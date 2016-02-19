Viscoelastic Machine Elements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750613057, 9781483292045

Viscoelastic Machine Elements

1st Edition

Elastomers and Lubricants in Machine Systems

Authors: D F MOORE
eBook ISBN: 9781483292045
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th September 1993
Page Count: 341
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Viscoelastic Machine Elements, which encompass elastomeric elements (rubber-like components), fluidic elements (lubricating squeeze films) and their combinations, are used for absorbing vibration, reducing friction and improving energy use. Examples include pneumatic tyres, oil and lip seals, compliant bearings and races, and thin films. This book sets out to show that these elements can be incorporated in machine analysis, just as in the case of conventional elements (e.g. gears, cogs, chain drives, bearings). This is achieved by introducing elementary theory and models, by describing new and established experimental techniques for determining viscoelastic properties, and finally by working through actual examples. 'This very reasonably priced book is full of valuable information not readily available from other sources on a subject which is the eminent author's speciality.' - Industrial Lubrication and Tribology, April 1995

Readership

Tribologists, rubber technologists, machine design engineers, materials scientists.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Preface; Design methodology; Fundamentals of viscoelasticity; Elastomeric machine elements; Fluidic machine elements; Elasto-fluidic combination elements; Elastohydrodynamic interactions; New measurement techniques; Appendix; References; Bibliography; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
341
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483292045

About the Author

D F MOORE

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Tribology Design Centre, University College, Dublin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.