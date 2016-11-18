Video Atlas of Neurosurgery: Contemporary Tumor and Skull Base Surgery is a unique resource that consists of 40 procedural videos and a concise companion book to reinforce your understanding of the material. Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa brings together a group of outstanding faculty, residents, and fellows lead by Dr. Jordina Rincon-Torroella, who carefully designed, assembled, and edited each chapter. The videos are enhanced through the inclusion of intraoperative photos, anatomical dissections, outstanding anatomical drawings, and animations that detail key steps and provide the experience of viewing a real-time surgery. Whether consulted together or independently of each other, the video and print content deliver all of the expert knowledge you need for effectively planning and understanding tumor and skull base surgeries.