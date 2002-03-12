Viruses and Human Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080521688

Viruses and Human Disease

1st Edition

Authors: Ellen Strauss James Strauss
eBook ISBN: 9780080521688
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th March 2002
Page Count: 383
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
86.95
73.91
54.99
46.74
89.95
76.46
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the first text to examine the connection between virology and human disease. It is also the first book to integrate basic virology with pathophysiological conditions. By contrast, most virology textbooks focus on the molecular biology involved without adequate reference to physiology. Viruses and Human Disease is four-color throughout and contains clearly labeled figures and tables.

Key Features

Key Features *Provides a concise overview of animal viruses, emphasizing those causing diseases in humans;

  • Integrates discussion of molecular biology, epidemiology, and the history of human viruses;
  • Presents treatment of prions, gene therapy, and vaccine development;
  • Illustrated in color by an expert virologist;
  • Includes world maps depicting the current distribution of existing and newly emerging viruses

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in virology, molecular biology, and microbiology.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Overview of Viruses and Virus Infection

Introduction

Classification of Viruses

An Overview of the Replication Cycle of Viruses

Effects of Virus Infection on the Host Cell

Epidemiology: The Spread of Viruses from Person to Person

Further Reading

2. The Structure of Viruses

Introduction

Helical Symmetry

Icosahedral Symmetry

Nonenveloped Viruses with More Complicated Structural Features

Enveloped Viruses

Assembly of Virions

Stability of Virions

Further Reading

3. Plus-Strand RNA and Double-Strand RNA Viruses

Introduction

Family Picornaviridae

Family Caliciviridae

Family Astroviridae

Family Togaviridae

Family Flaviviridae

Family Coronaviridae

Family Arteriviridae

Family Papillomaviridae

Family Parvoviridae

TT Virus: A Newly Described Human Virus

Further Reading

The Plus-Strand RNA Viruses of Plants

Origin and Evolution of Plus-Strand RNA Viruses

Viruses That Contain Double-Stranded RNA: Family Reoviridae

Further Reading

4. Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Introduction

Overview of the Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Family Rhabdoviridae

Family Paramyxoviridae

Family Filoviridae

Family Bornaviridae

Family Orthomyxoviridae

Family Bunyaviridae

Family Arenaviridae

Evolution of Minus-Strand RNA Viruses

Further Reading

5. Viruses Whose Life Cycle Uses Reverse Transcriptase

Introduction

Family Retroviridae

Family Hepadnaviridae

Further Reading

6. DNA-Containing Viruses

Introduction

Family Poxviridae

Family Herpesviridae

Family Adenoviridae

Family Polyomaviridae

7. Subviral Agents

Introduction

Defective Interfering Viruses

Satellites and Satellite Viruses

Viroids and Virusoids

Hepatitis δ

Prions and Prion Diseases

Further Reading

8. Host Defenses against Viral Infection and Viral Counterdefenses

Introduction

Adaptive Immune System

Innate Immune System

Viral Counterdefenses

Interactions of Viruses with Their Hosts

Further Reading

9. Gene Therapy

Introduction

Virus Vector Systems

Use of Viruses as Expression Vectors

Further Reading

Appendix A

References for Figures

Appendix B

References for Tables

Index


Details

No. of pages:
383
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080521688

About the Author

Ellen Strauss

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.

James Strauss

Affiliations and Expertise

California Institute of Technology, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:"...exceptionally easy to read and full of "need-to know" material appropriate for students. ...well organized and thoughtfully prepared." @source:—DOODY'S NOTES (2002)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.