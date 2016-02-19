Viscoelasticity: Phenomenological Aspects provides information pertinent to the phenomenological aspects of viscoelasticity. This book provides the basic approach to the behavioral description of viscoelasticity.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the development of various theories of linear viscoelastic theories. This text then presents the results of investigation that evaluate the linear viscoelastic parameters of typical polymeric materials. Other chapters consider the development of nonlinear stress-strain-time relations for viscoelastic materials, which have been helpful in the analysis of the linear mechanical behavior of rubberlike polymers and the molecular theories. This book discusses as well the application of linear theories and the behavior of a number of polymer systems and their similarities and differences. The final chapter deals with experimental observations of real materials that exhibit nonlinear, time-dependent stress-strain behavior.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists, mechanical engineers, and research workers.