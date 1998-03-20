Video Microscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126491609, 9780080925905

Video Microscopy, Volume 56

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Leslie Wilson Paul Matsudaira
Serial Volume Editors: Greenfield Sluder David Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080925905
Paperback ISBN: 9780126491609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th March 1998
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents

G. Sluder and E.H. Hinchcliffe, Video Basics: Use of Camera and Monitor Adjustments. K.A. Jacobsen and K. Berland, Electronic Cameras for Low Light Microscopy. M. Oshiro, Cooled CCD vs Intensified Cameras forLow Light Video--Applications and Relative Advantages. T. Inoue and N. Gliksman, Techniques for Optimizing Microscopy and Analysis Through Digital Image Processing. R. Cardullo, Basics of Image Processing: Analog and Digital. D. Wolf, Quantitative Video Microscopy. E. Keller, Proper Alignment of the Microscope. J. Hinsch, Mating Cameras to Microscopes. E.D. Salmon and P. Tran, High Resolution Video-Enhanced Differential Interference Contrast (VE-DIC) Light Microscopy. E.D. Salmon, S.L. Shaw, J. Waters, C.M. Waterman-Storer, P.S. Maddox, E. Yeh, and K. Bloom A High-Resolution Multi-Mode Digital Microscope System. F.R. Maxfield and K. Dunn, Ratio Imaging Instrumentation. R.B. Silver, Ratio Imaging: Practical Considerations for Measuring Intracellular Calcium and pH in Living Tissue. C. Rieder and R.W. Cole, Perfusion Chambers for High Resolution Video Light Microscopic Studies of Vertebrate Cell Monolayers: Some Considerations and a Design. E. Gratton, P.T.C. So, C.Y. Dong, T. French, and K. Berland, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Techniques for Microscopy. Y.-L. Wang, Digital Deconvolution of Fluorescence Images for Biologists. Subject Index.

Description

Video microscopy is used extensively in many life and biomedical science disciplines today, and is a useful tool for both cell biologists and students. This book presents how to track the dynamic changes that take place in the structure of living cells and in reconstituted preparations using video and digital imaging microscopy. Basic information, principles, and applications are also covered, as well as more specialized video microscopy techniques.

Key Features

  • Chapters cover the commonly used video technologies in biological research
  • Nontechnical presentation of principles
  • Emphasis on the practical aspects of instrument use
  • Covers pitfalls in instrument uses that can lead to artifacts
  • Authors are leaders in the design and application of video methods to biological microscopy
  • Presentation of material tailored for the established researcher that has little experience with video methods
  • Examples are extensively illustrated with photographs

Readership

Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers in fields of cell, developmental, and molecular biology.

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925905
Paperback ISBN:
9780126491609

Reviews

"The contributors are experts in the field... The number and quality of illustrations, of all types, are excellent. This is to be expected of a book in this series... This is an excellent guide for scientists who wish to set up a modern video microscopy facility in their laboratory. Individuals who plan to actually have such a facility will want to own a copy of the book. It will also be a valuable resource for a life science library." --Alvin Telser, PhD, Northwestern University Medical School, for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

"...there is much useful information in this volume that is not readily found in the journal literature, such as detailed reviews of perfusion chambers, discussions of microscope alignment, how to mate video cameras to microscopes, and how to optimize camera and monitor adjustments. In fact, this is exactly the type of "hands on" extremely useful information that is provided in a good course. In short, this volume edited by Sluder and Wolf provides very useful information for the practicing video microscopist." --Steven L. Goodman, University of Connecticut Health Center, in JOURNAL OF SCANNING MICROSCOPIES

About the Serial Editors

Leslie Wilson Serial Editor

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Greenfield Sluder Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.

David Wolf Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.

