View-based 3-D Object Retrieval
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Preface
- Part I: The Start
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 The Definition of 3DOR
- 1.2 Model-Based 3DOR Versus View-Based 3DOR
- 1.3 The Challenges of V3DOR
- 1.4 Summary of Our Work
- 1.5 Structure of This Book
- 1.6 Summary
- Chapter 2: The Benchmark and Evaluation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Standard Benchmarks
- 2.3 The Shape Retrieval Contest
- 2.4 Evaluation Criteria in 3DOR
- 2.5 Summary
- Part II: View Extraction, Selection, and Representation
- Introduction
- Chapter 3: View Extraction
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Dense Sampling Viewpoints
- 3.3 Predefined Camera Array
- 3.4 Generated View
- 3.5 Summary
- Chapter 4: View Selection
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Unsupervised View Selection
- 4.3 Interactive View Selection
- 4.4 Summary
- Chapter 5: View Representation
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Shape Feature Extraction
- 5.3 The Bag-of-Visual-Features Method
- 5.4 Learning the Weights for Multiple Views
- 5.5 Summary
- Part III: View-Based 3-D Object Comparison
- Introduction
- Chapter 6: Multiple-View Distance Metric
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Fundamental Many-to-Many Distance Measures
- 6.3 Bipartite Graph Matching
- 6.4 Statistical Matching
- 6.5 Summary
- Chapter 7: Learning-Based 3-D Object Retrieval
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Learning Optimal Distance Metrics
- 7.3 3-D Object Relevance Estimation via Hypergraph Learning
- 7.4 Summary
- Part IV: Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter 8: Conclusions and Future Work
- Abstract
- 8.1 Summary of This Book
- 8.2 Future Work
- Chapter 8: Conclusions and Future Work
Description
Content-based 3-D object retrieval has attracted extensive attention recently and has applications in a variety of fields, such as, computer-aided design, tele-medicine,mobile multimedia, virtual reality, and entertainment. The development of efficient and effective content-based 3-D object retrieval techniques has enabled the use of fast 3-D reconstruction and model design. Recent technical progress, such as the development of camera technologies, has made it possible to capture the views of 3-D objects. As a result, view-based 3-D object retrieval has become an essential but challenging research topic.
View-based 3-D Object Retrieval introduces and discusses the fundamental challenges in view-based 3-D object retrieval, proposes a collection of selected state-of-the-art methods for accomplishing this task developed by the authors, and summarizes recent achievements in view-based 3-D object retrieval. Part I presents an Introduction to View-based 3-D Object Retrieval, Part II discusses View Extraction, Selection, and Representation, Part III provides a deep dive into View-Based 3-D Object Comparison, and Part IV looks at future research and developments including Big Data application and geographical location-based applications.
Key Features
- Systematically introduces view-based 3-D object retrieval, including problem definitions and settings, methodologies, and benchmark testing beds
- Discusses several key challenges in view-based 3-D object retrieval, and introduces the state-of-the-art solutions
- Presents the progression from general image retrieval techniques to view-based 3-D object retrieval
- Introduces future research efforts in the areas of Big Data, feature extraction, and geographical location-based applications
Readership
Graduate students, academic researchers and professionals interested in or doing work in 3-D object retrieval
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026236
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024195
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yue Gao Author
Yue Gao is with the Department of Automation, Tsinghua University. His recent research focuses on the areas of neuroimaging, multimedia and remote sensing. He is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Automation, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Qionghai Dai Author
Qionghai Dai is with the Deparment of Automation, Tsinghua University. He has published more than 120 conference and journal papers, and holds 67 patents. His current research interests include the areas of computational photography, computational optical sensing, and compressed sensing imaging and vision. His work is motivated by challenging applications in the fields of computer vision, computer graphics, and robotics. He is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deparment of Automation, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China