VHDL-2008
1st Edition
Just the New Stuff
Table of Contents
Major New Features; Type System Changes; New and Changed Operations; New and Changed Statements; Modeling Enhancements; Standard Packages; Improved I/O; Minor Semantic Changes; Lexical and Syntax Changes; What's Next.
Description
VHDL-2008: Just the New Stuff, as its title says, introduces the new features added to the latest revision of the IEEE standard for the VHDL hardware description language. Written by the Chair and Technical Editor of the IEEE working group, the book is an authoritative guide to how the new features work and how to use them to improve design productivity. It will be invaluable for early adopters of the new language version, for tool implementers, and for those just curious about where VHDL is headed.
Key Features
- First in the market describing the new features of VHDL 2008;
- Just the new features, so existing users and implementers can focus on what's new;
- Helps readers to learn the new features soon, rather than waiting for new editions of complete VHDL reference books.
- Authoritative, written by experts in the area;
- Tutorial style, making it more accessible than the VHDL Standard Language Reference Manual.
Readership
Hardware Verification Engineers using VHDL
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 26th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557571
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123742490
About the Authors
Peter Ashenden Author
Peter J. Ashenden received his B.Sc.(Hons) and Ph.D. from the University of Adelaide, Australia. He was previously a senior lecturer in computer science and is now a Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Adelaide. His research interests are computer organization and electronic design automation. Dr. Ashenden is also an independent consultant specializing in electronic design automation (EDA). He is actively involved in IEEE working groups developing VHDL standards, is the author of The Designer's Guide to VHDL and The Student's Guide to VHDL and co-editor of the Morgan Kaufmann series, Systems on Silicon. He is a senior member of the IEEE and a member of the ACM.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Computer Science, University of Adelaide, Australia
Jim Lewis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, IEEE Working Group on VHDL, SynthWorks Design, Inc., Tigard, OR, U.S.A.