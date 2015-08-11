Video Games and Creativity
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Video Games and Creativity: An Introduction
- Why Video Games and Creativity?
- What’s Covered in This Book?
- Is This Book for You?
- Companion Website
- About the Exploration in Creativity Research Series
- I: Creativity and Video Game Play
- Chapter 1: Video Games and Creativity
- Abstract
- What Is Creativity?
- Theories of Creativity
- Measurement of Creativity
- Approaches to the Measurement of Creativity
- Measures of Creativity
- What Are Video Games?
- Video Game Industry Statistics
- The Effects of Video Game Playing
- Why Video Game Playing Should Increase Creativity
- Chapter 2: The Impact of Video Game Play on Human (and Orc) Creativity
- Abstract
- Creativity Defined
- Play as a Creative Process
- Video Games: Technologies Created for (Creative) Play
- Video Games as Creative Tools: Empirical Results
- Creativity from Digital Violence?
- Future Research
- Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Video Games and Malevolent Creativity: Does One Thing Lead to Another?
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Part I—The Effects of Video Games
- Part II—Fostering Malevolent Creativity in Video Games
- Chapter 4: Problem Solving Through “Cheating” in Video Games
- Abstract
- What Constitutes Cheating in the Context of Digital Games?
- What Constitutes Creativity?
- Evaluating the Creativity of Cheating Methods
- Connections Between Cheating in Game Play and Problem Solving in School Settings
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Opportunities and Challenges in Assessing and Supporting Creativity in Video Games
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Review of the Creativity and Games Literature
- Creativity Assessment in Physics Playground
- ECD Models
- Discussion
- Chapter 6: Content, Collaboration, and Creativity in Virtual Worlds
- Abstract
- Content
- Conclusions
- II: Creativity and Video Games in Education
- Chapter 7: Teaching Creativity: Theoretical Models and Applications
- Abstract
- Not Your Everyday Games
- A Model for Learning Processes in Games
- Games and Flow
- Creativity
- Game Elements for Creativity: Applied Examples
- Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Teachers Designing Learning Games: Impact on Creativity
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Creativity: Dominant Perspectives, Theories, and Models
- Creativity in Educational Contexts
- GBL as an Approach to Foster Creative Pedagogies
- A Model of Analysis of Teacher Creativity in Educational Game Design
- Research Approach
- Teachers as Game Designers
- Discussion—The Design and Application of LGs by Teachers: Potential to Enhance Creative Pedagogies
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Cognitive Brain Training, Video Games, and Creativity
- Abstract
- Cognitive Training and Creativity
- Impact of Video Games on Information Processing
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Game Narrative, Interactive Fiction, and Storytelling: Creating a “Time for Telling” in the Classroom
- Abstract
- Video Game Narratives as Interactive Fiction
- The Various Levels of Narrative in Gaming
- Storytelling, Cognition, and Learning
- A Situated View of Creativity
- The Situated Nature of Narrative and Education
- Combining Narrative, Games, and Creativity
- Making Narrative Work
- Conclusion
- III: Creativity and Video Game Development
- Chapter 11: Creating Code Creatively: Automated Discovery of Game Mechanics Through Code Generation
- Abstract
- Computational Creativity
- ANGELINA
- Mechanic Miner—Generating Game Mechanics
- Mined Gems
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Patented Creativity: Reflecting on Video Game Patents
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Technology
- Game Mechanic Patents
- Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Tension and Opportunity: Creativity in the Video Gaming Medium
- Abstract
- The Structural Tensions in Video Game Works
- The Complexity of Creative Products
- Artistic Media, Mixed Intentions, and Creative Problem Solving
- Narrative and Interactivity
- Creativity in the Video Gaming Medium
- Chapter 14: Creative Interactivity: Customizing and Creating Game Content
- Abstract
- Creative Interactivity: Customizing and Creating Game Content
- Content Creation and Interactivity
- Customizing Game Content
- Modifying Game Content
- Conclusion
Description
Video games have become an increasingly ubiquitous part of society due to the proliferation and use of mobile devices. Video Games and Creativity explores research on the relationship between video games and creativity with regard to play, learning, and game design. It answers such questions as:
- Can video games be used to develop or enhance creativity?
- Is there a place for video games in the classroom?
- What types of creativity are needed to develop video games?
While video games can be sources of entertainment, the role of video games in the classroom has emerged as an important component of improving the education system. The research and development of game-based learning has revealed the power of using games to teach and promote learning. In parallel, the role and importance of creativity in everyday life has been identified as a requisite skill for success.
Key Features
- Summarizes research relating to creativity and video games
- Incorporates creativity research on both game design and game play
- Discusses physical design, game mechanics, coding, and more
- Investigates how video games may encourage creative problem solving
- Highlights applications of video games for educational purposes
Readership
Researchers in cognitive psychology, social psychology, and educational psychology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 11th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017050
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128014622
"Without experimental studies designed to test specific features of video games that enhance creativity, the question of how video games might enhance creativity will remain unanswered." --PsycCRITIQUES
About the Series Volume Editors
Garo Green Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Videogameresearch.com, Rancho Mirage, CA, USA
James Kaufman Series Volume Editor
James C. Kaufman, PhD, is a Professor of Educational Psychology at the Neag School of Education at the University of Connecticut. He is the author/editor of more than 30 books and 250 papers. Dr. Kaufman co-founded two APA journals (Psychology of Popular Media Culture and Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts) and is a Past President of APA’s Division 10. He was won numerous awards, including the Torrance Award from the National Association for Gifted Children, the Berlyne and Farnsworth Awards from APA, and Mensa’s research award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neag School of Education, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT, USA