Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Medical-Surgical Nursing
7th Edition
One of the most complete nursing education learning systems available, Virtual Clinical Excursions (VCE) is an interactive print and online workbook that guides you through a virtual hospital where the patients are real and their conditions are constantly changing. Each lesson features a core reading assignment from Medical-Surgical Nursing, 7th Edition along with activities based on "visiting" the patients in the hospital. By immersing you in a realistic, yet safe, nursing environment, VCE simulates the average clinical rotation by allowing you to conduct a complete assessment of a patient and set priorities for care, collect information, analyze and interpret data, prepare and administer medications, and reach conclusions about complex problems. This unique virtual setting is the best way to learn about the complexities of patient care by giving you the perfect environment to practice what you’ve learned.
- UNIQUE! Patient records that house data from the virtual patient’s hospital stay allows you to record new findings to see how the data for different attributes has changed over time.
- Physical examination experience with unique images and assessment findings advance your understanding of each patient’s system assessments.
- Nurse-client interaction videos depict conversations and situations involving nurses, patients, family members, and hospital staff to help you discern between communications that are ideal and those that need improvement.
- Patient medication administration enhances your ability to think critically about safe medication practices and follow safe medication standards.
- Allows for easy and quick access to various patient charts, including Physician’s Orders, Laboratory Reports, Patient Education, Nursing Admission, and many more.
- Nursing information regarding patients’ acute care provides quick access to vital information such as physician’s orders, laboratory reports, patient education, nursing admission, and more, offering a richly detailed portrait of the patient.
- Drug reference includes a comprehensive set of drug monographs to help you make the best clinical judgments.
- Vital signs tool within each patient’s room allows you to check the patient’s status at critical moments, and promote safe practice.
- Laboratory guide provides standard value ranges for all laboratory values offered within the virtual patient hospital, so you can confirm and compare standard lab values against your patients’ test results.
- Online workbook guides you throughout the patient scenarios to collect information, make decisions, and set priorities.
Table of Contents
Print and Interactive Workbook
Getting Started
Lesson 1 Developmental Processes and the Older Adult
Lesson 2 Inflammation, Infection, and Immunity
Lesson 3 Pain Management
Lesson 4 Surgical Care
Lesson 5 Intravenous Therapy
Lesson 6 Loss, Death, and End-of-Life
Lesson 7 The Patient with Cancer
Lesson 8 Acute and Chronic Respiratory Disorders
Lesson 9 Cardiac Disorders
Lesson 10 Cardiovascular Disorders: Hypertension
Lesson 11 Digestive Tract Disorders
Lesson 12 Connective Tissue Disorders
Lesson 13 Endocrine Disorders: Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia
Lesson 14 Mental Health and Illness
Online Virtual Hospital
Online Testing Program
How to Create Quizzes and Exams from Question Pools
Harry George Question Pool
Jacquline Catanazaro Question Pool
Piya Jordan Question Pool
Clarence Hughes Question Pool
Pablo Rodriguez Question Pool
Patricia Newman Question Pool
Instructor Resources
Getting Set Up with VCE Online
Teaching Tips
Key Icons
FAQs
System Requirements
Student Resources
Getting Set Up with VCE Online
Key Icons
System Requirements
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 1950
- Published:
- 12th December 2050
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554572
About the Author
Adrianne Linton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Family Community Care Systems, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX