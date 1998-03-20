Video Microscopy, Volume 56

"The contributors are experts in the field... The number and quality of illustrations, of all types, are excellent. This is to be expected of a book in this series... This is an excellent guide for scientists who wish to set up a modern video microscopy facility in their laboratory. Individuals who plan to actually have such a facility will want to own a copy of the book. It will also be a valuable resource for a life science library." --Alvin Telser, PhD, Northwestern University Medical School, for DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

"...there is much useful information in this volume that is not readily found in the journal literature, such as detailed reviews of perfusion chambers, discussions of microscope alignment, how to mate video cameras to microscopes, and how to optimize camera and monitor adjustments. In fact, this is exactly the type of "hands on" extremely useful information that is provided in a good course. In short, this volume edited by Sluder and Wolf provides very useful information for the practicing video microscopist." --Steven L. Goodman, University of Connecticut Health Center, in JOURNAL OF SCANNING MICROSCOPIES