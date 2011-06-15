This work demonstrates a novel approach to visceral osteopathy. Basing their ideas on a sound understanding of the underlying A&P, Jean-Pierre Barral and Alain Croibier propose manipulation of the arteries to treat the intestines and other internal organs by increasing their blood flow. The arteries, elastic and muscular in structure, and the innumerable nerve filaments which surround them, react ideally to manual treatment. Rich in detailed, high quality illustrations, this book serves as both an anatomical reference and a guide to carrying out visceral vascular manipulations in the most effective way possible and is suitable for osteopathic physicians, osteopaths, chiropractors, physical therapists, manual therapists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists worldwide.