Viscoelastic Machine Elements
1st Edition
Elastomers and Lubricants in Machine Systems
Description
Viscoelastic Machine Elements, which encompass elastomeric elements (rubber-like components), fluidic elements (lubricating squeeze films) and their combinations, are used for absorbing vibration, reducing friction and improving energy use. Examples include pneumatic tyres, oil and lip seals, compliant bearings and races, and thin films. This book sets out to show that these elements can be incorporated in machine analysis, just as in the case of conventional elements (e.g. gears, cogs, chain drives, bearings). This is achieved by introducing elementary theory and models, by describing new and established experimental techniques for determining viscoelastic properties, and finally by working through actual examples. 'This very reasonably priced book is full of valuable information not readily available from other sources on a subject which is the eminent author's speciality.' - Industrial Lubrication and Tribology, April 1995
Readership
Tribologists, rubber technologists, machine design engineers, materials scientists.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Preface; Design methodology; Fundamentals of viscoelasticity; Elastomeric machine elements; Fluidic machine elements; Elasto-fluidic combination elements; Elastohydrodynamic interactions; New measurement techniques; Appendix; References; Bibliography; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 341
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 20th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292045
About the Author
D F MOORE
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Tribology Design Centre, University College, Dublin