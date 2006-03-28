Video Conferencing over IP: Configure, Secure, and Troubleshoot
1st Edition
Description
This book de-mystifies the technology behind video conferencing and provides single users and small enterprises with the information they need to deploy video conferencing efficiently and cost effectively.
For many years, the promise of high quality, low cost video conferencing has been an attractive solution for businesses interested in cutting travel costs while maintaining the benefits of face-to-face contact.
Unfortunately, most solutions never lived up to the promise, due primarily to lack of internet bandwidth and poorly developed protocols. That's no all changed. The capacity has been created, the hardware works, and businesses are more eager than ever to cut down on travel costs.
Key Features
Budget conscious methods for deploying Video over IP in small to medium enterprises
Coverage of Cisco, Microsoft, Skype, AOL, Google, VidiTel and many other products
How to identify and resolve nagging quality of service issues such as transmission delays and out of synch video-to-voice feeds
Readership
This book de-mystifies the technology behind video conferencing and provides single users and small enterprises with the information they need to deploy video conferencing efficiently and cost effectively.
For many years, the promise of high quality, low cost video conferencing has been an attractive solution for businesses interested in cutting travel costs while maintaining the benefits of face-to-face contact. Unfortunately, most solutions never lived up to the promise, due primarily to lack of internet bandwidth and poorly developed protocols. That's no all changed. The capacity has been created, the hardware works, and businesses are more eager than ever to cut down on travel costs.
Table of Contents
BROADBAND INTERNET CONNECTIVITY, DESKTOP HARDWARE PLATFORMS (INTEL, MAC OS X, LINUX), HIGH SPEED INTERNET PROVIDERS (SATELLITE, CABLE, WIRELESS) VIDEO CONFERENCING SOFTWARE SECURITY AND PRIVACY CONFIGURING NETWORK DEVICES TESTING AND TROUBLESHOOTING
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 28th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489858
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490634
About the Author
Michael Gough
Michael Gough is host and webmaster of www.SkypeTips.com, which was launched in January 2005 and receives more than 100,000 hits per month, and www.VideoCallTips.com, which receives more than 30,000 hits per month. Michael writes articles on Skype and related issues. He also explains Skype’s options and instructions to users so that they can practically apply Skype at home and in the workplace. Michael also evaluates products used with Skype and provides feedback to the vendors on features and improvements to help drive the direction of Skype-related products. Michael is also the host and webmaster for www.VideoCallTips.com, a Web site focused on helping people understand how to make video calls to family and friends, and maintains ratings of the many video call solutions available.
Michael’s full-time employment is as a computer security consultant with 18 years’ experience in the computer technology field. Michael works for a Fortune 500 company, where he delivers security consulting services to their clients. Michael also presents for his company at many trade shows and conferences and works with associations and groups, advising agencies like the FBI on Skype security and the Center for Internet Security on wireless security.
Affiliations and Expertise
Computer security consultant, host and webmaster, www.SkypeTips.com and www.VideoCallTips.com