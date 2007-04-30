Video Demystified - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780750683951, 9780080553955

Video Demystified

5th Edition

A Handbook for the Digital Engineer

Authors: Keith Jack
eBook ISBN: 9780080553955
Paperback ISBN: 9780750683951
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 30th April 2007
Page Count: 944
Description

What doesn't have a video component nowadays? IPod, cell phone, computer, they all have video. And, of course, television which is a major source of our entertainment and information. Any engineer involved in designing, manufacturing, or testing video electronics needs this book!

Each edition of Video Demystified has sold thousands of copies and answered many questions for electrical engineers across the globe. This fifth edition will keep the engineer up-to-date with next-generation digital video formats - Blu-ray and HD-DVD, development of new audio and video codecs - Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD, etc. - along with the all the latest information on HDTV, HDMI and IPTV(TV over the Internet). All broadcast, cable, and satellite standards will be updated to reflect these new codecs and specifications. The book will also aid in the design of devices and infrastructures from analog to digital television transmission - with analog transmission ceasing in early 2009 or before.

Key Features

  • The next generation of digital video - Blu-ray and HD-DVD thoroughly introduced
  • All broadcast and satellite standards completely updated
  • Essential information for the upcoming transition of television signals from analog to digital

Readership

Hardware and software engineers and programmers working with the capture, storage, processing, manipulation, and/or transmission of video in digital form; multimedia designers; students; product managers; video content producers and distributors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Introduction to Video Chapter 3: Color Spaces Chapter 4: Video Signals Overview Chapter 5: Analog Video Interfaces Chapter 6: Digital Video Interfaces Chapter 7: Digital Video Processing Chapter 8: NTSC, PAL, and SECAM Overview Chapter 9: NTSC and PAL Digital Encoding and Decoding Chapter 10: H.261 and H.263 Chapter 11: Consumer DV Chapter 12: MPEG-1 Chapter 13: MPEG-2 Chapter 14: MPEG-4 and H.264 Chapter 15: ATSC Digital Television Chapter 16 OpenCable Digital Television Chapter 17: DVB Digital Television Chapter 18: ISDB Digital Television Chapter 19: IPTV Chapter 20: Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
944
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080553955
Paperback ISBN:
9780750683951

About the Author

Keith Jack

Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

