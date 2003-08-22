Viral Vectors for Treating Diseases of the Nervous System, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section A: Virus Vectors for Use in the Nervous System Section B: Gene Therapy with Virus Vectors for Specific Disease of the Nervous System
Description
Gene therapy offers considerable potential for the treatment of various incurable diseases of the nervous system. Viral Vectors for Treating Disease of the Nervous System describes a number of different viral vectors developed for achieving high efficiency gene delivery to the brain. Vectors described include those based on adenovirus, adeno-associated virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, lentivirus, and other retroviruses. It also discusses the potential application of such viruses in treating brain tumors, Parkinson's disease, and other diseases of the nervous system.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date account of gene therapy approaches for incurable neurological disorders
- Describes a range of gene delivery methods based on different viruses
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, virologists, and geneticists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 329
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918914
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123668561
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
David Latchman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK