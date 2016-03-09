Virtual Clinical Excursions Online and Print Workbook for Elsevier’s Psychiatric Nursing

One of the most complete nursing education learning systems available, Virtual Clinical Excursions guides you through a virtual hospital setting where the patients are real and their conditions are constantly changing. By immersing yourself in a realistic, yet safe, nursing environment, VCE allows you to get acclimated to the routine and rigors of the average clinical rotation where you can conduct a complete assessment of a patient and set priorities for care, collect data, analyze and interpret data, prepare and administer medications, and reach conclusions about complex problems. Each lesson has a textbook reading assignment and activities based on "visiting" the patients in the hospital, which provide a perfect environment in which you may "practice" what you are learning.