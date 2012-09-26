Virology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443073670, 9781455742134

Virology

1st Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Stephen Korsman Gert Van Zyl Wolfgang Preiser Louise Nutt Monique Andersson
eBook ISBN: 9781455742134
eBook ISBN: 9780702056642
Paperback ISBN: 9780443073670
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th September 2012
Page Count: 148
Table of Contents

Viruses. Virus infection and viral disease. Principles of viral diagnosis. Prevention and treatment of viral infections. Specific viruses. Viral Diseases

About the Authors

Stephen Korsman



Pathologist, Groote Schuur Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service; Senior Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, University of Cape Town; Extraordinary Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University, Tygerberg, South Africa

Gert Van Zyl



Pathologist, Tygerberg Hospital, National Health Laboratory Service; Senior Lecturer, Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University, Tygerberg, South Africa

Wolfgang Preiser



Professor and Head of Division of Medical Virology, University of Stellenbosch/National Health Laboratory Service, Tygerberg, South Africa

Louise Nutt



Pathologist, Ampath Laboratories, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Monique Andersson



Senior Researcher, Division of Medical Virology, University of Stellenbosch, Tygerberg, SA

