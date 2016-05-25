Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
2nd Edition
Ideal for oculofacial, facial/cosmetic plastic, and dermatologic surgeons, the updated Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery brings together high-definition quality video and accompanying color atlas to help you master the latest reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures of the eyelid, lacrimal system, orbit, and face. Superb illustrations combined with expanded coverage of over 70 techniques deliver a complete multimedia resource to help perfect your surgical skills.
- Professionally edited high-definition video clips with author narration, labels, freeze frames, and digital overlays explain the key steps of each technique.
- Includes high-resolution screen grabs throughout the text to pinpoint key stages of the procedures.
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323297554
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297578
- 9780323297561
Bobby Korn
Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Ophthalmology, University of California San Diego - Shiley Eye Center, La Jolla, CA, USA
Don Kikkawa
Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA