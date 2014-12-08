Content-based 3-D object retrieval has attracted extensive attention recently and has applications in a variety of fields, such as, computer-aided design, tele-medicine,mobile multimedia, virtual reality, and entertainment. The development of efficient and effective content-based 3-D object retrieval techniques has enabled the use of fast 3-D reconstruction and model design. Recent technical progress, such as the development of camera technologies, has made it possible to capture the views of 3-D objects. As a result, view-based 3-D object retrieval has become an essential but challenging research topic.

View-based 3-D Object Retrieval introduces and discusses the fundamental challenges in view-based 3-D object retrieval, proposes a collection of selected state-of-the-art methods for accomplishing this task developed by the authors, and summarizes recent achievements in view-based 3-D object retrieval. Part I presents an Introduction to View-based 3-D Object Retrieval, Part II discusses View Extraction, Selection, and Representation, Part III provides a deep dive into View-Based 3-D Object Comparison, and Part IV looks at future research and developments including Big Data application and geographical location-based applications.