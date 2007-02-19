Viral Pathogenesis and Immunity
2nd Edition
Description
Based on the highly successful reference work Viral Pathogenesis published in 1997, this concise, economical version can be used both as an introductory text or for self-education by medical students and biologists alike. This latest edition provides a completely revised overview of the subject with new chapters on innate immunity, emerging viral diseases, and antiviral therapy in a format that is easy to understand without continually referring to additional information. Used by the author in his graduate classes at the University of Pennsylvania, it sets forth the essential principles and discusses the details of how the immune system responds to viral invasion including the treatment and prevention of infection. Illustrated by pertinent examples it is one of the only books devoted exclusively to this topic.
Key Features
- Offers almost a 20% expansion over the first edition
- Focuses specifically on viral pathogenesis unlike other texts where only a few chapters are devoted to the topic
- Neal Nathanson is one of the primary authorities in the field and has authored chapters on viral pathogenesis in two of the most well known virology and microbiology titles Field's Virology and Topley and Wilson's Microbiology
- Now in four color throughout!
Readership
Instructors and students of graduate or medical school course in viral pathogenesis, virology or microbiology. Can also be used as a reference for professionals, students and trainees in virology, immunology, infectious diseases, pathology, laboratory medicine, epidemiology and public health.
Table of Contents
ESSENTIALS OF PATHOGENESIS Historical roots The sequential steps in viral infection Cellular receptors and viral tropism Virus-cell interactions HOST RESPONSE TO VIRAL INFECTION Innate immunity Immune responses to viral infection Virus-induced immunopathology Virus-induced immunosuppression VIRUS-HOST INTERACTIONS Viral virulence Viral persistence Viral oncogenesis: retroviruses Viral oncogenesis: DNA viruses Host susceptibility to viral diseases HIV, SIV, and the pathogenesis of AIDS ECOLOGY AND CONTROL OF VIRAL INFECTIONS Emerging viral diseases Antiviral therapy Viral vaccines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 19th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471051
About the Author
Neal Nathanson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, U.S.A.
About the Editor
Neal Nathanson
Neal Nathanson is emeritus Professor of Microbiology at the University of Pennsylvania. He has spent most of his 50-year career working on the pathogenesis of a wide variety of viral infections, using animal models to investigate the viral and host determinants of disease. He edited the prior two editions of Viral Pathogenesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA