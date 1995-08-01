Viral Vectors
1st Edition
Gene Therapy and Neuroscience Applications
Description
Genetic manipulation of the adult mammalian nervous system is one of the most exciting areas in contemporary neurobiology. The explosive growth of this field has been facilitated by harnessing the power of viruses to transfer genetic material into mammalian cells.
Viral Vectors: Gene Therapy and Neuroscience Applications represents the first comprehensive review of viral vector applications to the nervous system by leaders in virology, molecular neurobiology, neuroanatomy, and developmental neurobiology. It serves both as a source of fundamental information for those newly interested in viral vectors and as a compilation of state-of-the-art technologies and applications for more experienced researchers. This work provides expert background information on viral systems, and the broad range of applications will help readers appreciate the current and future impact of viral vectors in both clinical and basic neuroscience.
Table of Contents
Herpes Simplex Virus as a Gene Delivery Vector for the Central Nervous System. Biology of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Defective Viruses and Development of the Amplicon System. Group C Adenoviruses as Vectors for Gene Therapy. Genetics and Biology of Adeno-Associated Virus. Genetics and Biology of Retroviral Vectors. HSV Vectors in the Mammalian Brain: Molecular Analysis of Neuronal Physiology, Generation of Genetic Models, And Gene Therapy of Neurological Disorders. The Use of Defective Herpes Simplex Virus Amplicon Vectors to Modify Neural Cells and the Nervous System. Viral Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer in the Nervous System: Application to the Reconstruction of Neural Circuits in the Injured Mammalian Brain. The Use of Herpes Simplex Virus Vectors for Protection from Necrotic Neuron Death. In Vivo Promoter Analysis in the Adult Central Nervous Systems Using Viral Vectors. Adenoviral Mediated Gene Transfer: Potential Therapeutic Applications. Transfer and Expression of Potentially Therapeutic Genes Into the Mammalian Central Nervous System in Vivo Using Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors. Genetic Modification of Cells with Retrovirus Vector for Grafting Into the Central Nervous System. Virus Vector-Mediated Transfer of Drug-Sensitivity Genes for Experimental Brain Tumor Therapy. Brain Tumor Therapy Using Genetically Engineered Replication-Competent Virus. Transfer and Expression of Antioncogenes and Paraneoplastic Genes in Normal and Neoplastic Cells in Vitro and in Vivo. Transneuronal Tracing with Alphaherpesviruses: A Review of the Methodology. Pseudorabies Virus Replication and Assembly in the Rodent Central Nervous System. Pseudorabies Virus Replication and Assembly in the Rodent Central Nervous System. Pseudorabies Virus: A Transneuronal Tracer for Neuroanatomical Studies. Molecular Properties of Alphaherpesviruses Used in Transneuronal Pathway Tracing. Molecular Analysis of Rabies and Pseudorabies Neurotropism. The Use of Retroviral Vectors in the Study of Cell Lineage and Migration During the Development of the Mammalian Central Nervous System. Retroviral Vectors for the Study of Neuroembryology: Immortalization of Neural Cells. References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 1st August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543574
About the Editor
Michael Kaplitt
Affiliations and Expertise
New York Hospital, Cornell University Medical College and Laboratory of Neurobiology and Behavior, The Rockefeller University, New York, U.S.A.
Arthur Loewy
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.