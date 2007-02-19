Viral Pathogenesis and Immunity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123694645, 9780080471051

Viral Pathogenesis and Immunity

2nd Edition

Authors: Neal Nathanson
Editors: Neal Nathanson
eBook ISBN: 9780080471051
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 2007
Page Count: 280
Description

Based on the highly successful reference work Viral Pathogenesis published in 1997, this concise, economical version can be used both as an introductory text or for self-education by medical students and biologists alike. This latest edition provides a completely revised overview of the subject with new chapters on innate immunity, emerging viral diseases, and antiviral therapy in a format that is easy to understand without continually referring to additional information. Used by the author in his graduate classes at the University of Pennsylvania, it sets forth the essential principles and discusses the details of how the immune system responds to viral invasion including the treatment and prevention of infection. Illustrated by pertinent examples it is one of the only books devoted exclusively to this topic.

Key Features

  • Offers almost a 20% expansion over the first edition
  • Focuses specifically on viral pathogenesis unlike other texts where only a few chapters are devoted to the topic
  • Neal Nathanson is one of the primary authorities in the field and has authored chapters on viral pathogenesis in two of the most well known virology and microbiology titles Field's Virology and Topley and Wilson's Microbiology
  • Now in four color throughout!

Readership

Instructors and students of graduate or medical school course in viral pathogenesis, virology or microbiology. Can also be used as a reference for professionals, students and trainees in virology, immunology, infectious diseases, pathology, laboratory medicine, epidemiology and public health.

Table of Contents

ESSENTIALS OF PATHOGENESIS Historical roots The sequential steps in viral infection Cellular receptors and viral tropism Virus-cell interactions HOST RESPONSE TO VIRAL INFECTION Innate immunity Immune responses to viral infection Virus-induced immunopathology Virus-induced immunosuppression VIRUS-HOST INTERACTIONS Viral virulence Viral persistence Viral oncogenesis: retroviruses Viral oncogenesis: DNA viruses Host susceptibility to viral diseases HIV, SIV, and the pathogenesis of AIDS ECOLOGY AND CONTROL OF VIRAL INFECTIONS Emerging viral diseases Antiviral therapy Viral vaccines

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080471051

About the Author

Neal Nathanson

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Neal Nathanson

Neal Nathanson is emeritus Professor of Microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He has spent most of his 50-year career working on the pathogenesis of a wide variety of viral infections, using animal models to investigate the viral and host determinants of disease. He edited the prior two editions of Viral Pathogenesis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

