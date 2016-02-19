Viruses, Evolution and Cancer Basic Considerations

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Part I Host-Cell-Virus Relationships

Chapter 1. Host-Virus Relationship at the Embryonic Level

I. Introduction

II. Differentiation of Early Mammalian Embryos in Vitro

III. Endogenous Viral Particles in Mouse Embryos

IV. Interaction of Oncogenic Viruses with Mouse Embryos

References

Chapter 2. DNA Transfer and Virus-Cell Relationships

I. Introduction

II. Rescue of SV40 from Transformed Cells

III. Alteration of Hamster Cells by Exposure to Simian Cell DNA

IV. Formation of "Heterologous" SV40 Pseudovirions

V. Discussion and Forecast

References

Chapter 3. Viruses with Separately Encapsidated Complementary DNA Strands

I. Introduction and Nomenclature

II. Adeno-associated Satellite Viruses (ASV, AAV) and Densonucleosis Virus (DNV)

III. Adeno-associated Satellite Viruses and Densonucleosis Virus and Disease

IV. Adeno-associated Satellite Viruses and Densonucleosis Virus and Cancer

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. The Epstein-Barr Viral Genome and Its Interactions with Human Lymphoblastoid Cells and Chromosomes

I. The Virus

II. Viral DNA

III. Techniques of Nucleic Acid Hybridization

IV. Interactions of the Viral Genome in Various Tissues

V. Problems and Conclusions

References

Part II Comparative Aspects of DNA Oncogenic Viruses

Chapter 5. Comparison of Genome Replication Mechanisms of Oncogenic DNA Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Papovaviruses

III. Adenoviruses

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6. Early Proteins of Oncogenic Papovaviruses

I. Introduction

II. Early and Pre-early Functions

III. Intranuclear and Plasma Membrane Events

IV. Intranuclear Immunological Changes after Virus Infection

V. Are Early Intranuclear Antigens Polypeptides of Viral Information?

VI. Identification and Attempts to Purify Early Viral Proteins

VII. Viral Enzymes: Possible Candidates

References

Chapter 7. Adenovirus Genes and Cancer

I. Introduction

II . Conditionally Lethal Temperature-Sensitive (ts) Mutants of Type 5 Adenovirus

III. Temperature-Sensitive Mutants of Type 12 Adenovirus

IV. Intertypic Complementation with Type 5 and Type 12 ts Mutants

V. Transformation of Rat Embryo Cells by Type 5 Adenoviruses

VI. Perspectives

References

Chapter 8. Herpesvirus Etiology of Abnormal Growth

I. Introduction

II. Oncogenicity of Animal Herpesviruses

III. Association of Human Herpesviruses with Neoplasia

IV. Transformation by Human Herpesviruses

V. Role of the Herpesvirus Genome in Oncogenicity

VI. Future Expectations

References

Part III Comparative Aspects of RNA Oncogenic Viruses

Chapter 9. Replication and Integration of the Genome of Oncornaviruses

I. Introduction

II. The Viral Genome

III. The DNA "Provirus"

IV. The Cryptic Viruses

V. Discussion

References

Chapter 10. Comparison and Evolution of RNA Tumor Virus Components

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Chapter 11. Genetics and Biology of Murine Leukemia Virus

I. Introduction

II. Isolation of ts Mutants of MuLV

III. Complementation by ts Mutants of MuLV

IV. Characterization of ts Mutants of MuLV

V. Genetic Recombination in MuLV

VI. Models of the Genome of MuLV

VII. Evidence That the RNA of the Virion is Segmented

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 12. Comparative Biology of Murine and Avian Tumor Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Delineation of the Oncornavirus Group

III. Interactions between Host Genome and Oncornaviruses

IV. Technological Aspects of the Study of Oncornaviruses

V. Some Biological Aspects of Various Oncornaviruses

VI. Comparative Biology of Avian and Murine Tumor Viruses

VII. Genetics of Susceptibility to Oncornaviruses

VIII. Endogenous Oncornaviruses

IX. General Discussion

X. Epilogue

References

Part IV Viruses, Cell, Surface and Transformation

Chapter 13. The Cell Surface, Virus Modification, and Virus Transformation

I. Introduction

II. Interactions of Viruses with the Cell Surface

III. Oncogenic Viruses

IV. Virus Transformation: Its Relationship to Cellular Metabolism of Surface Molecules

V. Conclusions and Comments

References

Part V Comparative Viral Oncology

Chapter 14. Comparative Morphology, Immunology, and Biochemistry of Viruses Associated with Neoplasia of Animals and Man

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Studies

III. Biological Studies

IV. Immunological Studies

V. Biochemical Studies

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Comparative Properties of Plant Tumors

I. Introduction

II. Different Types of Tumors

III. Plant Tumors: Differentiation, Dedifferentiation, and Cell Multiplication

IV. Induction and the Nature of the Tumor-Inducing Principle

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 16. A New Look at the Mode of Action of Polyoma and Related Tumor Viruses

I. Introduction

II. The Lysogeny Hypothesis

III. The Lysogeny Hypothesis Critically Revisited

IV. The Mitogenic Effect of SV 40 and Polyoma Virus in Tissue Culture Cells

V. Polyoma-Induced Tumor Formation Revisited

VI. The Shope Papilloma Virus (SPV)

VII. A Comparison between Viral and Chemical Carcinogenesis

VIII. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Part VI Comparative Immunology of Oncogenic Viruses

Chapter 17. Immunological Patterns of Virus-Transformed Neoplastic Cells

I. Intranuclear Antigens

II. Virus-Induced Membrane Antigen Changes

References

Chapter 18. The Immune Response to Oncornavirus Infections

I. Introduction

II. Antigens of Avian, Feline, and Murine C Type Oncornaviruses

III. Tumor Cell Membrane Antigens Associated with Oncornavirus Infections

IV. Immune Response to Avian Oncornavirus Infections

V. Immune Response to Feline Oncornavirus Infections

VI. Immune Response to Murine Oncornavirus Infections

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 19. Prospects for Vaccines against Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Cancer

III. Closing Remarks

References

Part VII Viruses and Their Evolution

Chapter 20. Visualization of the Evolution of Viral Genomes

I. Introduction

II. Reducing the Genome Size

III. Increasing the Genome Size

IV. Shortening the Intergene Distance

V. Insertosomes

VI. Acquiring a New Function

VII. Hybrid Phages

VIII. Plasmids

IX. Conclusions

X. Summary

References

Chapter 21. Comparative Structure, Chemistry, and Evolution of Mycoplasmaviruses

I. Historical Background

II. Virus Particles

III. Growth Cycle

IV. Virus Replication

V. Transfection

VI. Evolutionary Considerations

VII. Concluding Remarks

VIII. Appendix: Calculation of Adsorption Rate Constant

References

Chapter 22. The Evolution (Evovirology) of Herpesviruses

I. Introduction

II. The Problem of Classification

III. Origin of Herpesviruses

IV. The Matter of Survival

V. Phytogeny of Herpesviruses

VI. Envoi

References

Chapter 23. Evolution of Orthomyxoviruses

I. Introduction

II. The Virus

III. Antigenic Variation of Influenza Viruses

IV. Possible Mechanisms for Evolution of Pandemic Influenza A Viruses

V. Evidence for the Progenitors of the Hong Kong Strain of Human Influenza Virus

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 24. Reovirus: Early Events (in the Infected Cell) and Structure of the Double-Stranded RNA Genome

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of Transcription

III. "Early" Proteins Synthesized in Infected Cells

IV. Structure of the Viral Genome

References

Chapter 25. Physiological Properties of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus and Some Related Rhabdoviruses

I. Introduction

II. Structural Features of the VSV Group

III. Some Intracellular Events in the Replication of VSV

IV. Replication of T Particles

V. Intracellular Events during Interference

VI. Nucleic Acid Homology to Indiana VSV

VII. Conclusions and Speculations

References

Chapter 26. Evolution of Rhabdovirus Tropisms

I. Introduction

II. Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Tropism in Experimental Animals

III. Rabies and Rabies-Like Virus Tropism in Experimental Animals

IV. Tropism of Other Rhabdoviruses of Animals

V. Evolutionary Significance of Varying Tropisms

References

Chapter 27. The Biological Activity of Heterogeneous Particle Types of Plant Viruses

I. Terminology

II. The Basis of Heterogeneity

III. Techniques of Particle Separation

IV. Variation in Proportion of Particle Types

V. Role of Particle Types in Initiating Infection

VI. Multiple-Hit Dilution Curves

VII. Genetic Aspects of the Multiparticulate State

VIII. Comments

References

Chapter 28. Viroids as Prototypes or Degeneration Products of Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Recent Progress with the Potato Spindle Tuber Viroid (PSTV)

III. Other Viroids and Suspected Viroids

IV. Viroid Replication

V. Possible Origin of Viroids

References

Index