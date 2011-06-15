Visceral Vascular Manipulations
1st Edition
Description
This work demonstrates a novel approach to visceral osteopathy. Basing their ideas on a sound understanding of the underlying A&P, Jean-Pierre Barral and Alain Croibier propose manipulation of the arteries to treat the intestines and other internal organs by increasing their blood flow. The arteries, elastic and muscular in structure, and the innumerable nerve filaments which surround them, react ideally to manual treatment. Rich in detailed, high quality illustrations, this book serves as both an anatomical reference and a guide to carrying out visceral vascular manipulations in the most effective way possible and is suitable for osteopathic physicians, osteopaths, chiropractors, physical therapists, manual therapists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists worldwide.
Key Features
- Offers practical and clinically relevant information to all practitioners and therapists working in the field
- Abundant use of pull-out boxes, line artwork, photographs and tables facilitates ease of understanding
- Prepared by experts of international renown
- Covers treatment of the main organs including the heart, pancreas, small intestine, colon and other abdominal structures as well as the regions of the neck, skull and pelvic cavity
- Serves as both an anatomical reference and a guide to carrying out visceral vascular manipulations in the most effective way possible
- Suitable for osteopathic physicians and osteopaths, chiropractors, physical therapists, manual therapists, physiotherapists, and massage therapists
Table of Contents
1. General principles
1 General organization of the cardiovascular system
1.1 Introduction to the cardiovascular system
1.1.1 Circulatory system
1.1.2 Vascular network
1.1.3 The heart
1.1.4 Vascular sections - resistance and capacitance
1.1.5 Blood distribution
1.1.6 Types of circulation
1.2 The heart
1.2.1 Anatomy review
1.3 Vessels
1.3.1 Histology
1.3.2 Arteries
1.3.3 Veins
1.3.4 Blood
2 Circulatory physiology
3 Homeostasis of the cardiovascular system
4 Cardiovascular risk factors
5 Common cardiovascular diseases
6 Cardiovascular semiology simplified
2 The practice of visceral vascular manipulation
7 Principles of visceral vascular manipulations
Section 1 Vessels of the thorax
8 The thorax: from container to contents
9 The heart
10 The thymus
11 The subclavian arteries
12 The pulmonary vessels
Section 2 Vessels of the head and neck
13 Vessels of the breast
14 The common carotid artery
15 The external carotid artery
16 The facial artery
17 The occipital artery
18 The posterior auricular artery
19 The maxillary artery
20 The superficial temporal artery
21 The internal carotid artery and its branches
22 Vessels of the thyroid
23 Neurovascular techniques
Section 3 Vessels of the abdomen
24 Major abdominal landmarks
25 Vessels of the liver
26 Vessels of the stomach
27 Pancreatico-duodenal vessels
28 Pancreatico-splenic vessels
29 Vessels of the intestine
Section 4 Urogenital vessels
30 Renal vessels
31 Iliac vessels
32 Uterine vessels
33 Ovarian vessels
34 Internal pudendal artery
35 The inguinal canal
Conclusion
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Jean-Pierre Barral
Ostéopathe DO, diplômé de l¿European School of Ostheopathy (Maidstone, Royaume-Uni) et de la faculté de médecine Paris-Nord (département ostéopathie et médecine manuelle)
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Department of Osteopathic Manipulation, University of Paris School of Medicine, Paris, France; Member of the Registre des Ostéopathes de France; Diploma in Osteopathic Medicine from the European School of Osteopathy in Maidstone, UK Osteópata DO, Diplomado de la Escuela Europea de Osteopatía (Maidstone, Inglaterra) y de la Facultad de Medicina de París Norte (Departamento de Osteopatía y Medicina Manual). Ostéopathe DO, diplômé de l'European School of Ostheopathy (Maidstone, Royaume-Uni) et de la faculté de médecine Paris-Nord (département ostéopathie et médecine manuelle)
Alain Croibier
Ostéopathe DO, membre du registre des ostéopathes de France ; diplômé de l'École d'ostéopathie AT. Still Academy (Lyon)
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of the Registre des Ostéopathes de France; Member of the Academie d’Osteopathie de France; Lecturer in Visceral Manipulation and Osteopathic Diagnosis at the Osteopathic College, A.T. Still Academy, Lyon, France; Lecturer in Visceral Manipulation, Visceral Vascular Manipulation, Nerve Manipulation and New Manual Articular Approach, The Barral Institute, USA est ostéopathe DO, membre du Registre des ostéopathes de France, titulaire d'un Master de Sciences de l'Homme et de la Société.