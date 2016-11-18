Video Atlas of Neurosurgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261494, 9780323277358

Video Atlas of Neurosurgery

1st Edition

Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery

Authors: Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa
Published Date: 18th November 2016
Page Count: 316
Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery is a unique resource that consists of 40 procedural videos and a concise companion book to reinforce your understanding of the material. Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa brings together a group of outstanding faculty, residents, and fellows lead by Dr. Jordina Rincon-Torroella, who carefully designed, assembled, and edited each chapter. The videos are enhanced through the inclusion of intraoperative photos, anatomical dissections, outstanding anatomical drawings, and animations that detail key steps and provide the experience of viewing a real-time surgery. Whether consulted together or independently of each other, the video and print content deliver all of the expert knowledge you need for effectively planning and understanding tumor and skull base surgeries.

  • Step-by-step, state-of-the-art videos – 40 in total – are accessible through Expert Consult and narrated by Dr. Quiñones-Hinojosa.
  • Each video is around 10 minutes with a total running time of over 6 hours
  • Videos highlight key surgical anatomy, focusing special attention on the relationship between lesions and important landmarks.
  • Procedures are broken down step-by-step for easy overview and comprehension.
  • Covers advanced techniques such as: intraoperative brain mapping; intraoperative assessment of resection through iMRI; fluorescence imaging; brain stem mapping techniques; combined open-and-endoscopic approaches, cortical-subcortical stimulation in awake surgery; and more.
  • Dedicated neurosurgical artwork by Devon Stuart includes superb figures that depict the surgical neuroanatomy and approaches in a step-wise fashion.
  • Chapters are presented from the less complex, more common surgeries to the most complex and cutting-edge procedures that may require multidisciplinary approaches.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to access all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

316
English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323277358
9780323319720
9780323261494

Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa

Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa has edited several books including Schmidek and Sweet: Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Controversies in Neuro-Oncology: Best Evidence Medicine for Brain Tumor Surgery, and Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery, and Neural Stem Cells (An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics). He has clinical expertise in Neuro-Oncology, tumor surgery, and is a world authority on these aspects of Neuro-Oncology.

Professor, Chair of Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL, USA

