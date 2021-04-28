Video Capsule Endoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 31-2

Adoption of video capsule endoscopy has been slow, but there are now four FDA-approved devices and others available in China. It is now generally realized that there is an expanding role for these devices, not only in the small intestine but in the GI tract in general. In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, guest editor Dr. David Cave has assembled expert authors to provide clinical reviews that address where we are now, areas of controversy that still need resolution, and where the field is likely to develop over the next 5 to 10 years. Articles are specifically devoted to the following topics: Training, Reading and Reporting for Video Capsule Endoscopy; Indications and Contraindications: Complications of Capsule Endoscopy; Preparation, Prokinetics, and Surface Active Agents; Role of Capsule in Small Intestinal Bleeding; Role of Capsule Endoscopy in IBD; Role of Video Capsule Endoscopy in Liver Disease; Role of Video Capsule Endoscopy in Alternative Settings; Timing and Use of the Capsule Endoscopy in the Acute Care Setting; Role of Video Capsule Endoscopy as a Prelude to Deep Enteroscopy; Location of Capsule and Provocation Testing; Cost Effectiveness of Video Capsule Endoscopy; Artificial Intelligence in Capsule Endoscopy; and Novel Clinical Applications and Technical Developments in Video Capsule Endoscopy.