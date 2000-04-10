Viral Ecology
1st Edition
Description
Viral Ecology defines and explains the ecology of viruses by examining their interactions with their hosting species, including the types of transmission cycles that have evolved, encompassing principal and alternate hosts, vehicles, and vectors. It examines virology from an organismal biology approach, focusing on the concept that viral infections represent areas of overlap in the ecology of viruses, their hosts, and their vectors.
Key Features
- The relationship between viruses and their hosting species
- The concept that viral interactions with their hosts represents a highly evolved aspect of organismal biology
- The types of transmission cycles which exist for viruses, including their hosts, vectors, and vehicles
- The concept that viral infections represent areas of overlap in the ecology of the viruses, their hosts, and their vectors
Readership
Virologists, microbial ecologists, ecologists, pathologists, zoologists, plant researchers, and upper-level undergraduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 639
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 10th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543567
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123626752
About the Editor
Christon Hurst
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Environmental Protection Agency, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...a wide array of authors from all sorts of disciplines (including aquatic microbiology, medicine, veterinary medicine, and plant sciences) come together to create this volume. ...the information that is presented and the manner in which it is presented will optimize the utility for ecologists and perhaps encourage further exploration of viral ecology." —Laura G. Leff, Kent State University, in ECOLOGY (February 2001)
"....excellently organized and clearly communicates the different 'strategies' and their ecological/evolutionary rationales. Useful reading for any general biologist and should probably be required reading for medical students to help them understand the dynamic and shifting nature of viral disease. My general impression is that the book fills an important new conceptual niche and that microbiologists or other biologists interested in communicating ecological and evolutionary principles in the context of such a versatile class of organisms would be able to use this book as a text for a heterogeneous class of advanced students. [The authors] will help people focus on broader issue and roles of viruses rather than just as pathogens and tools." —Gregory S. Whitt, University of Illinois, Department of Ecology, Ethology and Evolution