Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207611

Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways, Volume 108

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

1. Geminivirus assembly

Mavis Agbandje-Mckenna

2. Flavivirus assembly

Richard J. Kuhn and Madhumati Sevvana

3. Cell-to-cell transmission

Rebecca Dutch

4. Archael virus assembly

Mart Krupovic

5. Potyvirus assembly

Juan Antonio Garcia

6. Poxvirus assembly and exit

Geoffrey Smith

7. Mycovirus assembly

José R. Castón and Nobuhiro Suzuki

8. Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit

Polly Roy

9. Giant virus assembly

Chuan Xiao and Xian Yuejiao

10. Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit

Zongdi Feng

11. betaherpesvirus assembly and exit

Philip Pellett

Description

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 108, in this ongoing series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics including Virus infections of the developing brain, Geminivirus assembly, Flavivirus assembly, Cell-cell transmission, Archael virus assembly, Potyvirus assembly, Poxvirus assembly and exit, Mycovirus assembly, Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit, Giant virus assembly, Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit, and Betaherpesvirus assembly and exit.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Includes the latest information on virus assembly and exit pathways

Readership

Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207611

