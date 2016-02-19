Viral Immunology and Immunopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125220507, 9781483218977

Viral Immunology and Immunopathology

1st Edition

Editors: Abner Louis Notkins
eBook ISBN: 9781483218977
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 496
Description

Viral Immunology and Immunopathalogy covers topics concerning the role of cellular and humoral immunity in viral infections, factors responsible for the persistence and recurrence of viral infections in the presence of immunity, mechanisms of viral immunopathology, and concepts in the development of vaccines. The book describes the history of viral immunology; the synthesis and properties of viral antigens; and the humoral immune response to viruses. The text also discusses the mechanisms of viral neutralization; cellular immunity; the role of inflammatory cells and effector molecules in combating viral infections; and the genetic control of resistance. The book concludes with chapters on herd immunity; viral immunopathology; and viral immunology and immunopathology. Immunologists, pathologists, virologists, and microbiologists will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Authors and Participants

Preface

1. History of Viral Immunology

2. Viral Replication

3. Viral Antigens

4. Humoral Immune Response to Viral Infections

5. Mechanisms of Viral Neutralization

6. Destruction of Virus-Infected Cells by Antibody and Complement

7. Cell-Mediated Immunity in Viral Infections

8. The Role of the Inflammatory Response in Viral Infections

9. Interferon as a Mediator of Cellular Immunity in Viral Infections

10. Genetic Control of Resistance to Viral Infection in Mice

11. Persistence of Viral Infection in the Presence of Immunity

12. Radioimmunoassays for Detection of Viral Antigens and Antiviral Antibody

13. Immune Response to Hepatitis Viruses

14. Immune Response to Leukemia Viruses in Mice

15. Immune Responses to Epstein-Barr Virus

16. Herd Immunity—Changing Concepts

17. Current Approaches to Viral Immunoprophylaxis

18. Subunit Viral Vaccines

19. Adverse Effects of Viral Vaccines

20. Immune-Complex Disease Associated with Viral Infections

21. Virus-Induced Cell-Mediated Immunopathological Disease

22. The Effect of Viral Infections on the Function of the Immune System

23. Autoimmunity in Viral Infections

24. The Future in Viral Immunology and Immunopathology

Appendix. Summary of Workshop

Subject Index

About the Editor

Abner Louis Notkins

