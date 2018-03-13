Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Medical-Surgical Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323461689, 9780323461696

Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Medical-Surgical Nursing

9th Edition

Concepts for Interprofessional Collaborative Care

Authors: Donna Ignatavicius
eBook ISBN: 9780323461696
Paperback ISBN: 9780323461689
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th March 2018
Page Count: 288
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323461696
Paperback ISBN:
9780323461689

About the Author

Donna Ignatavicius

Affiliations and Expertise

Speaker and Curriculum Consultant for Academic Nursing Programs; Founder, Boot Camp for Nurse Educators; President, DI Associates, Inc. Placitas, New Mexico

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.