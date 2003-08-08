Viral Gastroenteritis, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Section I. Viral gastroenteritis: Causes, pathophysiology, immunology, treatment and epidemiology. Introduction. 1. Viral causes of gastroenteritis (U.D. Parashar, R.I. Glass). 2. Physiology and pathophysiology of the gut in relation to viral diarrhea (F. Michelangeli, M.C. Ruiz). 3. The enteric nervous system and infectious diarrhea (O. Lundgren, L. Svensson). 4. Immunology of the gut (P. Brandtzaeg, F.-E. Johansen). 5. Treatment of viral gastroenteritis (D. Bass). Section II. Rotaviruses. Introduction. 1. Structural organization of the genome in rotavirus (J.B. Pesavento, M.K. Estes, B.V.V. Prasad). 2. The three-dimensional structure of rotavirus VP6 (F.A. Rey, J. Lepault, J. Cohen). 3. Attachment and post-attachment receptors for rotavirus (S. López, C.F. Arias).
- Rotavirus genome replication: role of the RNA-binding proteins (J.T. Patton, K. Kearney, Z. Taraporewala). 5. Translation of rotavirus mRNAs in the infected cell (D. Poncet). 6. The rotavirus NSP4 enterotoxin: current status and challenges (M.K. Estes). 7. Interaction of the rotavirus nonstructural glycoprotein NSP4 with viral and cellular components (J.A. Taylor, A.R. Bellamy). 8. Effects of rotavirus infection on the structure and functions of intestinal cells (A.L. Servin). 9. Microarrays and host-virus interactions: A transcriptional analysis of Caco-2 cells following rotavirus infection (D.A. Feigelstock, M.A. Cuadras, H.B. Greenberg). 10. The rat model of rotavirus infection (M. Ciarlet, M.E. Conner, M.K. Estes). 11. Human adaptive immunity to rotaviruses: A model of intestinal mucosal adaptive immunity (A.M. Gonzalez, M.C. Jaimes et al.). 12. Molecular epidemiology of rotaviruses: Genetic mechanisms associated with diversity (M. Iturriza-Gómara, U. Desselberger, J. Gray). 13. Current state of development of human rotavirus vaccines (P.A. Offit, H.F. Clark, R.L. Ward). 14. Rotavirus-like particle vaccines evaluated in a pig model of human rotavirus diarrhea and in cattle (L.-J. Yuan, L.J. Saif). 15. DNA-based rotavirus vaccines (J.E. Herrmann). Section III. Enteric Adenoviruses. Introduction. 1. Aspects of the molecular biology of enteric adenoviruses (F. Stevenson, V. Mautner). 2. Epidemiology of enteric adenoviruses 40 and 41 and other adenoviruses in immunocompetent and immunodeficient individuals (J.C. de Jong). Section IV. Norwalk- and Sapporo-like viruses (human caliciviruses). Introduction. 1. Structure of Norwalk virus: the prototype human calicivirus (A. Bertolotti-Ciarlet, R. Chen et al.). 2. Feline calicivirus as a model for the study of calicivirus replication (S.V. Sosnovtsev, K.Y. Green). 3. Pathogenesis of enteric calicivirus infections (M.Z. Guo, L.J. Saif). 4. Development of serological and molecular tests for the diagnosis of calicivirus infections (X. Jiang). 5. Molecular epidemiology of human caliciviruses (M. Koopmans, E. van Strien, H. Vennema). 6. Calicivirus RNA recombination (D.O. Matson). Section V. Astroviruses. Introduction. 1. Studies on the molecular biology of human astrovirus. (U. Geigenmüller, E. Méndez, S.M. Matsui). 2. Ribosomal frameshifting in astroviruses (I. Brierley, M. Vidakovic). 3. Molecular epidemiology of human astroviruses (S.S. Monroe). Section VI. Other viruses causing gastroenteritis. Introduction. 1. Epidemiology of toroviruses (M. Petric). 2. Molecular characterization and epidemiology of picobirnaviruses (B.I. Rosen). 3. Molecular biology and epidemiology of Aichi virus and other diarrhoeogenic enteroviruses (T. Yamashita, K. Sakae). 4. Histopathology of viral gastrointestinal infections in the immunocompromised (J.W. Grant). List of Contributors. Subject Index.
Description
Viruses are increasingly recognised as the cause of acute gastroenteritis in man, particularly in children. This book provides overviews and updates on current issues relating to basic research, clinical diagnosis, immunology, epidemiology, treatment and prevention of infections with gastroenteritis viruses.
Data are presented and interpreted by leading research groups in 33 chapters spread over 6 sections. The book will be of interest to virologists, gut physiologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, vaccinologists, paediatricians and physicians (infectious diseases), and public health physicians. It will also capture the interests of medical and natural science students and postdoctoral scientists at various levels of their careers.
Readership
Virologists, physiologists, immunologists, epidemiologists, vaccinologists, paediatricians and physicians (infectious diseases), and public health physicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 8th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930435
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514448
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
U. Desselberger Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Virologie Moléculaire et Structurale, UMR 2472, CNRS, Gif-sur-Yvette, France
J. Gray Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Enteric Virus Unit, Enteric, Respiratory and Neurological Virus Laboratory, Central Public Health Laboratory, London, UK