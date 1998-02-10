Video Microscopy, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
G. Sluder and E.H. Hinchcliffe, Video Basics: Use of Camera and Monitor Adjustments. K.A. Jacobsen and K. Berland, Electronic Cameras for Low Light Microscopy. M. Oshiro, Cooled CCD vs Intensified Cameras forLow Light Video--Applications and Relative Advantages. T. Inoue and N. Gliksman, Techniques for Optimizing Microscopy and Analysis Through Digital Image Processing. R. Cardullo, Basics of Image Processing: Analog and Digital. D. Wolf, Quantitative Video Microscopy. E. Keller, Proper Alignment of the Microscope. J. Hinsch, Mating Cameras to Microscopes. E.D. Salmon and P. Tran, High Resolution Video-Enhanced Differential Interference Contrast (VE-DIC) Light Microscopy. E.D. Salmon, S.L. Shaw, J. Waters, C.M. Waterman-Storer, P.S. Maddox, E. Yeh, and K. Bloom A High-Resolution Multi-Mode Digital Microscope System. F.R. Maxfield and K. Dunn, Ratio Imaging Instrumentation. R.B. Silver, Ratio Imaging: Practical Considerations for Measuring Intracellular Calcium and pH in Living Tissue. C. Rieder and R.W. Cole, Perfusion Chambers for High Resolution Video Light Microscopic Studies of Vertebrate Cell Monolayers: Some Considerations and a Design. E. Gratton, P.T.C. So, C.Y. Dong, T. French, and K. Berland, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Techniques for Microscopy. Y.-L. Wang, Digital Deconvolution of Fluorescence Images for Biologists. Subject Index.
Description
Video microscopy is used extensively in many life and biomedical science disciplines today, and is a useful tool for both cell biologists and students. This book presents how to track the dynamic changes that take place in the structure of living cells and in reconstituted preparations using video and digital imaging microscopy. Basic information, principles, and applications are also covered, as well as more specialized video microscopy techniques.
Key Features
Practical laboratory guide for methods and technologies used with video microscopy Comprehensive, easy-to-follow instructions February 1998, c. 334 pp.
Readership
Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers in fields of cell, developmental, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 10th February 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859545
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Wolf Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.
Greenfield Sluder Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.