Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, by Drs. Bobby S. Korn and Don O. Kikkawa, is the first reference to help perfect your skills and expand your repertoire by giving you access to actual surgical techniques on high-definition, quality video. With three DVD-ROMs and accompanying color surgical text that highlights key stages of every technique presented in the videos, this package helps you master 42 different procedures including upper and lower blepharoplasty, ptosis repair, filler and botulinum toxin injections, and more. The video clips, professionally edited with narration, explain the techniques step by step and provide you with more than three hours of coverage depicting today’s latest surgical approaches.