Viral Proteases and Their Inhibitors
1st Edition
Description
Viral Proteases and Their Inhibitors provides a thorough examination of viral proteases from their molecular components, to therapeutic applications. As information on three dimensional structures and biological functions of these viral proteases become known, unexpected protein folds and unique mechanisms of proteolysis are realized. This book investigates how this facilitates the design and development of potent antiviral agents used against life-threatening viruses. Users will find descriptions of each virus that detail the structure and function of viral proteases, discuss the design and development of inhibitors, and analyze the structure-activity relationships of inhibitors. This book is ideal biochemists, virologists and those working on antiviral agents.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art coverage of virus infections, the virus lifecycle, and mechanisms of protease inhibition
- Analyzes structure-activity relationships of inhibitors of each viral protease
- Presents an in-depth view of the structure and function of viral proteases
Readership
Clinicians, researchers and academics in Virology, Microbiology/Immunology, and Molecular Biology, and medicinal chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals of Viruses and Their Proteases
Anjana Sharma and Satya P. Gupta
2. Design and Development of Some Viral Protease Inhibitors by QSAR and Molecular Modeling Studies
Noha Saleh Hanan Elhaes and Medhat Ibrahim
3. Advances in Studies on Adenovirus Proteases and Their Inhibitors
Satya P. Gupta Basheerulla Shaik and Y. S. Prabhakar
4. Alpha-virus Nonstructural Proteases and Their Inhibitors
Akalabya Bissoyi, Subrat Kumar Pattanayak Arindam Bit Ashish Patel, Abhishek
5. Structure and Function of Alphavirus Protease
Shailly Tomar and Megha Aggarwal
6. Flavivirus Protease: An Antiviral Target
Shailly Tomar, Rajat Mudgal and Benazir Fatma
7. Flavivirus NSB/NS3 Protease: Structure, Function, and Inhibition
Zhong Li Jing Zhang Hongmin Li
8. Design and Development of HCV NS5B Polymerase Inhibitors
Debasis Das
9. Studies on HIV-1 Protease and its Inhibitors
Sonal Dubey
10. Studies on Picornaviral Proteases and Their Inhibitors
Vaishali M. Patil and Satya P. Gupta
11. Structural Insight into the Viral 3C-like Protease inhibitors: Comparative SAR/QSAR Approaches
Nilanjan Adhikari Sandip Kumar Baidya Achintya Saha, Tarun Jha
12. Herpesvirus Proteases: Structure, Function, and Inhibition
Kriti Kashyap and Rita Kakkar
13. Design and Development of Inhibitors of Herpes Viral Proteases and Their SAR and QSAR
Dimitra Hadjipavlou-Litina and Satya P Gupta
14. Delicate Dance in Treating Hepatitis C Infections and Overcoming Resistance
Dolly A. Parasrampuria
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 6th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096826
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128097120
About the Editor
Satya Gupta
Satya P. Gupta is presently a Professor Emeritus at Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), Meerut, India, after retiring as Professor in the Department of Applied Sciences at National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), Bhopal. Earlier he served Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, a world renowned Institution of India, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and then (MIET) as its Director-cum Professor of Eminence in the Department of Pharmacy. Professor Gupta has a very long standing of teaching Quantum Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Biophysics, and Drug Design. He had obtained his M. Sc and D. Phil degrees from University of Allahabad, Allahabad, in 1967 and 1971, respectively. He is a world renowned scientist. For his work in Drug Design, he has bagged several honors and awards. To his credit, Gupta has more than 200 research publications in highly reputed national and international journals and several reviews in such highly prestigious periodicals as Chemical Reviews (American Chemical Society), Progress in Drug Research (Birkhäuser Verlag Basel, Switzerland), and Current Medicinal Chemistry (Bentham Science, Netherlands), and has been on editorial board of several international journals. Dr. Gupta himself has been editor of several scientific journals and books of international repute published by Springer Verlag, Heidelberg Germany; CRC Press, Taylor and Francis Group; Nova Science Publishers, NY, USA; and Elsevier (Academic Press), USA. He has delivered several lectures on Drug Design across the world. His scientific activity has brought him on the forefront of scientific community of the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Applied Sciences, National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research, India Fellow, National Academy of Sciences, India