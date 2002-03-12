Viruses and Human Disease
1st Edition
Description
This is the first text to examine the connection between virology and human disease. It is also the first book to integrate basic virology with pathophysiological conditions. By contrast, most virology textbooks focus on the molecular biology involved without adequate reference to physiology. Viruses and Human Disease is four-color throughout and contains clearly labeled figures and tables.
Key Features
Key Features *Provides a concise overview of animal viruses, emphasizing those causing diseases in humans;
- Integrates discussion of molecular biology, epidemiology, and the history of human viruses;
- Presents treatment of prions, gene therapy, and vaccine development;
- Illustrated in color by an expert virologist;
- Includes world maps depicting the current distribution of existing and newly emerging viruses
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in virology, molecular biology, and microbiology.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Overview of Viruses and Virus Infection
Introduction
Classification of Viruses
An Overview of the Replication Cycle of Viruses
Effects of Virus Infection on the Host Cell
Epidemiology: The Spread of Viruses from Person to Person
Further Reading
2. The Structure of Viruses
Introduction
Helical Symmetry
Icosahedral Symmetry
Nonenveloped Viruses with More Complicated Structural Features
Enveloped Viruses
Assembly of Virions
Stability of Virions
Further Reading
3. Plus-Strand RNA and Double-Strand RNA Viruses
Introduction
Family Picornaviridae
Family Caliciviridae
Family Astroviridae
Family Togaviridae
Family Flaviviridae
Family Coronaviridae
Family Arteriviridae
Family Papillomaviridae
Family Parvoviridae
TT Virus: A Newly Described Human Virus
Further Reading
The Plus-Strand RNA Viruses of Plants
Origin and Evolution of Plus-Strand RNA Viruses
Viruses That Contain Double-Stranded RNA: Family Reoviridae
Further Reading
4. Minus-Strand RNA Viruses
Introduction
Overview of the Minus-Strand RNA Viruses
Family Rhabdoviridae
Family Paramyxoviridae
Family Filoviridae
Family Bornaviridae
Family Orthomyxoviridae
Family Bunyaviridae
Family Arenaviridae
Evolution of Minus-Strand RNA Viruses
Further Reading
5. Viruses Whose Life Cycle Uses Reverse Transcriptase
Introduction
Family Retroviridae
Family Hepadnaviridae
Further Reading
6. DNA-Containing Viruses
Introduction
Family Poxviridae
Family Herpesviridae
Family Adenoviridae
Family Polyomaviridae
7. Subviral Agents
Introduction
Defective Interfering Viruses
Satellites and Satellite Viruses
Viroids and Virusoids
Hepatitis δ
Prions and Prion Diseases
Further Reading
8. Host Defenses against Viral Infection and Viral Counterdefenses
Introduction
Adaptive Immune System
Innate Immune System
Viral Counterdefenses
Interactions of Viruses with Their Hosts
Further Reading
9. Gene Therapy
Introduction
Virus Vector Systems
Use of Viruses as Expression Vectors
Further Reading
Appendix A
References for Figures
Appendix B
References for Tables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 383
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 12th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521688
About the Author
Ellen Strauss
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.
James Strauss
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"...exceptionally easy to read and full of "need-to know" material appropriate for students. ...well organized and thoughtfully prepared." @source:—DOODY'S NOTES (2002)