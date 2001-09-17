In Virus-Insect-Plant Interactions, the world's leading scientists discuss the latest breakthroughs in understanding the biological and ecological factors that define these complex transmission systems and how this knowledge might be used to our advantage in producing innovative, user and environmentally friendly approaches to controlling the spread of plant pathogens by insects. This is an invaluable reference work for researchers, teachers, and students. There are many quick-reference figures and tables, the contents pages include individual chapter abstracts, and each chapter ends with its own bibliography.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I: Virus Localization in Plants and Vectors

1. Tomato Yellow Leaf Curi Virus: A Disease Sexually Transmitted by Whiteflies

I. Introduction

II. Geminiviruses Transmitted by The Whitefly Bemisia tabaci

III. Role of Whitefly Endosymbiotic Chaperonins in Virus Transmission

IV. Deleterious Effects of Virus on Whiteflies

V. Sexual Transmission of Virus among Whiteflies

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

2. Possible Etiology of Eriophyid Mite-Borne Pathogens Associated with Double Membrane-Bound Particles

I. Introduction

II. Groups of Eriophyid Mite-Associated Diseases

III. Concluding Remarks

References

3. An Anatomical Perspective of Tospovirus Transmission

I. Introduction

II. Tospovirus Morphology and Composition

III. Thrips Vectors and Tospovirus Transmission

IV. Thrips as Tospvirus Hosts

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Part II: Elucidation of Transmission Mechanisms

4. Analysis of Circulative Transmission by Electrical Penetration Graphs

I. Introduction

II. The Electrical Penetration Graph Technique

III. Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Transmission by Rhopalosiphon padi

IV. Studies of Other Circulative Viruses

V. Vector Resistance in Plants

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Analysis of Noncirculative Transmission by Electrical Penetration Graphs

I. Introduction

II. Noncirculative Transmission: Properties and Vector Participants

III. Electronic Analysis of Nonpersistent Transmission

IV. Electronic Analysis of Semipersistent Transmission

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Ingestion-Egestion Theory of Cuticula-Bome Virus Transmission

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Mechanism of Nonpersistent Transmission

IV. Site of Virus Retention

V. Electrical Penetration Graph Analysis

VI. Role of Watery Saliva in Transmission

VII. Semipersistent Transmission

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

7. Mechanism of Virus Transmission by Leaf-Feeding Beetles

I. Introduction

II. Vims Acquisition: Beetle-Plant Interactions

III. Plant Virus-Beetle Interactions

IV. Deposition of Virus in Beetle Regurgitant

V. Virus-Host Plant Interactions

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Part III: Molecular Aspects of Virus-Vector Interaction

8. Caulimoviruses

I. Introduction

II. The Virus

III. Biology of Caulimovirus Transmission by Aphids

IV. Identification of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)

V. Characterization of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)

VI. Mode of Action of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)

VII. Regulation of Aphid Transmission Factor's Function(s)

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

9. Cucumoviruses

I. Introduction

II. Viral Genome and Cucumovirus Transmission

III. Vector Transmission of Cucumber Mosaic Virus

IV. StractuTQ of Cucumber Mosaic Virus

V. Mechanisms of Aphid Transmission of Cucumoviruses

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

10. Potyviruses

I. Introduction

II. Biology of Potyvims Transmission

III. Role of Coat Protein in Potyvirus Transmission

IV. Role of Helper Component

V. Potyvirus Transmission by Aphids

VI. Specificity of Potyvirus Transmission by Aphids

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

11. Viral Determinants Involved in Luteovirus-Aphid Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Viral Passage through the Aphid

III. Identifying Viral Proteins Involved in Transmission

IV. Virus-Symbionin Interactions

V. Concluding Remarks

References

12. Approaches to Genetic Engineering of Potato for Resistance to Potato Leafroll Virus

I. Introduction

II. The Virus

III. Approaches to Pathogen-Derived Resistance

IV. Resistance Mechanisms

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Part IV: Ecology, Epidemiology, and Control

13. Bemisia: Pest Status, Economics, Biology, and Population Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Economic Impact and Pest Status

III. Taxonomy Flux

IV. Population Dynamics

V. Concluding Remarks

References

14. Whitefly-Bome Viruses in Continental Europe

I. Introduction

II. Virus and Virus-Like Diseases

III. Vectors

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

15. Transmission Properties of Whitefly-Bome Criniviruses and their Impact on Virus Epidemiology

I. Introduction

II. Vector Transmission and Virus-Vector Relationships

III. Criniviruses Infecting Cucurbits

IV. Criniviruses Infecting Lettuce

V. Criniviruses Infecting Tomatoes

VI. Criniviruses Infecting Sweet Potato

VII. Criniviruses Infecting Weed Hosts

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

16. Classical Biological Control of Bemisia and Successful Integration of Management Strategies in the United States

I. Introduction

II. Foreign Exploration

III. Pathogenic Fungi for Biological Control of Silverleaf Whitefly

IV. Evaluation and Release of Silverleaf Whitefly Parasitoids

V. Concluding Remarks

References

17. Interference with Ultraviolet Vision of Insects to Impede Insect Pests and Insect-Borne Plant Viruses

I. Introduction

II. StructureandFunctionof the Insect Compound Eye

III. Ultraviolet-Dependent, Vision-Related Behavior

IV. Ultraviolet-Vision Based Management Strategies

V. Concluding Remarks

References

18. Bionomics of Micrutalis malleifera Fowler and Its Transmission of Pseudo-Curly Top Virus

I. Introduction

II. Biology of Pseudo-Curly Top Disease

III. Vector Biology

IV. Virus Transmission

References

Index