Virus Structure and Assembly, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Assembly of dsRNA Bacterial Viruses The Role of Lipid Rafts in Virus Replication Structural transformations of viral fusion proteins The heads of phage HK97 and its associates: Conservation and diversity through evolution Structure and Biosynthesis of Ebola Virus Matrix Protein and Glycoprotein Structure and assembly of icosahedral enveloped RNA viruses Structure derived insights into virus assembly Assembly of Paramyxoviruses A novel pathway of cytoplasmic disulfide bond formation encoded by vaccinia virus that is required for virion assembly. Kinetics and Hydrogen/Deuterium Exchange Studies of the In Vitro Assembly of HIV-1 Capsid Protein Molecular Interactions in the Assembly of Coronaviruses Orbiviruses: Virus Entry to Exit
Description
Written by experts in their field, Virus Structure and Assembly summarizes our current state of knowledge in the field of virus structure and assembly, comparing and contrasting the mechanisms adopted by viruses with a wide diversity of genome and host. It will serve as an invaluable reference for researchers in virology, microbiology, epidemiology, molecular biology, and public health.
Key Features
- Witness to the remarkable advancement in the field of virus structure and assembly
- A unique opportunity to compare and contrast mechanisms adopted by a diverse range of viruses from bacteriophages and RNA viruses to Bluetongue, Influenza and Hepatitis B
- Numerous illustrations including color
- Discussion on the VIPER database, a repository for all high-resolution structures of simple icosahedral viruses, and on application of mass spectrometry to the analysis of structures present in biological specimens, such as HIV-1
Readership
Virologists, molecular epidemiologists, clinicians and public health specialists, immunologists, and researchers in vaccine development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 23rd June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455082
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120398638
Reviews
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." —MILITARY MEDICINE
About the Serial Editors
Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Aaron Shatkin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, Piscataway, NJ, USA
Frederick Murphy Serial Editor
Frederick A. Murphy, DVM, PhD, is professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston. He holds a BS and DVM from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). Formerly he was dean and distinguished professor, School of Veterinary Medicine, and distinguished professor, School of Medicine, UC Davis. Before that he served as director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases, Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and is a member of the German National Academy of Sciences and the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine. He holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Turku, Finland; an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Guelph, Canada; an honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of London, United Kingdom; an honorary Doctor of Science from University College Dublin, Ireland; the Presidential Rank Award of the U.S. Government; the PennVet World Leadership Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Distinguished Microbiologist Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. At UTMB, he is a member of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Galveston National Laboratory, and McLaughlin Endowment for Infection and Immunity. His professional interests include the pathology and epidemiology of highly pathogenic viruses/viral diseases: rabies and the rabies-like viruses, arboviruses, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and other neurotropic viruses. He has been a leader in advancing the concepts of “new and emerging infectious diseases” and “new and emerging zoonoses” and “the threat posed by bioterrorism.” Most recently, he has been working on Internet resources on the history of virology: “The Foundations of Virology” at http://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA