Ideal for oculofacial, facial/cosmetic plastic, and dermatologic surgeons, the updated Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery brings together high-definition quality video and accompanying color atlas to help you master the latest reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures of the eyelid, lacrimal system, orbit, and face. Superb illustrations combined with expanded coverage of over 70 techniques deliver a complete multimedia resource to help perfect your surgical skills.