483261768

