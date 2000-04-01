Vibrations at Surfaces, Volume 14
Table of Contents
Part A
Foreword
List of Participants
Introductory Keynote
Hot Atoms and Cold Facts: Mysteries and Opportunities in Vibration-Assisted Surface Chemistry
Session I: Vibrational Frequency Shifts and Widths; Lateral Interactions
Phase and Bonding Transitions in Chemisorbed Layers Studied by Vibrational Frequency Shifts
Combined Vibrational/Temperature Programmed Reaction Spectroscopy Studies of Reaction Intermediates on Metal Surfaces
High Resolution Infrared Study of Hydrogen Chemisorbed on Si(100)
Thermal Scattering of Slow Electrons During Elastic Specular Reflection from a Cu(001) Surface
Lateral Interactions and Vibrational Lifetimes
The Oxidation of Methanol on Cu(100) Studied by Infrared Spectroscopy
Vibrations Spectra of Oxygen Chemisorbed on Nickel(110) Surfaces
Dipole-Dipole Coupling in Adsorbate Vibrational Mode Spectra
The Reflection-Absorption Infrared Spectrum of the Dioxygen Species Adsorbed on Platinum recorded by FT-IR Spectroscopy
Ab Initio CI Investigation of Hydrogen Atom Adsorption on Li Clusters: Embedded Cluster Model
Investigation of Lateral Interactions in Chemisorption
Session II: Dynamical Processes at Surfaces
Energy Dissipation at Metal Surfaces: Electronic Versus Vibrational Excitations
Selective Desorption from the Binary Coadsorbate C2,H6-CH3F-NaCI by Resonant Vibrational Excitation with Laser Infrared Radiation
Laser-Induced Thermal Desorption of CO from Clean Polycrystalline Copper: Time-of-Flight and Surface Diffusion Measurements
Infrared Emission Spectroscopy of Co on Ni
Electronic Damping of the Motion of Adsorbates on Metal Surfaces
Infrared Laser Stimulated Surface Processes
The Exposure Dependence and Emission Spectrum of Chemiluminescence Produced During the Oxidation of Si(111) by O2
Laser-Induced Decomposition of Sodium Azide
Non-Equilibrium Behavior on Pulsed Laser Evaporated Surfaces
Surface Vibration Correlation with d-Electron (Hole) Per Atom Ratio (d-Bandfilling) in CO Chemisorption on Supported Transition Metal Particles: Dominance of Hund's Rule and d-Electron Degeneracy in Real Supported Catalysts
Vibrational State of Chemisorbed Molecule on Metal Surface
Session III: Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Studies of Adsorbates Utilizing Impact and Resonance Scattering
High Resolution EELS Studies of Clean and Oxide Covered Semiconductor Surfaces
The Chemisorption of Nitrogen on the (001) Surface of Ruthenium
Adsorbate Structure Modeling Based on EELS and Lattice Dynamical Calculations: Application to 0/A1(111)
Summary Abstract: Vibrational Excitations of Hydrogen and Oxygen on Pd(100)
High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopic Study of the Interaction of Oxygen with Magnesium Single Crystal Surfaces
Low Frequency Surface Resonance Modes in Electron Loss Spectroscopy
Oxygen Adsorption on the Kinked Pt(321) Surface
Calculation of the EELS Spectra of the Ni(001) surface with p(2X 2) and c(2X 2) Overlayers of Oxygen
Theoretical Calculation of Vibrations of Adsorbed Species
Contrasting Bonding Configurations of Acetone on Pt(111) and Ru(001) Surfaces
The Methoxy Intermediate on Mo(100): Effects of Surface Oxidation
HREELS Studies of Adsorbates on Polar Solids: Water on SrTiO3(100)
A Vibrational Study of Ammonia Chemisorbed on Ni(110) and Ni(111): Whither Goest the Metal-Nitrogen Stretching Mode on FCC(111) Surfaces?
The Adsorption of NO on Ru(001) and Its Co-Adsorption with Oxygen Studied by Vibrational Spectroscopy
Session IV: Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy II
The Adsorption of Ammonia on a Fe(110) Single Crystal Surface Studied by High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS)
Spatial Intensity Distributions from Electron Impact Scattering Modes: W(100)(1x1)H
Hydrogen Chemisorption of Ni(110) by High-Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
Identification of Surface Vibrations on Clean and Oxygen Covered Pt(111) Surfaces with High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS)
Vibrational Spectroscopy Using HREELS of Benzene Adsorbed on the Rh(111) Crystal Surface
HREELS Study of Formic Acid Adsorption on Gold (110) and (111) Surfaces
The Adsorption and Dehydrogenation of Cyclopentane on Ru(001)
Thermal Evolution of C2H2 and C4H2 on Pd(111) Studied by High-Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
Electronic Transitions of Ar, Xe, N2, CO Physisorbed on Ag(111) and AI(111)
Vibrational Spectra of Ethylene and Acetylene on Metal Surfaces - an Electron Energy Loss Study of Ethylene Adsorbed on Ni(110) and Its Carbided Surface, and the Use of Metal-Cluster Analogies
Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy of the Decomposition of Formic Acid on Ru(001)
Azimuthal Dependence of Impact Scattering in Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy
Session V: Raman and Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering
On the Contribution of Charge Transfer Excitations to SERS
Multichannel Raman Spectroscopy of Unroughened Noble Metal and Non-Noble Metal Films and Tunnel Junctions
Charge Transfer Effects in Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering
Orientation Dependence of Surface Enhanced Raman Intensities: Results from Ab Initio Calculations
Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) from Silver, Copper and Gold Films in UHV: Excitation Spectra
A Comparison of Raman Scattering, Resonance Raman Scattering and Fluorescence from Molecules Adsorbed on Silver Island Films
Using Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering to Study Vibrations of Adsorbates on Thin Metallic Overlayers on Silver
Influence of Foreign Metal Atoms Deposited at Electrodes on Local and Non-Local Processes in Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering
Surface Raman Spectroscopy without Enhancement: Pyridine on Ag(111)
Raman Spectra of Pyridine Adsorbed on Ni(111)
Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy of Palladium
Acetylene Adsorption on Silver Films: A Raman Vibrational Study
The SERS Phenomenon in Light of Recent Excitation Profile Measurements
Exact Calculations of Scattering and Enhanced Fields of Electromagnetic Waves on Grating Surfaces
Part B
Session VI: Infrared Absorption and Reflection Spectroscopy
Infrared Spectroscopy of Adsorbates on Low-Area Surfaces: The Advantage of a Photons-in, Photons-out Technique
The Application of Reflection Infrared and Surface Enhanced Raman
Infrared Specular Reflection and SERS Spectra of Molecules Adsorbed on Smooth Surfaces
Surface Photoacoustic Spectroscopy - a New Technique for the Study of Surface Vibrations
Enhanced Adsorbate Raman Scattering and Surface Plasmon Radiation
Theoretical Vibrational Frequencies for NHx and CHx Reactive Intermediates on Nickel(100) and Nickel(111) Surfaces
Molecular Orientation in Thin Monolayer Films by Infrared Spectroscopy
Applications of Surface Polaritons for Detection and Vibrational Spectra
Surface Raman Ellipsometry
Fourier Transform Infrared Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy of Surface Species
The Adsorption of CO on Pt(111) Studied by Infrared-Reflection-Adsorption Spectroscopy
Infrared-Spectroscopic Investigation of the Adsorption of Fluoromethane on Sodium Chloride Surfaces under Ultra High Vacuum
Electroreflectance Vibrational Spectroscopy: A New Surface Analysis Technique Using Diode Lasers
Infrared Spectra of CO Adsorbed at Low Temperatures on Ni
Session VII: Beam-Surface Scattering; Surface Phonons
The Spectroscopy of Surface Vibrations by Atom Scattering
Internal State Distributions of Molecules Scattering and Desorbing from Surfaces
Hydrogen Interactions with Ag(111): Bound State Scattering Resonances and Interaction Potential Determination
Ro-Vibrational Excitation within the Infinite Conical Well: Desorption of Diatomic Molecules
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction Measurements on Physisorbed Films on Graphite
Surface Phonons in Superlattices
Bound States of Two Surface Phonons at a Crystal Surface with an Adsorbed Monolayer
A Search for High Frequency Vibrational Modes at a Stepped Surface
Crystallographic Determination of Metal Surfaces with Helium Scattering
Roughness-Trapped Shear Horizontal Surface Acoustic Waves
Leaky Surface-Elastic Waves on Flat and Highly Corrugated Surfaces for Isotropic Non-dissipative Media
Measurement of Au(111) Surface Phonons by Low Energy Helium Scattering
Session VIII: Electron Tunneling Spectroscopy; Surface Enhanced Raman Studies in Electrochemistry
Tunneling Spectroscopy as a Probe of Adsorbate-Surface Interactions
The Interaction of Ions and Easily Ionized Species with Oxide Surfaces as Studied by Tunneling Spectroscopy
Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering of Water on an Ag Electrode
EMIRS Study of Adsorbate Bonding in the Electrode Solution Interfacial Region
Spectral Properties of Pyrazine Adsorbed on Silver Electrodes and Cold Silver Films from Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS)
SERS Study of Pyridine Vapor Exposed to Silver Substrates Electrochemically Prepared
Experimental Study of Relative Intensities in Inelastic Electron Tunneling Spectroscopy (I.E.T.S.)
Study of Adsorption of the Electrode/Solution Interphase by In-Situ Infrared Reflectance Spectroscopy - Adsorption of Methanol on a Platinum Electrode
Intensity Enhancement and Spectral Change in Raman Scattering of Mercaptobenzothiazole Adsorbed on Silver Electrode
Time Dependence of Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering During and After Oxidation-Reduction Cycles
Session IX: Conference Summary and Outlook
Conference Overview, Directions for Future Work and Critical Issues: Theory
Conference Overview: Experimental
Literature Reviews
Infrared Investigations of Adsorbed Species on Films and Monocrystalline Surfaces: A literature search
Vibrations Measured at Surfaces by HREELS: An updated review
A Tabular Review of Tunneling Spectroscopy
Raman Spectra of Molecules Considered to be Surface Enhanced
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis 14: Vibrations at Surfaces documents the proceedings of the third International Conference on ""Vibrations at Surfaces"" held at Asilomar, California, from September 1-4, 1982. Almost all of the 102 papers presented at the meeting are published in this volume.
The topics chosen for the eight sessions held over a span of three days were: (I) Vibrational Frequency Shifts and Widths-Lateral Interactions; (II) Dynamical Processes at Surfaces; (III) and (IV) Electron Loss Spectroscopy; (V) Raman and Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering; (VI) Infrared Absorption and Reflection Spectroscopy; (VII) Beam Surface Scattering Surface Phonons; (VIII) Electron Tunneling Spectroscopy - Surface Enhanced Raman Studies in Electrochemistry. In addition, C. B. Duke presented an introductory keynote surveying progress in the field since the last meeting. In the final session H. Ibach and T. Grimley presented conference overviews and future prospects for the field from an experimental and theoretical perspective. Also included in the Proceedings are four literature surveys on Energy Loss, Inelastic Tunneling, Infrared and Raman (SERS) papers.
