Viscoelastic Machine Elements, which encompass elastomeric elements (rubber-like components), fluidic elements (lubricating squeeze films) and their combinations, are used for absorbing vibration, reducing friction and improving energy use. Examples include pneumatic tyres, oil and lip seals, compliant bearings and races, and thin films. This book sets out to show that these elements can be incorporated in machine analysis, just as in the case of conventional elements (e.g. gears, cogs, chain drives, bearings). This is achieved by introducing elementary theory and models, by describing new and established experimental techniques for determining viscoelastic properties, and finally by working through actual examples. 'This very reasonably priced book is full of valuable information not readily available from other sources on a subject which is the eminent author's speciality.' - Industrial Lubrication and Tribology, April 1995