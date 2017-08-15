Viruses
1st Edition
From Understanding to Investigation
Description
Viruses: From Understanding to Investigation provides students with a map for lifetime learning by presenting the definition and unique characteristics of viruses, including major topics, such as the virus lifecycle, structure, taxonomy, evolution, history, host-virus interactions and methods to study viruses. In addition, the book assesses the connections between, and among, the aforementioned topics, providing an integrated approach and in-depth understanding of how viruses work.
Key Features
- Employs a comparative strategy to emphasize unique structural and molecular characteristics that inform transmission, disease processes, vaccine strategies and host responses
- Presents a review of host cell and molecular biology and the immune system
- Features topical areas of research, including genomics in virus discovery, the virome, and beneficial interactions between viruses and their hosts
- Includes text boxes throughout with experimental approaches used by virologists
- Covers learning objectives for each chapter, methods and advances, question sets, quizzes and a glossary
Readership
Students and professors in virology, molecular biology and microbiology; researchers entering the virology, infectious disease, and immunology research
Table of Contents
1. A brief introduction to virology
2. The virus replication cycle
3. Virus structure
4. How we study viruses
5. Molecular and cell biology of the eukaryotic cell
6. Virus interactions with the host
7. Antiviral responses
8. An introduction to RNA viruses
9. Picornaviridae
10. Caliciviridae
11. Flaviviridae and Togaviridae
12. Order Nidovirales
13. Order Mononegavirales
14. Bunyaviridae
15. Arenaviridae
16. Orthomyxoviridae
17. Reoviridae
18. Introduction to DNA viruses
19. Poxviridae
20. Circoviridae
21. Parvoviridae
22. Papillomaviridae
23. Polyomaviridae
24. Adenoviridae
25. Herpesviridae
26. Viruses that use reverse transcription
27. The human hepatitis viruses
28. Evolution and genetics of viruses
29. Immune responses to viruses
30. Vaccines: Principles and approaches
31. Antiviral drugs and treatment strategies
32. Viral vectors and gene thereapy
Appendix 1. The viruses we know -- lists, tables of taxonomy
Appendix 2. Biochemical methods to study viruses -- analyzing proteins and nucleic acids
Appendix 3. Tables describing morbidity and mortality (WHO)
Appendix 4. Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128031100
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128031094
About the Author
Susan Payne
Susan Payne's primary research interest is the molecular aspects of viral replication, pathogenesis, and evolution. The major focus of her laboratory is the retrovirus, equine infectious anemia virus. EIAV studies include evolution of virulence during rapid virus passage, modification of cell signaling pathways mediated by viral glycoproteins, effects of proinflammatory cytokines on virus replication and disease, and detailed mapping of EIAV virulence determinants. She also studies the recently discovered avian bornavirus, etiological agent of proventricular dilatation disease of parrots, in conjunction with colleagues from the Schubot center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University