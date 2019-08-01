Virus Entry, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Plant virus cell-to-cell entry
Vicente Pallás
2. plant virus entry via insect transmission
Anna Whitfield
3. Title to be Confirmed
Billy Tsai
4. VSV/Rabies virus entry
Yves Gaudin
5. Papovavirus Entry
Mario Schelhaas
6. New approaches to study fusion proteins
James Munro
7. Title to be confirmed
Yasuko Mori
8. Hantavirus receptors
Kartik Chandran
9. Gamma Herpesvirus entry
Richard Longnecker
Description
Virus Entry, Volume 105, the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on plant virus cell-to-cell entry, plant virus entry via insect transmission, VSV/Rabies virus entry, Papovavirus entry, New approaches to study fusion proteins, Hantavirus receptors, Gamma Herpesvirus entry, and many other interesting topics.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
- Includes the latest information on virus structure and function
Readership
Virologists interested in the entry and infection pathways of animal and plant viruses. Clinicians and epidemiologists interested in viral diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128183946
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Thomas Mettenleiter Editor
Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany
Nationality: German
1963-1967: Elementary School
1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)
1976: Diploma (Abitur)
1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service
1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany
1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,
Tuebingen, Germany
1985: Ph.D. in Genetics
1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Department of Microbiology
1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals
1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)
since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany
since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')
since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald
Scientific Work:
More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany
Margaret Kielian Editor
Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Marilyn J. Roossinck Editor
Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA