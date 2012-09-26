Virology
1st Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Table of Contents
Viruses. Virus infection and viral disease. Principles of viral diagnosis. Prevention and treatment of viral infections. Specific viruses. Viral Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 148
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 26th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742134
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443073670
About the Authors
Stephen Korsman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, Groote Schuur Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service; Senior Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, University of Cape Town; Extraordinary Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University, Tygerberg, South Africa
Gert Van Zyl Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, Tygerberg Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service; Senior Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University, Tygerberg, South Africa
Wolfgang Preiser Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Division of Medical Virology, University of Stellenbosch/National Health Laboratory Service, Tygerberg, South Africa
Louise Nutt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, Ampath Laboratories, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Monique Andersson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Division of Medical Virology, University of Stellenbosch, Tygerberg, SA