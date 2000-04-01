Vibrations at Surfaces, Volume 14

Table of Contents



Part A

Foreword

List of Participants

Introductory Keynote

Hot Atoms and Cold Facts: Mysteries and Opportunities in Vibration-Assisted Surface Chemistry

Session I: Vibrational Frequency Shifts and Widths; Lateral Interactions

Phase and Bonding Transitions in Chemisorbed Layers Studied by Vibrational Frequency Shifts

Combined Vibrational/Temperature Programmed Reaction Spectroscopy Studies of Reaction Intermediates on Metal Surfaces

High Resolution Infrared Study of Hydrogen Chemisorbed on Si(100)

Thermal Scattering of Slow Electrons During Elastic Specular Reflection from a Cu(001) Surface

Lateral Interactions and Vibrational Lifetimes

The Oxidation of Methanol on Cu(100) Studied by Infrared Spectroscopy

Vibrations Spectra of Oxygen Chemisorbed on Nickel(110) Surfaces

Dipole-Dipole Coupling in Adsorbate Vibrational Mode Spectra

The Reflection-Absorption Infrared Spectrum of the Dioxygen Species Adsorbed on Platinum recorded by FT-IR Spectroscopy

Ab Initio CI Investigation of Hydrogen Atom Adsorption on Li Clusters: Embedded Cluster Model

Investigation of Lateral Interactions in Chemisorption

Session II: Dynamical Processes at Surfaces

Energy Dissipation at Metal Surfaces: Electronic Versus Vibrational Excitations

Selective Desorption from the Binary Coadsorbate C2,H6-CH3F-NaCI by Resonant Vibrational Excitation with Laser Infrared Radiation

Laser-Induced Thermal Desorption of CO from Clean Polycrystalline Copper: Time-of-Flight and Surface Diffusion Measurements

Infrared Emission Spectroscopy of Co on Ni

Electronic Damping of the Motion of Adsorbates on Metal Surfaces

Infrared Laser Stimulated Surface Processes

The Exposure Dependence and Emission Spectrum of Chemiluminescence Produced During the Oxidation of Si(111) by O2

Laser-Induced Decomposition of Sodium Azide

Non-Equilibrium Behavior on Pulsed Laser Evaporated Surfaces

Surface Vibration Correlation with d-Electron (Hole) Per Atom Ratio (d-Bandfilling) in CO Chemisorption on Supported Transition Metal Particles: Dominance of Hund's Rule and d-Electron Degeneracy in Real Supported Catalysts

Vibrational State of Chemisorbed Molecule on Metal Surface

Session III: Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy

High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Studies of Adsorbates Utilizing Impact and Resonance Scattering

High Resolution EELS Studies of Clean and Oxide Covered Semiconductor Surfaces

The Chemisorption of Nitrogen on the (001) Surface of Ruthenium

Adsorbate Structure Modeling Based on EELS and Lattice Dynamical Calculations: Application to 0/A1(111)

Summary Abstract: Vibrational Excitations of Hydrogen and Oxygen on Pd(100)

High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopic Study of the Interaction of Oxygen with Magnesium Single Crystal Surfaces

Low Frequency Surface Resonance Modes in Electron Loss Spectroscopy

Oxygen Adsorption on the Kinked Pt(321) Surface

Calculation of the EELS Spectra of the Ni(001) surface with p(2X 2) and c(2X 2) Overlayers of Oxygen

Theoretical Calculation of Vibrations of Adsorbed Species

Contrasting Bonding Configurations of Acetone on Pt(111) and Ru(001) Surfaces

The Methoxy Intermediate on Mo(100): Effects of Surface Oxidation

HREELS Studies of Adsorbates on Polar Solids: Water on SrTiO3(100)

A Vibrational Study of Ammonia Chemisorbed on Ni(110) and Ni(111): Whither Goest the Metal-Nitrogen Stretching Mode on FCC(111) Surfaces?

The Adsorption of NO on Ru(001) and Its Co-Adsorption with Oxygen Studied by Vibrational Spectroscopy

Session IV: Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy II

The Adsorption of Ammonia on a Fe(110) Single Crystal Surface Studied by High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS)

Spatial Intensity Distributions from Electron Impact Scattering Modes: W(100)(1x1)H

Hydrogen Chemisorption of Ni(110) by High-Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy

Identification of Surface Vibrations on Clean and Oxygen Covered Pt(111) Surfaces with High Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS)

Vibrational Spectroscopy Using HREELS of Benzene Adsorbed on the Rh(111) Crystal Surface

HREELS Study of Formic Acid Adsorption on Gold (110) and (111) Surfaces

The Adsorption and Dehydrogenation of Cyclopentane on Ru(001)

Thermal Evolution of C2H2 and C4H2 on Pd(111) Studied by High-Resolution Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy

Electronic Transitions of Ar, Xe, N2, CO Physisorbed on Ag(111) and AI(111)

Vibrational Spectra of Ethylene and Acetylene on Metal Surfaces - an Electron Energy Loss Study of Ethylene Adsorbed on Ni(110) and Its Carbided Surface, and the Use of Metal-Cluster Analogies

Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy of the Decomposition of Formic Acid on Ru(001)

Azimuthal Dependence of Impact Scattering in Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy

Session V: Raman and Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering

On the Contribution of Charge Transfer Excitations to SERS

Multichannel Raman Spectroscopy of Unroughened Noble Metal and Non-Noble Metal Films and Tunnel Junctions

Charge Transfer Effects in Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering

Orientation Dependence of Surface Enhanced Raman Intensities: Results from Ab Initio Calculations

Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) from Silver, Copper and Gold Films in UHV: Excitation Spectra

A Comparison of Raman Scattering, Resonance Raman Scattering and Fluorescence from Molecules Adsorbed on Silver Island Films

Using Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering to Study Vibrations of Adsorbates on Thin Metallic Overlayers on Silver

Influence of Foreign Metal Atoms Deposited at Electrodes on Local and Non-Local Processes in Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering

Surface Raman Spectroscopy without Enhancement: Pyridine on Ag(111)

Raman Spectra of Pyridine Adsorbed on Ni(111)

Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy of Palladium

Acetylene Adsorption on Silver Films: A Raman Vibrational Study

The SERS Phenomenon in Light of Recent Excitation Profile Measurements

Exact Calculations of Scattering and Enhanced Fields of Electromagnetic Waves on Grating Surfaces

Part B

Session VI: Infrared Absorption and Reflection Spectroscopy

Infrared Spectroscopy of Adsorbates on Low-Area Surfaces: The Advantage of a Photons-in, Photons-out Technique

The Application of Reflection Infrared and Surface Enhanced Raman

Infrared Specular Reflection and SERS Spectra of Molecules Adsorbed on Smooth Surfaces

Surface Photoacoustic Spectroscopy - a New Technique for the Study of Surface Vibrations

Enhanced Adsorbate Raman Scattering and Surface Plasmon Radiation

Theoretical Vibrational Frequencies for NHx and CHx Reactive Intermediates on Nickel(100) and Nickel(111) Surfaces

Molecular Orientation in Thin Monolayer Films by Infrared Spectroscopy

Applications of Surface Polaritons for Detection and Vibrational Spectra

Surface Raman Ellipsometry

Fourier Transform Infrared Reflection-Absorption Spectroscopy of Surface Species

The Adsorption of CO on Pt(111) Studied by Infrared-Reflection-Adsorption Spectroscopy

Infrared-Spectroscopic Investigation of the Adsorption of Fluoromethane on Sodium Chloride Surfaces under Ultra High Vacuum

Electroreflectance Vibrational Spectroscopy: A New Surface Analysis Technique Using Diode Lasers

Infrared Spectra of CO Adsorbed at Low Temperatures on Ni

Session VII: Beam-Surface Scattering; Surface Phonons

The Spectroscopy of Surface Vibrations by Atom Scattering

Internal State Distributions of Molecules Scattering and Desorbing from Surfaces

Hydrogen Interactions with Ag(111): Bound State Scattering Resonances and Interaction Potential Determination

Ro-Vibrational Excitation within the Infinite Conical Well: Desorption of Diatomic Molecules

X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction Measurements on Physisorbed Films on Graphite

Surface Phonons in Superlattices

Bound States of Two Surface Phonons at a Crystal Surface with an Adsorbed Monolayer

A Search for High Frequency Vibrational Modes at a Stepped Surface

Crystallographic Determination of Metal Surfaces with Helium Scattering

Roughness-Trapped Shear Horizontal Surface Acoustic Waves

Leaky Surface-Elastic Waves on Flat and Highly Corrugated Surfaces for Isotropic Non-dissipative Media

Measurement of Au(111) Surface Phonons by Low Energy Helium Scattering

Session VIII: Electron Tunneling Spectroscopy; Surface Enhanced Raman Studies in Electrochemistry

Tunneling Spectroscopy as a Probe of Adsorbate-Surface Interactions

The Interaction of Ions and Easily Ionized Species with Oxide Surfaces as Studied by Tunneling Spectroscopy

Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering of Water on an Ag Electrode

EMIRS Study of Adsorbate Bonding in the Electrode Solution Interfacial Region

Spectral Properties of Pyrazine Adsorbed on Silver Electrodes and Cold Silver Films from Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS)

SERS Study of Pyridine Vapor Exposed to Silver Substrates Electrochemically Prepared

Experimental Study of Relative Intensities in Inelastic Electron Tunneling Spectroscopy (I.E.T.S.)

Study of Adsorption of the Electrode/Solution Interphase by In-Situ Infrared Reflectance Spectroscopy - Adsorption of Methanol on a Platinum Electrode

Intensity Enhancement and Spectral Change in Raman Scattering of Mercaptobenzothiazole Adsorbed on Silver Electrode

Time Dependence of Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering During and After Oxidation-Reduction Cycles

Session IX: Conference Summary and Outlook

Conference Overview, Directions for Future Work and Critical Issues: Theory

Conference Overview: Experimental

Literature Reviews

Infrared Investigations of Adsorbed Species on Films and Monocrystalline Surfaces: A literature search

Vibrations Measured at Surfaces by HREELS: An updated review

A Tabular Review of Tunneling Spectroscopy

Raman Spectra of Molecules Considered to be Surface Enhanced

Author Index

Subject Index



