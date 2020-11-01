COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207611

Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways, Volume 108

1st Edition

Editors: Margaret Kielian Thomas Mettenleiter Marilyn Roossinck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

1. Geminivirus assembly
Mavis Agbandje-Mckenna
2. Flavivirus assembly
Richard J. Kuhn and Madhumati Sevvana
3. Cell-cell transmission
Rebecca Dutch
4. Archael virus assembly
Mart Krupovic
5. Potyvirus assembly
Juan Antonio Garcia
6. Poxvirus assembly and exit
Geoffrey Smith
7. Mycovirus assembly
José R. Castón and Nobuhiro Suzuki
8. Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit
Polly Roy
9. Giant virus assembly
Chuan Xiao
10. Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit
Zongdi Feng
11. betaherpesvirus assembly and exit
Philip Pellett

Description

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 108, in this ongoing series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on topics including Virus infections of the developing brain, Geminivirus assembly, Flavivirus assembly, Cell-cell transmission, Archael virus assembly, Potyvirus assembly, Poxvirus assembly and exit, Mycovirus assembly, Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit, Giant virus assembly, Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit, and Betaherpesvirus assembly and exit.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Includes the latest information on virus assembly and exit pathways

Readership

Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207611

About the Editors

Margaret Kielian

Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

Marilyn Roossinck

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

