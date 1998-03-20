Video Microscopy, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
G. Sluder and E.H. Hinchcliffe, Video Basics: Use of Camera and Monitor Adjustments. K.A. Jacobsen and K. Berland, Electronic Cameras for Low Light Microscopy. M. Oshiro, Cooled CCD vs Intensified Cameras forLow Light Video--Applications and Relative Advantages. T. Inoue and N. Gliksman, Techniques for Optimizing Microscopy and Analysis Through Digital Image Processing. R. Cardullo, Basics of Image Processing: Analog and Digital. D. Wolf, Quantitative Video Microscopy. E. Keller, Proper Alignment of the Microscope. J. Hinsch, Mating Cameras to Microscopes. E.D. Salmon and P. Tran, High Resolution Video-Enhanced Differential Interference Contrast (VE-DIC) Light Microscopy. E.D. Salmon, S.L. Shaw, J. Waters, C.M. Waterman-Storer, P.S. Maddox, E. Yeh, and K. Bloom A High-Resolution Multi-Mode Digital Microscope System. F.R. Maxfield and K. Dunn, Ratio Imaging Instrumentation. R.B. Silver, Ratio Imaging: Practical Considerations for Measuring Intracellular Calcium and pH in Living Tissue. C. Rieder and R.W. Cole, Perfusion Chambers for High Resolution Video Light Microscopic Studies of Vertebrate Cell Monolayers: Some Considerations and a Design. E. Gratton, P.T.C. So, C.Y. Dong, T. French, and K. Berland, Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Techniques for Microscopy. Y.-L. Wang, Digital Deconvolution of Fluorescence Images for Biologists. Subject Index.
Description
Video microscopy is used extensively in many life and biomedical science disciplines today, and is a useful tool for both cell biologists and students. This book presents how to track the dynamic changes that take place in the structure of living cells and in reconstituted preparations using video and digital imaging microscopy. Basic information, principles, and applications are also covered, as well as more specialized video microscopy techniques.
Key Features
- Chapters cover the commonly used video technologies in biological research
- Nontechnical presentation of principles
- Emphasis on the practical aspects of instrument use
- Covers pitfalls in instrument uses that can lead to artifacts
- Authors are leaders in the design and application of video methods to biological microscopy
- Presentation of material tailored for the established researcher that has little experience with video methods
- Examples are extensively illustrated with photographs
Readership
Graduate students, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers in fields of cell, developmental, and molecular biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 20th March 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925905
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126491609
Reviews
"The contributors are experts in the field... The number and quality of illustrations, of all types, are excellent. This is to be expected of a book in this series... This is an excellent guide for scientists who wish to set up a modern video microscopy facility in their laboratory. Individuals who plan to actually have such a facility will want to own a copy of the book. It will also be a valuable resource for a life science library." --Alvin Telser, PhD, Northwestern University Medical School, for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS
"...there is much useful information in this volume that is not readily found in the journal literature, such as detailed reviews of perfusion chambers, discussions of microscope alignment, how to mate video cameras to microscopes, and how to optimize camera and monitor adjustments. In fact, this is exactly the type of "hands on" extremely useful information that is provided in a good course. In short, this volume edited by Sluder and Wolf provides very useful information for the practicing video microscopist." --Steven L. Goodman, University of Connecticut Health Center, in JOURNAL OF SCANNING MICROSCOPIES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Greenfield Sluder Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.
David Wolf Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Shrewsbury, U.S.A.