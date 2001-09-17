Virus-Insect-Plant Interactions
1st Edition
Description
In Virus-Insect-Plant Interactions, the world's leading scientists discuss the latest breakthroughs in understanding the biological and ecological factors that define these complex transmission systems and how this knowledge might be used to our advantage in producing innovative, user and environmentally friendly approaches to controlling the spread of plant pathogens by insects. This is an invaluable reference work for researchers, teachers, and students. There are many quick-reference figures and tables, the contents pages include individual chapter abstracts, and each chapter ends with its own bibliography.
Readership
Plant pathologists, virologists, entomologists, molecular biologists, and research graduate students
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I: Virus Localization in Plants and Vectors
1. Tomato Yellow Leaf Curi Virus: A Disease Sexually Transmitted by Whiteflies
I. Introduction
II. Geminiviruses Transmitted by The Whitefly Bemisia tabaci
III. Role of Whitefly Endosymbiotic Chaperonins in Virus Transmission
IV. Deleterious Effects of Virus on Whiteflies
V. Sexual Transmission of Virus among Whiteflies
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Possible Etiology of Eriophyid Mite-Borne Pathogens Associated with Double Membrane-Bound Particles
I. Introduction
II. Groups of Eriophyid Mite-Associated Diseases
III. Concluding Remarks
References
3. An Anatomical Perspective of Tospovirus Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Tospovirus Morphology and Composition
III. Thrips Vectors and Tospovirus Transmission
IV. Thrips as Tospvirus Hosts
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Part II: Elucidation of Transmission Mechanisms
4. Analysis of Circulative Transmission by Electrical Penetration Graphs
I. Introduction
II. The Electrical Penetration Graph Technique
III. Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus Transmission by Rhopalosiphon padi
IV. Studies of Other Circulative Viruses
V. Vector Resistance in Plants
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Analysis of Noncirculative Transmission by Electrical Penetration Graphs
I. Introduction
II. Noncirculative Transmission: Properties and Vector Participants
III. Electronic Analysis of Nonpersistent Transmission
IV. Electronic Analysis of Semipersistent Transmission
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Ingestion-Egestion Theory of Cuticula-Bome Virus Transmission
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Mechanism of Nonpersistent Transmission
IV. Site of Virus Retention
V. Electrical Penetration Graph Analysis
VI. Role of Watery Saliva in Transmission
VII. Semipersistent Transmission
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Mechanism of Virus Transmission by Leaf-Feeding Beetles
I. Introduction
II. Vims Acquisition: Beetle-Plant Interactions
III. Plant Virus-Beetle Interactions
IV. Deposition of Virus in Beetle Regurgitant
V. Virus-Host Plant Interactions
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III: Molecular Aspects of Virus-Vector Interaction
8. Caulimoviruses
I. Introduction
II. The Virus
III. Biology of Caulimovirus Transmission by Aphids
IV. Identification of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)
V. Characterization of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)
VI. Mode of Action of Aphid Transmission Factor(s)
VII. Regulation of Aphid Transmission Factor's Function(s)
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Cucumoviruses
I. Introduction
II. Viral Genome and Cucumovirus Transmission
III. Vector Transmission of Cucumber Mosaic Virus
IV. StractuTQ of Cucumber Mosaic Virus
V. Mechanisms of Aphid Transmission of Cucumoviruses
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
10. Potyviruses
I. Introduction
II. Biology of Potyvims Transmission
III. Role of Coat Protein in Potyvirus Transmission
IV. Role of Helper Component
V. Potyvirus Transmission by Aphids
VI. Specificity of Potyvirus Transmission by Aphids
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Viral Determinants Involved in Luteovirus-Aphid Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Viral Passage through the Aphid
III. Identifying Viral Proteins Involved in Transmission
IV. Virus-Symbionin Interactions
V. Concluding Remarks
References
12. Approaches to Genetic Engineering of Potato for Resistance to Potato Leafroll Virus
I. Introduction
II. The Virus
III. Approaches to Pathogen-Derived Resistance
IV. Resistance Mechanisms
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Part IV: Ecology, Epidemiology, and Control
13. Bemisia: Pest Status, Economics, Biology, and Population Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Economic Impact and Pest Status
III. Taxonomy Flux
IV. Population Dynamics
V. Concluding Remarks
References
14. Whitefly-Bome Viruses in Continental Europe
I. Introduction
II. Virus and Virus-Like Diseases
III. Vectors
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
15. Transmission Properties of Whitefly-Bome Criniviruses and their Impact on Virus Epidemiology
I. Introduction
II. Vector Transmission and Virus-Vector Relationships
III. Criniviruses Infecting Cucurbits
IV. Criniviruses Infecting Lettuce
V. Criniviruses Infecting Tomatoes
VI. Criniviruses Infecting Sweet Potato
VII. Criniviruses Infecting Weed Hosts
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
16. Classical Biological Control of Bemisia and Successful Integration of Management Strategies in the United States
I. Introduction
II. Foreign Exploration
III. Pathogenic Fungi for Biological Control of Silverleaf Whitefly
IV. Evaluation and Release of Silverleaf Whitefly Parasitoids
V. Concluding Remarks
References
17. Interference with Ultraviolet Vision of Insects to Impede Insect Pests and Insect-Borne Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. StructureandFunctionof the Insect Compound Eye
III. Ultraviolet-Dependent, Vision-Related Behavior
IV. Ultraviolet-Vision Based Management Strategies
V. Concluding Remarks
References
18. Bionomics of Micrutalis malleifera Fowler and Its Transmission of Pseudo-Curly Top Virus
I. Introduction
II. Biology of Pseudo-Curly Top Disease
III. Vector Biology
IV. Virus Transmission
References
Index
