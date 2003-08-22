Viral Vectors for Treating Diseases of the Nervous System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668561, 9780080918914

Viral Vectors for Treating Diseases of the Nervous System, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editors: David Latchman
eBook ISBN: 9780080918914
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668561
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2003
Page Count: 329
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18900.00
16065.00
217.23
184.65
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section A: Virus Vectors for Use in the Nervous System Section B: Gene Therapy with Virus Vectors for Specific Disease of the Nervous System

Description

Gene therapy offers considerable potential for the treatment of various incurable diseases of the nervous system. Viral Vectors for Treating Disease of the Nervous System describes a number of different viral vectors developed for achieving high efficiency gene delivery to the brain. Vectors described include those based on adenovirus, adeno-associated virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, lentivirus, and other retroviruses. It also discusses the potential application of such viruses in treating brain tumors, Parkinson's disease, and other diseases of the nervous system.

Key Features

  • Provides up-to-date account of gene therapy approaches for incurable neurological disorders
  • Describes a range of gene delivery methods based on different viruses

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, virologists, and geneticists.

Details

No. of pages:
329
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918914
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668561

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

David Latchman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.