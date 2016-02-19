Viral Interference and Interferon details the developments in the control of virus infections by natural means. The book is comprised of eight chapters that discuss various aspects of interferon. The text first introduces the main concepts of the subject matter. The succeeding chapter discusses various concerns about interferon, including the production, nature, mechanisms, and mode of actions. The book also covers interferon in humans and animals, and its significance. The text will be of great use to students of microbiology, virology, genetics, and immunology.