Viral and Mycoplasmal of Laboratory Rodents

Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections of Laboratory Rodents: Effects on Biomedical Research contains the proceedings of a conference held at the National Institutes of Health on October 24-26, 1984. Organized into four parts, this book begins by elucidating the basic biology and pathogenetic mechanisms of viral and mycoplasmal infections. The presence of known and potential research complications due to these infections is also addressed. Lastly, the detection, control, and prevention of infection in rodent colonies are discussed.

Wallace P. Rowe

I. Prelude

1. Welcome

2. Dedication

3. Opening Remarks

4. Introductory Remarks

5. Keynote Address

II. Basic Biology and Pathogenetic Mechanisms

6. Sendai Virus

7. Biology of Rodent Mycoplasmas

8. Mycoplasmal Infections: Disease Pathogenesis, Implications for Biomédical Research, and Control

9. Isolation of a Newly Recognized Respiratory Pathogen of Laboratory Rats: The CAR Bacillus

10. Mouse Adenovirus, K Virus, Pneumonia Virus of Mice

11. Hemorrhagic Fever — Hantaan Virus

11a. Guidelines for Surveillance, Prevention, and Control of Hantaan Virus Infection in Laboratory Animal Colonies

12. Mouse Rotavirus

13. Infectious Diarrhea of Infant Rats (IDIR) Induced by an Antigenically Distinct Rotavirus

14. The Theiler's Murine Encephalomyelitis Viruses

15. Reovirus Infection in Laboratory Rodents

16. The Rodent Parvoviruses

17. Murine Leukemia Viruses

18. Lactate Dehydrogenase-Elevating Virus

19. Cytomegalovirus and Other Herpesviruses of Mice and Rats

20. Herpesviruses and Retroviruses of Guinea Pigs

21. Mouse Polyoma and Other Papovaviruses

22. Principles of Immunobiology Learned from Investigation of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus and the Infection It Produces

23. Ectromelia Virus (Mousepox): Biology, Epizootiology, Prevention and Control

24. Mousepox: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis and Rederivation

25. Mouse Hepatitis Virus: Biology and Epizootiology

26. Mouse Hepatitis Virus: Molecular Biology and Implications for Pathogenesis

27. Rat Coronavirus

III. Known and Potential Research Complications

28. Virus-Related Immunomodulation

29. Immunosuppression and Virus Infection of Rodents

30. Infectious Disease Research

31. Unexpected Biologic Consequences of Rederivation of Mouse Strains

32. Toxicology: Complications Caused by Murine Viruses and Mycoplasmas

IV. Detection, Control, and Prevention of Infection in Rodent Colonies

33. Advances in Diagnostic Virology

34. Serologie Tests for Detection of Antibody to Rodent Viruses

35. Methods for Potential Application to Rodent Virus Isolation and Identification

36. Decision Making, Detection, Prevention and Control

37. Prevalence of Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections in Laboratory Rodents

38. Emerging Problems in Laboratory Animal Science and Suggested Direction for Future Research and Debate

39. A Suggested Check List for Effective Prevention of Infection of Rodent Colonies

40. Future Perspectives for the Control of Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections of Laboratory Rodents

