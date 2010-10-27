Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717044, 9781437736120

Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

1st Edition

DVD with Text

Authors: Bobby Korn Don Kikkawa
eBook ISBN: 9781437736120
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th October 2010
Page Count: 200
Description

Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, by Drs. Bobby S. Korn and Don O. Kikkawa, is the first reference to help perfect your skills and expand your repertoire by giving you access to actual surgical techniques on high-definition, quality video. With three DVD-ROMs and accompanying color surgical text that highlights key stages of every technique presented in the videos, this package helps you master 42 different procedures including upper and lower blepharoplasty, ptosis repair, filler and botulinum toxin injections, and more. The video clips, professionally edited with narration, explain the techniques step by step and provide you with more than three hours of coverage depicting today’s latest surgical approaches.

Key Features

  • Master hot multiple procedures such as upper and lower blepharoplasty, ptosis repair, endoscopic brow lifting, botulinum toxin, oculofacial reconstruction, eyelid malposition repairs, endoscopic lacrimal surgery, advanced orbital surgery techniques, and more.

  • Follow the surgeons’ every move and hear them narrate the techniques on each video clip, step by step.

  • Use the video’s freeze frames with digital overlays to view specific areas of interest.

  • Look for the intraoperative, high-definition, digital images of the surgery in the accompanying book chapter that correspond to the surgery shown in each video for easy reference, along with a convenient listing of key surgical steps, sutures, and required instruments.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437736120

About the Author

Bobby Korn

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Ophthalmology, University of California San Diego - Shiley Eye Center, La Jolla, CA, USA

Don Kikkawa

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA

