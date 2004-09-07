Video Demystified
4th Edition
Description
This international bestseller and essential reference is the "bible" for digital video engineers and programmers worldwide. This is by far the most informative analog and digital video reference available, includes the hottest new trends and cutting-edge developments in the field.
Video Demystified, Fourth Edition is a "one stop" reference guide for the various digital video technologies. The fourth edition is completely updated with all new chapters on MPEG-4, H.264, SDTV/HDTV, ATSC/DVB, and Streaming Video (Video over DSL, Ethernet, etc.), as well as discussions of the latest standards throughout. The accompanying CD-ROM is updated to include a unique set of video test files in the newest formats.
Key Features
This essential reference is the "bible" for digital video engineers and programmers worldwide Contains all new chapters on MPEG-4, H.264, SDTV/HDTV, ATSC/DVB, and Streaming Video *Completely revised with all the latest and most up-to-date industry standards
Readership
Hardware and software engineers and programmers working with the capture, storage, processing, manipulation, and/or transmission of video in digital form; multimedia designers; students; product managers, marketing managers, and sales people who need to understand digital video in order to sell or market their products; video content producers and distributors
Table of Contents
Ch 1: Introduction
Ch 2; Introduction to Video
Ch 3: Color Spaces
Ch 4: Video Signals Overview
Ch 5: Analog Video Interfaces
Ch 6: Digital Video Interfaces
Ch 7: Digital Video Processing
Ch 8: NTSC/PAL/SECAM Overview
Ch 9: NTSC and PAL Digital Encoding and Decoding Ch 10: H.261 and H.263 Ch 11: Consumer DV Video Compression Ch 12: MPEG-1 Video Compression Ch 13: MPEG-2 Video Compression Ch 14: MPEG-4 Video Compression, including H.264 Ch 15: ATSC Digital Television Ch 16: OpenCable Digital Television Ch 17: DVB Digital Television Ch 18: ISDB Digital Television Ch 19: IPTV Ch 20: Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481623
About the Author
Keith Jack
Keith Jack is Director of Product Marketing at Sigma Designs. Sigma Designs develops and markets high-performance, highly-integrated System-on-a-Chip (SoC) semiconductors for IPTV Set-top Boxes, Blu-ray and HD DVD Players/Recorders, HDTVs, Digital Media Adapters, and Portable Media Players. Prior to joining Sigma Designs, Mr. Jack held various marketing and chip design positions at Harris Semiconductor, Brooktree, and Rockwell International. He has been involved in over 40 multimedia chips for the consumer market.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Product Marketing, Sigma Designs, Fremont, CA, USA
Reviews
“The book is a strong combination of introductory text and reference work on video. The contents are very academic and technical. It should be useful for practicing hardware developers and engineers and college students in related fields. It is recommended for academic libraries and special libraries serving these audiences.” – Xu Peng, Business Librarian, Michigan State University Gast Business Library “I have never seen such a wealth of useful information about video signals as the author provides in this book. And with today’s emphasis on multimedia computers, video-processing devices, and graphic add-in boards, the book in invaluable, whether you're a test engineering or a designer.” – Test and Measurement World “Since there’s so much to know about video – techniques, coding, formats, protocols, signal shapes, connectors, pinouts and more – I recommend an excellent, comprehensive book that I have seen on this topic. It is Video Demystified … this 900-page book is great to have handy.” — Bill Schweber, Editor, Planet Analog