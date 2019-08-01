Virus Entry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128183946

Virus Entry, Volume 104

1st Edition

Editors: Thomas Mettenleiter Margaret Kielian Marilyn J. Roossinck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128183946
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
239.04
203.18
122.00
103.70
119.00
101.15
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Plant virus cell-to-cell entry
Vicente Pallás
2. plant virus entry via insect transmission
Anna Whitfield
3. Title to be Confirmed
Billy Tsai
4. VSV/Rabies virus entry
Yves Gaudin
5. Papovavirus Entry
Mario Schelhaas
6. New approaches to study fusion proteins
James Munro
7. Title to be confirmed
Yasuko Mori
8. Hantavirus receptors
Kartik Chandran
9. Gamma Herpesvirus entry
Richard Longnecker

Description

Virus Entry, Volume 105, the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on plant virus cell-to-cell entry, plant virus entry via insect transmission, VSV/Rabies virus entry, Papovavirus entry, New approaches to study fusion proteins, Hantavirus receptors, Gamma Herpesvirus entry, and many other interesting topics.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Includes the latest information on virus structure and function

Readership

Virologists interested in the entry and infection pathways of animal and plant viruses. Clinicians and epidemiologists interested in viral diseases

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128183946

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter Editor

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

Margaret Kielian Editor

Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Marilyn J. Roossinck Editor

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.