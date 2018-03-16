Vicinal Diaryl Substituted Heterocycles
1st Edition
A Gold Mine for the Discovery of Novel Therapeutic Agents
Description
Vicinal Diaryl-Substituted Heterocycles: A Gold Mine for the Discovery of Novel Therapeutic Agents draws together all of the key information about these compounds in one place for the first time. Following an informative overview of the importance of these structures to the discovery of potential therapeutic agents, the text goes on to outline the main compound types, with each chapter focusing on the activities of a different structure. Designed to support researchers by consolidating this important information in a single, practical guide, the authors hope to encourage further advancement and development in the discovery of novel therapeutic agents.
As flexible building blocks for the production of novel compounds, vicinal diaryl-substituted heterocycles are a rich source of leads for the development of new drugs. Their adaptability means that they can be used to produce structures with a broad range of attractive characteristics, and a large number of vicinal diaryl-substituted heterocyclic compounds have already been synthesized and investigated by medicinal chemists as promising lead molecules.
Key Features
- Collects together details of the key vicinal diaryl-substituted heterocyclic compounds in one place for the first time
- Highlights biological activities and SAR of derivatives
- Structured practically for ease of navigation between different derivatives
Readership
Medicinal chemists working on heterocycle-based drugs in both academic and commercial settings, as well as organic chemists, pharmaceutical scientists, combinatorial chemists and biochemists
Table of Contents
1. Vicinal Diaryl Heterocyclic System: A Privileged Scaffold in the Discovery of Potential Therapeutic Agents
2. Therapeutic Potential of Vicinal Diaryl Azetidin-2-ones
3. Vicinal Diaryl Pyrroles: Synthesis and Biological Aspects
4. Synthesis and Biological Profiles of 4, 5-, 1, 5- and 1, 2-Diaryl-1H-imidazoles
5. Vicinal Diaryl Pyrazole: A Therapeutically Potential Molecular Scaffold
6. Vicinal Diaryl Triazoles and Tetrazoles
7. Synthesis and Biological Activities of Vicinal Diaryl Furans
8. Vicinal Diaryl Thiazoles and Thiadiazoles
9. Vicinal Diaryl Oxadiazoles, Oxazoles and Isoxazoles
10. Chemical and Biological Profiles of Vicinal Diaryl-substituted Thiophenes, Imidazolines, Selendiazoles and Isoselenazoles
11. Synthesis and Biological Significance of Six- and Seven-membered Vicinal Diaryl Heterocycles
12. Biological Spectrum of Vicinal Diaryl-substituted Fused Heterocycles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022498
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022375
About the Editor
M. R. Yadav
Professor Yadav is currently UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow and former Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Founder Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. He has over 35 years of teaching and research experience in the field of design and synthesis of medicinal agents across a number of important categories. A member of various bodies, including UGC New Delhi, the All India Council for Technical Education, Scientific Body, Indian Pharmacopioieal Commission, Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India, he is a board member and Ph. D. assessor for multiple universities, has chaired or co-chaired numerous scientific sessions, and is on the editorial board of four international journals, as well as acting as a referee for numerous others (including Bio-organic Medicinal Chemistry, European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry and Journal of Molecular Structure for Elsevier). To date, Prof. Yadav has over 150 publications to his name in internationally renowned publications, and is the holder of 17 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India
P. Murumkar
Dr. Murumkar is Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry in the Faculty of Pharmacy at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Dr. Murumkar is a recipient of ICMR International Fellowship award for young Indian Bio-medical Scientist for the year 2018-19. He has worked as visiting scientist at Karolinska Institute, Division of Translational Alzheimer Neurobiology, Stockholm, Sweden for the period of Jan-July 2017. In addition to receiving a National Doctoral Fellowship during his doctoral work, he was awarded multiple Young Scientist Travel Grants from a number of different government agencies, including Department of Science & Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), facilitating the presentation of his research work at the 235th and 245th ACS National meetings held in New Orleans in 2008 and 2013 respectively, and the 237th meeting held at Salt Lake City in 2009. Dr Murumkar was additionally a visiting research scholar at The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA in 2009, where he worked with the research group of Prof. Thanh N. Troung. He has 38 research publications, 3 book chapters and two patents to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India
R. Ghuge
Mr. Ghuge is a Ph. D. research scholar in the Faculty of Pharmacy, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India. He has completed his graduation in Pharmacy (2007) and post-graduation with a specialization in Pharmaceutical Chemistry (2009) from University of Pune, India. He was associated with University of Pune, India as an Assistant Professor for 6 years. Currently he is a Research Project Fellow, UGC, New Delhi and has been associated with the research group of Prof. M. R. Yadav since 2015. His area of research is synthesis and biological evaluation of some novel vicinal diaryl substituted heterocyclic compounds.
Affiliations and Expertise
Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India