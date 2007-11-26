VHDL-2008 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742490, 9780080557571

VHDL-2008

1st Edition

Just the New Stuff

Authors: Peter Ashenden Jim Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9780080557571
Paperback ISBN: 9780123742490
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 26th November 2007
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
45.99
39.09
65.95
56.06
49.95
42.46
66.36
56.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
47.95
40.76
37.99
32.29
61.95
52.66
74.54
63.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Major New Features; Type System Changes; New and Changed Operations; New and Changed Statements; Modeling Enhancements; Standard Packages; Improved I/O; Minor Semantic Changes; Lexical and Syntax Changes; What's Next.

Description

VHDL-2008: Just the New Stuff, as its title says, introduces the new features added to the latest revision of the IEEE standard for the VHDL hardware description language. Written by the Chair and Technical Editor of the IEEE working group, the book is an authoritative guide to how the new features work and how to use them to improve design productivity. It will be invaluable for early adopters of the new language version, for tool implementers, and for those just curious about where VHDL is headed.

Key Features

  • First in the market describing the new features of VHDL 2008;
  • Just the new features, so existing users and implementers can focus on what's new;
  • Helps readers to learn the new features soon, rather than waiting for new editions of complete VHDL reference books.
  • Authoritative, written by experts in the area;
  • Tutorial style, making it more accessible than the VHDL Standard Language Reference Manual.

Readership

Hardware Verification Engineers using VHDL

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080557571
Paperback ISBN:
9780123742490

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter Ashenden Author

Peter J. Ashenden received his B.Sc.(Hons) and Ph.D. from the University of Adelaide, Australia. He was previously a senior lecturer in computer science and is now a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Adelaide. His research interests are computer organization and electronic design automation. Dr. Ashenden is also an independent consultant specializing in electronic design automation (EDA). He is actively involved in IEEE working groups developing VHDL standards, is the author of The Designer's Guide to VHDL and The Student's Guide to VHDL and co-editor of the Morgan Kaufmann series, Systems on Silicon. He is a senior member of the IEEE and a member of the ACM.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Computer Science, University of Adelaide, Australia

Jim Lewis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, IEEE Working Group on VHDL, SynthWorks Design, Inc., Tigard, OR, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.