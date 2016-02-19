Vigilance: The Problem of Sustained Attention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080167114, 9781483151106

Vigilance: The Problem of Sustained Attention

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology

Authors: Carl M. Stroh
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483151106
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 114
Description

Vigilance: The Problem of Sustained Attention deals with vigilance and how the ability to sustain attention is influenced by certain definite conditions of the external and internal environment. Topics covered range from factors affecting vigilance performance to the physiological correlates of vigilance, theories of vigilance performance, and the relationship between arousal and vigilance performance.

This volume is comprised of six chapters and begins with an overview of research on vigilance behavior, followed by a discussion on some of the factors affecting vigilance performance, including signal frequency and personality. Subsequent chapters explore physiological correlates of vigilance such as galvanic skin resistance and cortical evoked potentials; reinforcement theory, expectancy theory, and other theories of vigilance performance; and arousal theory and the phenomenon of time error. The final chapter considers some of the conditions that improve vigilance performance, along with the correlation between vigilance and arousal.

This book will be of interest to psychologists.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction

2. Factors Influencing Vigilance Performance

A. Signal Frequency

B. Stimulus Frequency

C. Signal-to-Stimulus Ratio

D. Signal Magnitude

E. Signal Distribution

F. Task Complexity

G. Knowledge of Results

H. Personality

I. Sensory Restriction

J. Noise

K. Location of Critical Signals

L. Inter- and Intra-Modality Stability of Vigilance Performance

M. Intelligence

N. Age

O. Summary of Additional Findings

3. Physiological Correlates of Vigilance Performance

A. Electroencephalography

B. Galvanic Skin Resistance (GSR)

C. Cortical Evoked Potentials

D. Other Physiological Indices

4. Theories of Vigilance Performance

A. Inhibition Theory

B. Reinforcement Theory

C. Filter Theory

D. Expectancy Theory

E. Arousal Theory

F. Signal Detection Theory

G. IAF Signal Detection Theory

5. Related Theories and Phenomena

A. Arousal Theory

B. Time Error

6. Conclusions and Discussion

A. Factors Which Influence Vigilance Performance

B. The Relationship between Arousal and Vigilance Performance

C. Towards a Theoretical Understanding

D. The Need for a New Approach

Bibliography

Index

Other Titles in the Series

Details

No. of pages:
114
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151106

About the Author

Carl M. Stroh

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

