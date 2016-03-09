Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Elsevier’s Psychiatric Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323429665, 9780323429672

Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Elsevier’s Psychiatric Nursing

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323429672
Paperback ISBN: 9780323429665
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th March 2016
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

One of the most complete nursing education learning systems available, Virtual Clinical Excursions guides you through a virtual hospital setting where the patients are real and their conditions are constantly changing. By immersing yourself in a realistic, yet safe, nursing environment, VCE allows you to get acclimated to the routine and rigors of the average clinical rotation where you can conduct a complete assessment of a patient and set priorities for care, collect data, analyze and interpret data, prepare and administer medications, and reach conclusions about complex problems. Each lesson has a textbook reading assignment and activities based on "visiting" the patients in the hospital, which provide a perfect environment in which you may "practice" what you are learning.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323429672
Paperback ISBN:
9780323429665

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.