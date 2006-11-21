Visceral and Obstetric Osteopathy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443102028, 9780702035104

Visceral and Obstetric Osteopathy

1st Edition

Authors: Caroline Stone
eBook ISBN: 9780702035104
Paperback ISBN: 9780443102028
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st November 2006
Page Count: 364
Description

This title covers the osteopathic approach to patient management for pregnant women (pre and post partum), and for patients presenting with a variety of visceral conditions such as asthma, chronic breathing problems, various gastro-intestinal tract disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, other conditions such as post operative scarring and pain, and many others. It also addresses the improvement of management of general musculo-skeletal problems such as back pain, neck pain and so on, by incorporating visceral and fascial perspectives into those examinations and treatment protocols. Current clinical knowledge, and ethical and medical constraints are dissucssed throughout. Supported by clear illustrations and clinical case studies this books makes an excellent resource for all practitioners and students of osteopathy.

About the Author

Caroline Stone

Affiliations and Expertise

Osteopath (Registered with the General Osteopathic Council)

