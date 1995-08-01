Genetic manipulation of the adult mammalian nervous system is one of the most exciting areas in contemporary neurobiology. The explosive growth of this field has been facilitated by harnessing the power of viruses to transfer genetic material into mammalian cells.

Viral Vectors: Gene Therapy and Neuroscience Applications represents the first comprehensive review of viral vector applications to the nervous system by leaders in virology, molecular neurobiology, neuroanatomy, and developmental neurobiology. It serves both as a source of fundamental information for those newly interested in viral vectors and as a compilation of state-of-the-art technologies and applications for more experienced researchers. This work provides expert background information on viral systems, and the broad range of applications will help readers appreciate the current and future impact of viral vectors in both clinical and basic neuroscience.