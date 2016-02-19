Viruses and Environment
1st Edition
Description
Viruses and Environment contains the proceedings of the Third International Conference on Comparative Virology, held at Mont Gabriel, Quebec, Canada on May 1977. The primary focus of the conference is the ecology of viruses, that is, the interrelationships between organisms and their environment.
Organized into seven parts with a total of 33 chapters, this book centers on the impact of viruses on the environment; the persistent virus infections of man, vertebrate and invertebrate animals, and plants; and the smallest disease agents, the viroids. In particular, this book describes the reservoirs of viruses, such as arthropod vectors, water, cultivated plants, and wild animals; safety considerations concerning the use of live virus vaccines; and the viral insecticides. The use of bacterial viruses in genetic engineering is also addressed. This treatise will be valuable to research workers in medical and biomedical fields; biological control; and animal and plant quarantine. It will also benefit the university teachers and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Viruses, Cancer, and Environment
1 Cancer, Viruses, and Environmental Factors
2 Epstein-Ban- Virus and Human Cancers: A Multidisciplinary Epidemiological Approach
3 Persistent Herpesvirus Infection and Cancer
4 Leukemia, Environmental Factors, and Viruses
Part II Persistent Viral Infections in Man, Animals, Insects, and Plants
5 Unconventional Viruses Causing the Spongiform Virus Encephalopathies. A Fruitless Search for the Coat and Core
6 The Enigma of Multiple Sclerosis
7 Viroids: Persistence in Plants, Evolution, and Possible Animal and Human Disease Agents
8 Recent Developments in Human Viral Hepatitis
9 Persistent Cytomegalovirus Infections in Man and in Mice—Role of Lymphocytes
10 Arenaviruses: Persistent Infection and Viral Survival in Reservoir Hosts
11 Persistent Togavirus Infection of Aedes Albopictus Cells
Part III Reservoirs, Vectors, and Transmission of Viruses
12 Water as a Reservoir of Viruses in Nature and Means for Control
13 Sexually Transmitted Viruses
14 Natural Life Cycle of Arthropod-Borne Togaviruses: Inferences from Cell Culture Models
15 Foot-and-Mouth Disease: World-Wide Impact and Control Measures
16 Aphid-Borne Viruses: Ecological and Environmental Aspects
Part IV Viral Variations: Molecular And Epidemiological Aspects
17 Pandemic Influenza: Molecular and Ecological Determinants
18 Circulation of Influenza Viruses in Natural Biocoenosis
19 ts Mutants of Vaccinia Virus: Biochemical and Biological Defectiveness
20 Application of Serological, Virological, and Genetic Marker Studies for the Determination of Virus Distribution
21 Plant Virus Mutants
22 Phenotypic Mixing Among Type-C Viruses: Mechanism for Virus Spread, Somatic Mutation, and Oncogenesis
Part V Virus Vaccines: Principles and Safety
23 Principles of Vaccinology in the Control of Virus Diseases: Poliomyelitis
24 The Use of Virus Vaccines to Control Animal Diseases
25 Nonspecific Interaction of Some Toga- and Bunyaviruses and Flavivirus Vaccines with Immunocompetent Cells
26 Immune Mechanisms and Disease Response in a Virus Disease of Carcinus
27 Viruses as Plant Disease Agents and Plant Protection Tools
Part VI Viral Biocontrol: Safety Considerations
28 Myxoma Virus and Myxomatosis in Retrospect: The First Quarter Century of a New Disease
29 Safety Considerations and Development Problems Make an Ecological Approach of Biocontrol by Viral Insecticides Imperative
30 Public Health Considerations for the Use of Viruses to Control Vectors of Human Diseases
Part VII Safety of Genetic Engineering with Viral Vectors
31 Coliphage ë as a Safe Vector for Recombinant DNA Experiments
32 Naturally Occurring Insertions of Nonhomologous DNA in a Bacterial Virus
33 Reassortment of Genes between Reoviruses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143271