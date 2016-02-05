Virtual Business Models
1st Edition
Entrepreneurial Risks and Rewards
Description
Virtual Business Models: Entrepreneurial Risks and Rewards focuses on companies with technology development, offering inspiration, guidance, and hands-on advice on how to utilize the potential of a virtual company format.
The book provides an overview of key aspects of the company's activities, putting them into a comprehensive structure. In addition, both the rewards and risks of using the virtual company format are explored.
The virtual company format is here defined as a company with a small dedicated core staff. The company's development is performed by strategic alliances with external resource providers. In this way, the utilization of financial resources can be optimized with cost-effective product development. The book explores this concept and why it is attractive in a start-up phase for both companies who want to remain virtual and those that eventually want to develop into integrated traditional companies.
Key Features
- Provides an overview, and understanding of, a virtual company's key activities
- Presents tactics that encourage communication between stakeholders associated with the virtual company
- Allows users to master all details, while managing key strategic issues
- Covers technology development and its required special skills and competencies
Readership
Researchers and students, entrepreneurs, information professionals
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- The Virtual Company—a concept for innovation-based business
- The Virtual Company—a model adapted to a changing world
- Networking—a basic human activity
- The Virtual Company—a networking concept
- Created value belongs to the Virtual Company
- Value creation
- Boosting the innovation potential
- Optimizing the use of resources
- Chapter 2. Start-Up
- The different origins of new and patentable ideas
- The requirements for starting a company
- Inventions made at an academic institution
- Invention made by a private inventor
- Invention made within a company
- Chapter 3. Communication and Control
- A story from real life: the meeting that never took place
- Introduction
- The stakeholders represent a multitude of goals and agendas
- Common goals must be defined actively
- Resources
- Documentation should be clear and define responsibilities
- Plan both for internal and external communication
- Virtual Company relies on virtual communication
- Chapter 4. Business Development
- Business development
- Components in business development
- Value proposal
- Market position
- Setting up and coordinating the team
- Business plan
- Identifying the new business landscape using competitive intelligence
- Comment to business development in Virtual Companies
- Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Agreements
- Introduction
- Certain key agreements for the Virtual Company
- Governing law and disputes
- Conclusions and recommendations
- Chapter 6. The Importance of Intelligence
- Introduction
- Intelligence
- Competitive intelligence
- Business intelligence
- A continuous process
- Competitive intelligence and the Virtual Company
- Chapter 7. Intellectual Property – Patents
- Patent
- Core value
- The patenting process
- Freedom to operate
- Costs
- The outline of a patent
- Infringement
- Post grant
- Case studies
- Things to remember
- Chapter 8. Financials and Valuation
- Introduction
- Financing
- The art of valuation of your company
- Financial accounting and bookkeeping
- Financial control
- Chapter 9. Exit
- Introduction
- Product and market
- Return on investment
- Risk
- Offering to the market and evaluating the company/project
- Market communication
- Marketing material
- Deal making
- Chapter 10. Risk and Rewards
- Risks and rewards
- Rewards
- Risks
- Conclusion
- Chapter 11. Case Studies
- Experienced professionals give their view
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 5th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001820
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001417
About the Author
Karin Bryder
Karin Bryder has extensive experience as project manager within the fields of pharmaceuticals and med tech and has acted as IP manager and CEO of companies using a virtual company format. Karin holds a PhD in Medical Science with focus on Immunology. Her academic work also includes studies of DNA vaccines and virus genetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Manager, Pharmaceutical field
Anki Malmborg-Hager
Anki Malmborg has extensive experience from business development within life science. She has worked for several small biotech companies, both as CEO and board member and as an investment director. Anki has a M. Sc. in Chemical Engineering, holds a Ph.D. in Immunotechnology from Lund University and a Pharma-MBA from Falconbury.
Affiliations and Expertise
Board member and Investment director, Biotech companies
Eskil Söderlind
Eskil Söderlind has extensive experience from the business area with focus on life science He has past and present experience as Investment Director, CEO and as board member. Eskil´s formal education includes a PhD in molecular biology from Uppsala and an associate professorship at Lund University; he also has an executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) diploma
Affiliations and Expertise
Investment Director, CEO and board member, Avena Partners