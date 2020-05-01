Vibrational Spectroscopy Applications in Biomedical, Pharmaceutical and Food Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Vibrational Spectroscopy Applications in Biomedical, Pharmaceutical and Food Sciences synthesizes the latest research on the applications of vibrational spectroscopy in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and food analysis. Suitable for graduate-level students as well as experienced researchers in academia and industry, this book is organized into five distinct sections. The first deals with the fundamentals of vibrational spectroscopy. The second presents the most important sampling methodology used for infrared and Raman spectroscopy in the various fields of interest. Since spectroscopy is the study of the interaction of electromagnetic radiation with matter, this section deals with the characteristics, properties, and absorption of electromagnetic radiation. The last three sections describe the analytical studies performed all over the world in biomedical, pharmaceutical, and food sciences.
Key Features
- Presents a critical discussion of many of the applications of vibrational spectroscopy
- Covers details of the analytical methodologies used in pharmaceutical and biomedical applications
- Discusses the latest developments in pharmaceutical and biomedical analysis of both small and large molecules
Readership
Researchers and scientists in analytical chemistry, quality control and assurance, and clinical chemistry involved the application of vibrational spectroscopy in pharmaceutical or biomedical analysis, clinical research and development, bioinorganic chemistry, forensic science, and food science. Graduate students, and faculty members, and scholars studying vibrational spectroscopy in physics and chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part 1. THEORETICAL ASPECTS OF VIBRATIONAL SPECTROSCOPY
2. Molecular vibration
3. Infrared absorption
4. Raman scattering
5. Surface-enhanced effect
Part 2. INSTRUMENTATION AND SAMPLING METHODS IN VIBRATIONAL SPECTROSCOPY ANALYSIS
6. Sampling in Infrared spectroscopy
7. Sampling in Raman Spectroscopy
Part 3. BIOMEDICAL ANALYSIS APPLICATIONS
8. Body fluids analysis
9. Tissues analysis
10. Biomedical analysis
11. Clinical diagnosis
Part 4. PHARMACEUTICAL ANALYSIS APPLICATIONS
12. Drugs
13. Polymorphic substances analysis
Part 5. FOOD ANALYSIS
14. Fruit and vegetable analysis
15. Solid and semisolid dairy product analysis
16. Alcohol beverages analysis
17. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188279
About the Author
Andrei Bunaciu
Andrei A. Bunaciu, received his Ph.D. from Politehnica University of Bucharest, Faculty of Chemistry, Department of Analytical Chemistry in the field of ion-selective membrane electrodes applied in pharmaceutical analysis in 1990. After several years as Senior Researcher in the Institute of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research and Romanian Intelligence Service, he became a Senior Researcher in the Vibrational Spectroscopy Department at SCIENT - Research Center for Instrumental Analysis, Bucharest. Now he is the owner of AAB_IR research company. His research interests concern molecular recognition of pharmaceutical and biological compounds using infrared and Raman spectroscopy techniques. He is the author/co-author of about 80 publications on various aspects of sensors, vibrational spectroscopy, and other instrumental techniques in medical and pharmaceutical analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
AAB-IR Research Laboratory, Bucharest, Romania
Hassan Aboul-Enein
Hassan Y. Aboul Enein is a Professor Emeritus at the National Research Center in Cairo, Egypt. He was head of the Pharmaceutical Analysis Laboratory at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is an author of over 1100 refereed articles, 48 book chapters and 365 conference presentations. He also authored and edited 8 books. He is an Editorial Board Member of 22 journals, including Analytica Chimica Acta, Chirality, Biomedical Chromatography, Critical Reviews in Analytical Chemistry, Journal of Separation Science, Chromatographia, and Chirality. He is a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) advisory panel in International Pharmacopoeia and Pharmaceutical Preparations and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (UK). He received his Ph.D. in 1971 in pharmaceutical and medicinal chemistry from the University of Mississippi, USA. He has received several awards, including the Scopus award for the most cited scientist in the Middle East in 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry Department, National Research Center, Cairo, Egypt
Vu Dang Hoang
Vu Dang Hoang completed his doctorate in pharmaceutics at the University of Strathclyde, UK, in 2005 and conducted postdoctoral research at the Ecole Nationale d'Ingénieurs des Techniques des Industries Agricoles et Alimentaires, France, in 2006. He has been lecturing at the Department of Analytical Chemistry and Toxicology, Hanoi University of Pharmacy, Vietnam, since 2007. He became an associate professor in the field of drug quality control in 2015. His research interests include chemico-physical characterization of topical drug delivery systems and chemometrics-based methods for the analysis of drugs in pharmaceutical dosage forms and biological fluids. So far, he has authored more than 30 publications in pharmaceutical research and analytical chemistry in leading national and international peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Analytical Chemistry and Toxicology, Hanoi University of Pharmacy, Hanoi, Vietnam