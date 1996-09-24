Viral Polymerases and Related Proteins, Volume 275
1st Edition
Expression, Purification, and Characterization: V. Sardana and M. Sardana, Purification of Viral Polymerases: General Considerations. P.E. Boehmer, Expression, Purification, and Characterization of the HerpesSimplex Virus Type-1 DNA Polymerase. D.J. Barton, B.J. Morasco, and J.B. Flanegan, Assays for Poliovirus Polymerase, 3Dpol, and Authentic RNA Replication in HeLa S10 Extracts. R. de Francesco, S.-E. Behrens, L. Tomei, S. Altamura, and J. Jiricny, RNA-Dependent RNA Polymerase of Hepatitus C Virus. J. Herold, S. Siddell, and J. Ziebuhr, Characterization of Coronavirus RNA Polymerase Gene Products. J. Tomassini, Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Orthomyxovirus: Influenza Transcriptase. T. Das, B.P. De, and A.K. Banerjee, Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Rhabdovirus Polymerase. M.W. Stahlhut and D.B. Olsen, Expression and Purification of Retroviral HIV-1 Reverse Transcriptases. L.H.Malkas and R.J. Hickey, Expression, Purification, and Characterization of DNA Polymerases Involved in Papovavirus Replication. M. Ramachandra, Y. Sasaguri, R. Nakano, and R. Padmanabhan, Heterologous Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Adenovirus DNA Polymerase and Preterminal Protein. J. Hu and C. Seeger, Expression and Characterization of Hepadnavirus Reverse Transcriptases. P. Gershon and B. Moss, Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Vaccinia Virus Encoded RNA and Poly(A)Polymerases. J.R. Sayers, Viral Polymerase-Associated 5-3 Exonucleases: Expression, Purification, and Uses. Activity Assays: Kinetic and Screening: R.D. Kuchta, Isotopic Assays of Viral Polymerases and Related Proteins.J. Eberle and C. W. Knopf, Nonisotopic Assays of Viral Polymerases and Related Proteins. S. Gabbara and J.A. Peliska, Catalytic Activities Associated with Retroviral and Viral Polymerases. J.L. Cole, Approaches to High Volume ScreeningAssays of Viral Polymerases and Related Proteins. S.M. Oberhaus and J.E. Newbold, In Situ DNA Polymerase and RNase H Activity Gel Assays as Applied to Hepadnavirus Particles. V. Byrnes and D. Hazuda, A System to Analyze and Identify Inhibitorsof HIV-1 Gene Regulation with Defective Integrated Provirus. Design and Analysis of Substrates and Inhibitors: S.S. Carroll, F. Benseler, and D.B. Olsen, Preparation and Use of Synthetic Oligoribonucleotides as Tools for Study of Viral Polymerases. V.V. Gurevich, Use of Bacteriophage RNA Polymerase in RNA Synthesis. J.E. Wilson, D.J.T. Porter, and J.E. Reardon, Inhibition of Viral Polymerases by Chain Terminating Substrates: A Kinetic Analysis. E.J. Prisbe and M.S. Chen, Design of Nucleoside Analogue Inhibitors of Herpesvirus Polymerases. T.J. Tucker, W.C. Lumma, and J.C. Culberson, Development of Nonnucleoside HIV Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors. J. Balzarini and E. De Clerq, Analysis of Inhibition of Retroviral Reverse Transcriptase. H. Chen, D. Brown, and L. Gold, Novel Methods of Generating Specific Oligonucleotide Inhibitors of Viral Polymerases. Molecular and Structural Characterizations: J.C. Boyer, K. Bebenek, and T.A. Kunkel, AnalyzingFidelity of Transcription and Reverse Transcription. P.L. Boyer and S.H. Hughes, Site-Directed Mutagenic Analysis of Viral Polymerases and Related Proteins. J.S. Oxford, A.A. Al-Jabri, and P. Levantis, Analysis of Resistance Mutants of ViralPolymerases. Author Index. Subject Index.
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. More than 270 volumes have been published (all of them still in print) and much of the material is relevant even today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Biochemists, molecular biologists, virologists, medicinal chemists, immunologists, and graduate students in these disciplines; drug company researchers.
