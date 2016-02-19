Viral Interference and Interferon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433006510, 9781483192765

Viral Interference and Interferon

1st Edition

Authors: R. D. Andrews
eBook ISBN: 9781483192765
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 98
Description

Viral Interference and Interferon details the developments in the control of virus infections by natural means. The book is comprised of eight chapters that discuss various aspects of interferon. The text first introduces the main concepts of the subject matter. The succeeding chapter discusses various concerns about interferon, including the production, nature, mechanisms, and mode of actions. The book also covers interferon in humans and animals, and its significance. The text will be of great use to students of microbiology, virology, genetics, and immunology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I Introduction

Chapter II Production of Interferon

Chapter III The Nature of Interferon (Purification Properties)

Chapter IV Mechanisms of Production

Chapter V Mode of Action of Interferon

Chapter VI Interferon in Animals

Chapter VII Interferon in Man

Chapter VIII Significance of Interferon

Index


Details

No. of pages:
98
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192765

About the Author

