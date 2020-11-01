Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways, Volume 108
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Geminivirus assembly
Mavis Agbandje-Mckenna
2. Flavivirus assembly
Richard J. Kuhn and Madhumati Sevvana
3. Cell-to-cell transmission
Rebecca Dutch
4. Archael virus assembly
Mart Krupovic
5. Potyvirus assembly
Juan Antonio Garcia
6. Poxvirus assembly and exit
Geoffrey Smith
7. Mycovirus assembly
José R. Castón and Nobuhiro Suzuki
8. Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit
Polly Roy
9. Giant virus assembly
Chuan Xiao and Xian Yuejiao
10. Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit
Zongdi Feng
11. betaherpesvirus assembly and exit
Philip Pellett
Description
Advances in Virus Research, Volume 108, in this ongoing series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics including Virus infections of the developing brain, Geminivirus assembly, Flavivirus assembly, Cell-cell transmission, Archael virus assembly, Potyvirus assembly, Poxvirus assembly and exit, Mycovirus assembly, Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit, Giant virus assembly, Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit, and Betaherpesvirus assembly and exit.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
- Includes the latest information on virus assembly and exit pathways
Readership
Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207611
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.