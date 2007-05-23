Virtualization with Xen(tm): Including XenEnterprise, XenServer, and XenExpress

David E. Williams is Director of Technology Platform Services at the John H. Harland Company in Atlanta, GA. Harland is one of the leading software companies focused on financial institutions, one of the largest check printers in the country, and the leader in testing and assessment solutions for the education market. He is responsible for the operations and strategy of Windows, open systems, mainframe, storage, database, and data center technologies and services. He is also a senior architect and an advisory engineer, providing strategic direction on infrastructure for new enterprise-level projects.

David is also a principal at Williams & Garcia, LLC, a consulting practice specializing in effective enterprise infrastructure solutions. He specializes in the delivery of advanced solutions for x86 and x64 environments. Focusing on cost containment and reduction of complexity, virtualization technologies have played a key role in his recommended solutions and infrastructure designs.

David studied Music Engineering Technology at the University of Miami, and he holds MCSE+I, MCDBA, VCP, and CCNA certifications. When not obsessed with corporate infrastructures, he spends his time with his wife and three children.