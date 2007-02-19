Viral Pathogenesis and Immunity

Based on the highly successful reference work Viral Pathogenesis published in 1997, this concise, economical version can be used both as an introductory text or for self-education by medical students and biologists alike. This latest edition provides a completely revised overview of the subject with new chapters on innate immunity, emerging viral diseases, and antiviral therapy in a format that is easy to understand without continually referring to additional information. Used by the author in his graduate classes at the University of Pennsylvania, it sets forth the essential principles and discusses the details of how the immune system responds to viral invasion including the treatment and prevention of infection. Illustrated by pertinent examples it is one of the only books devoted exclusively to this topic.