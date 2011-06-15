Visceral Vascular Manipulations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702043512, 9780702049835

Visceral Vascular Manipulations

1st Edition

Authors: Jean-Pierre Barral Alain Croibier
eBook ISBN: 9780702049835
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702043512
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 15th June 2011
Page Count: 294
Description

This work demonstrates a novel approach to visceral osteopathy. Basing their ideas on a sound understanding of the underlying A&P, Jean-Pierre Barral and Alain Croibier propose manipulation of the arteries to treat the intestines and other internal organs by increasing their blood flow. The arteries, elastic and muscular in structure, and the innumerable nerve filaments which surround them, react ideally to manual treatment. Rich in detailed, high quality illustrations, this book serves as both an anatomical reference and a guide to carrying out visceral vascular manipulations in the most effective way possible and is suitable for osteopathic physicians, osteopaths, chiropractors, physical therapists, manual therapists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists worldwide.

Key Features

  • Offers practical and clinically relevant information to all practitioners and therapists working in the field

  • Abundant use of pull-out boxes, line artwork, photographs and tables facilitates ease of understanding

  • Prepared by experts of international renown

  • Covers treatment of the main organs including the heart, pancreas, small intestine, colon and other abdominal structures as well as the regions of the neck, skull and pelvic cavity

  • Serves as both an anatomical reference and a guide to carrying out visceral vascular manipulations in the most effective way possible

  • Suitable for osteopathic physicians and osteopaths, chiropractors, physical therapists, manual therapists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists

Table of Contents

1. General principles

1 General organization of the cardiovascular system

1.1 Introduction to the cardiovascular system

1.1.1 Circulatory system

1.1.2 Vascular network

1.1.3 The heart

1.1.4 Vascular sections - resistance and capacitance

1.1.5 Blood distribution

1.1.6 Types of circulation

1.2 The heart

1.2.1 Anatomy review

1.3 Vessels

1.3.1 Histology

1.3.2 Arteries

1.3.3 Veins

1.3.4 Blood

2 Circulatory physiology

3 Homeostasis of the cardiovascular system

4 Cardiovascular risk factors

5 Common cardiovascular diseases

6 Cardiovascular semiology simplified

2 The practice of visceral vascular manipulation

7 Principles of visceral vascular manipulations

Section 1 Vessels of the thorax

8 The thorax: from container to contents

9 The heart

10 The thymus

11 The subclavian arteries

12 The pulmonary vessels

Section 2 Vessels of the head and neck

13 Vessels of the breast

14 The common carotid artery

15 The external carotid artery

16 The facial artery

17 The occipital artery

18 The posterior auricular artery

19 The maxillary artery

20 The superficial temporal artery

21 The internal carotid artery and its branches

22 Vessels of the thyroid

23 Neurovascular techniques

Section 3 Vessels of the abdomen

24 Major abdominal landmarks

25 Vessels of the liver

26 Vessels of the stomach

27 Pancreatico-duodenal vessels

28 Pancreatico-splenic vessels

29 Vessels of the intestine

Section 4 Urogenital vessels

30 Renal vessels

31 Iliac vessels

32 Uterine vessels

33 Ovarian vessels

34 Internal pudendal artery

35 The inguinal canal

Conclusion

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Jean-Pierre Barral

Ostéopathe DO, diplômé de l¿European School of Ostheopathy (Maidstone, Royaume-Uni) et de la faculté de médecine Paris-Nord (département ostéopathie et médecine manuelle)

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of the Department of Osteopathic Manipulation, University of Paris School of Medicine, Paris, France; Member of the Registre des Ostéopathes de France; Diploma in Osteopathic Medicine from the European School of Osteopathy in Maidstone, UK Osteópata DO, Diplomado de la Escuela Europea de Osteopatía (Maidstone, Inglaterra) y de la Facultad de Medicina de París Norte (Departamento de Osteopatía y Medicina Manual). Ostéopathe DO, diplômé de l'European School of Ostheopathy (Maidstone, Royaume-Uni) et de la faculté de médecine Paris-Nord (département ostéopathie et médecine manuelle)

Alain Croibier

Ostéopathe DO, membre du registre des ostéopathes de France ; diplômé de l'École d'ostéopathie AT. Still Academy (Lyon)

Affiliations and Expertise

Member of the Registre des Ostéopathes de France; Member of the Academie d’Osteopathie de France; Lecturer in Visceral Manipulation and Osteopathic Diagnosis at the Osteopathic College, A.T. Still Academy, Lyon, France; Lecturer in Visceral Manipulation, Visceral Vascular Manipulation, Nerve Manipulation and New Manual Articular Approach, The Barral Institute, USA est ostéopathe DO, membre du Registre des ostéopathes de France, titulaire d'un Master de Sciences de l'Homme et de la Société.

