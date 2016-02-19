Viral Interference and Interferon
1st Edition
Authors: R. D. Andrews
eBook ISBN: 9781483192765
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 98
Description
Viral Interference and Interferon details the developments in the control of virus infections by natural means. The book is comprised of eight chapters that discuss various aspects of interferon. The text first introduces the main concepts of the subject matter. The succeeding chapter discusses various concerns about interferon, including the production, nature, mechanisms, and mode of actions. The book also covers interferon in humans and animals, and its significance. The text will be of great use to students of microbiology, virology, genetics, and immunology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I Introduction
Chapter II Production of Interferon
Chapter III The Nature of Interferon (Purification Properties)
Chapter IV Mechanisms of Production
Chapter V Mode of Action of Interferon
Chapter VI Interferon in Animals
Chapter VII Interferon in Man
Chapter VIII Significance of Interferon
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192765
About the Author
R. D. Andrews
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.