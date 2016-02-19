Viral Immunology and Immunopathology
Viral Immunology and Immunopathalogy covers topics concerning the role of cellular and humoral immunity in viral infections, factors responsible for the persistence and recurrence of viral infections in the presence of immunity, mechanisms of viral immunopathology, and concepts in the development of vaccines. The book describes the history of viral immunology; the synthesis and properties of viral antigens; and the humoral immune response to viruses. The text also discusses the mechanisms of viral neutralization; cellular immunity; the role of inflammatory cells and effector molecules in combating viral infections; and the genetic control of resistance. The book concludes with chapters on herd immunity; viral immunopathology; and viral immunology and immunopathology. Immunologists, pathologists, virologists, and microbiologists will find the book useful.
1. History of Viral Immunology
2. Viral Replication
3. Viral Antigens
4. Humoral Immune Response to Viral Infections
5. Mechanisms of Viral Neutralization
6. Destruction of Virus-Infected Cells by Antibody and Complement
7. Cell-Mediated Immunity in Viral Infections
8. The Role of the Inflammatory Response in Viral Infections
9. Interferon as a Mediator of Cellular Immunity in Viral Infections
10. Genetic Control of Resistance to Viral Infection in Mice
11. Persistence of Viral Infection in the Presence of Immunity
12. Radioimmunoassays for Detection of Viral Antigens and Antiviral Antibody
13. Immune Response to Hepatitis Viruses
14. Immune Response to Leukemia Viruses in Mice
15. Immune Responses to Epstein-Barr Virus
16. Herd Immunity—Changing Concepts
17. Current Approaches to Viral Immunoprophylaxis
18. Subunit Viral Vaccines
19. Adverse Effects of Viral Vaccines
20. Immune-Complex Disease Associated with Viral Infections
21. Virus-Induced Cell-Mediated Immunopathological Disease
22. The Effect of Viral Infections on the Function of the Immune System
23. Autoimmunity in Viral Infections
24. The Future in Viral Immunology and Immunopathology
Appendix. Summary of Workshop
Subject Index
