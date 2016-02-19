Viral and Mycoplasmal of Laboratory Rodents
1st Edition
Effects on Biomedical Research
Editors: Pravin Bhatt
eBook ISBN: 9780323142182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 1986
Page Count: 860
Description
Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections of Laboratory Rodents: Effects on Biomedical Research contains the proceedings of a conference held at the National Institutes of Health on October 24-26, 1984. Organized into four parts, this book begins by elucidating the basic biology and pathogenetic mechanisms of viral and mycoplasmal infections. The presence of known and potential research complications due to these infections is also addressed. Lastly, the detection, control, and prevention of infection in rodent colonies are discussed.
Table of Contents
Preface
Conference Planning Committee
Wallace P. Rowe
Speakers and Moderators
I. Prelude
1. Welcome
2. Dedication
3. Opening Remarks
4. Introductory Remarks
5. Keynote Address
II. Basic Biology and Pathogenetic Mechanisms
6. Sendai Virus
7. Biology of Rodent Mycoplasmas
8. Mycoplasmal Infections: Disease Pathogenesis, Implications for Biomédical Research, and Control
9. Isolation of a Newly Recognized Respiratory Pathogen of Laboratory Rats: The CAR Bacillus
10. Mouse Adenovirus, K Virus, Pneumonia Virus of Mice
11. Hemorrhagic Fever — Hantaan Virus
11a. Guidelines for Surveillance, Prevention, and Control of Hantaan Virus Infection in Laboratory Animal Colonies
12. Mouse Rotavirus
13. Infectious Diarrhea of Infant Rats (IDIR) Induced by an Antigenically Distinct Rotavirus
14. The Theiler's Murine Encephalomyelitis Viruses
15. Reovirus Infection in Laboratory Rodents
16. The Rodent Parvoviruses
17. Murine Leukemia Viruses
18. Lactate Dehydrogenase-Elevating Virus
19. Cytomegalovirus and Other Herpesviruses of Mice and Rats
20. Herpesviruses and Retroviruses of Guinea Pigs
21. Mouse Polyoma and Other Papovaviruses
22. Principles of Immunobiology Learned from Investigation of Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus and the Infection It Produces
23. Ectromelia Virus (Mousepox): Biology, Epizootiology, Prevention and Control
24. Mousepox: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis and Rederivation
25. Mouse Hepatitis Virus: Biology and Epizootiology
26. Mouse Hepatitis Virus: Molecular Biology and Implications for Pathogenesis
27. Rat Coronavirus
III. Known and Potential Research Complications
28. Virus-Related Immunomodulation
29. Immunosuppression and Virus Infection of Rodents
30. Infectious Disease Research
31. Unexpected Biologic Consequences of Rederivation of Mouse Strains
32. Toxicology: Complications Caused by Murine Viruses and Mycoplasmas
IV. Detection, Control, and Prevention of Infection in Rodent Colonies
33. Advances in Diagnostic Virology
34. Serologie Tests for Detection of Antibody to Rodent Viruses
35. Methods for Potential Application to Rodent Virus Isolation and Identification
36. Decision Making, Detection, Prevention and Control
37. Prevalence of Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections in Laboratory Rodents
38. Emerging Problems in Laboratory Animal Science and Suggested Direction for Future Research and Debate
39. A Suggested Check List for Effective Prevention of Infection of Rodent Colonies
40. Future Perspectives for the Control of Viral and Mycoplasmal Infections of Laboratory Rodents
Index
