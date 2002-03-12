This is the first text to examine the connection between virology and human disease. It is also the first book to integrate basic virology with pathophysiological conditions. By contrast, most virology textbooks focus on the molecular biology involved without adequate reference to physiology. Viruses and Human Disease is four-color throughout and contains clearly labeled figures and tables.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

1. Overview of Viruses and Virus Infection

Introduction

Classification of Viruses

An Overview of the Replication Cycle of Viruses

Effects of Virus Infection on the Host Cell

Epidemiology: The Spread of Viruses from Person to Person

Further Reading

2. The Structure of Viruses

Introduction

Helical Symmetry

Icosahedral Symmetry

Nonenveloped Viruses with More Complicated Structural Features

Enveloped Viruses

Assembly of Virions

Stability of Virions

Further Reading

3. Plus-Strand RNA and Double-Strand RNA Viruses

Introduction

Family Picornaviridae

Family Caliciviridae

Family Astroviridae

Family Togaviridae

Family Flaviviridae

Family Coronaviridae

Family Arteriviridae

Family Papillomaviridae

Family Parvoviridae

TT Virus: A Newly Described Human Virus

Further Reading

The Plus-Strand RNA Viruses of Plants

Origin and Evolution of Plus-Strand RNA Viruses

Viruses That Contain Double-Stranded RNA: Family Reoviridae

Further Reading

4. Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Introduction

Overview of the Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Family Rhabdoviridae

Family Paramyxoviridae

Family Filoviridae

Family Bornaviridae

Family Orthomyxoviridae

Family Bunyaviridae

Family Arenaviridae

Evolution of Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Further Reading

5. Viruses Whose Life Cycle Uses Reverse Transcriptase

Introduction

Family Retroviridae

Family Hepadnaviridae

Further Reading

6. DNA-Containing Viruses

Introduction

Family Poxviridae

Family Herpesviridae

Family Adenoviridae

Family Polyomaviridae

7. Subviral Agents

Introduction

Defective Interfering Viruses

Satellites and Satellite Viruses

Viroids and Virusoids

Hepatitis δ

Prions and Prion Diseases

Further Reading

8. Host Defenses against Viral Infection and Viral Counterdefenses

Introduction

Adaptive Immune System

Innate Immune System

Viral Counterdefenses

Interactions of Viruses with Their Hosts

Further Reading

9. Gene Therapy

Introduction

Virus Vector Systems

Use of Viruses as Expression Vectors

Further Reading

Appendix A

References for Figures

Appendix B

References for Tables

Index

