Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323297554, 9780323297578

Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

2nd Edition

Authors: Bobby Korn Don Kikkawa
Description

Ideal for oculofacial, facial/cosmetic plastic, and dermatologic surgeons, the updated Video Atlas of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery brings together high-definition quality video and accompanying color atlas to help you master the latest reconstructive and cosmetic surgical procedures of the eyelid, lacrimal system, orbit, and face. Superb illustrations combined with expanded coverage of over 70 techniques deliver a complete multimedia resource to help perfect your surgical skills.

Key Features

  • Professionally edited high-definition video clips with author narration, labels, freeze frames, and digital overlays explain the key steps of each technique.
  • Includes high-resolution screen grabs throughout the text to pinpoint key stages of the procedures.

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323297554
eBook ISBN:
9780323297578
eBook ISBN:
9780323297561

About the Author

Bobby Korn

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Ophthalmology, University of California San Diego - Shiley Eye Center, La Jolla, CA, USA

Don Kikkawa

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, Division of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA

