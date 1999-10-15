Veterinary Virology
3rd Edition
Description
Completely rewritten, this edition has expanded coverage of zoonotic viruses and the diseases they cause, and viruses and viral diseases of laboratory animals, poultry, fish, and wildlife. The concept of new emerging and reemerging viral diseases reflects the new perspective this concept has brought to veterinary and zoonotic virology and related fields. Part I presents fundamental principles of virology related to animal infection and disease. Part II details the properties and clinical features of the viruses that afflict animals and describes their treatment and control.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Comprehensive coverage of animal viruses, viral diseases, and viral zoonoses
- Covers veterinary and zoonotic virology from the perspective of pathogenesis of viral infections, as well as from the perspective of disease prevention and control
Readership
Veterinary undergraduate and graduate students, postgraduates studying animal viruses, virologists, microbiologists, and veterinarians interested in infectious diseases.
Table of Contents
Principles of Virology: The Nature of Viruses as Etiologic Agents of Veterinary and Zoonotic Diseases. Viral Taxonomy and Nomenclature. Viral Replication. Viral Genetics and Evolution. Virus-Cell Interactions. Mechanisms of Infection and Spread of Viruses through the Body. Determinants of Viral Virulence and Host Resistance-Susceptibility. Immune Response to Viral Infections. Pathogenesis of Viral Diseases: Viral Strategies and Host Defense Mechanisms. Pathogenesis of Viral Diseases: Representative Model Diseases. Mechanisms of Viral Oncogenesis. Laboratory Diagnosis of Viral Diseases. Vaccination against Viral Diseases. Epidemiology of Viral Diseases. Surveillance, Prevention, Control, and Eradication of Viral Diseases.
Veterinary and Zoonotic Viral Diseases:
Poxviridae. Asfarviridae. Iridoviridae. Herpesviridae. Adenoviridae. Papovaviridae. Parvoviridae. Circoviridae. Retroviridae. Birnaviridae. Paramyxoviridae. Rhabdoviridae. Filoviridae. Bornaviridae. Orthomyxoviridae. Bunyaviridae. Arenaviridae. Coronaviridae. Arteriviridae. Picornaviridae. Caliciviridae. Astroviridae. Torgaviridae. Flaviviridae. Prions: Agents of Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies. Other Viruses:
Hepadnaviridae, Deltavirus. Viral Diseases by Domestic Animal Species. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 629
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 15th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552033
About the Author
Frederick Murphy
Frederick A. Murphy, DVM, PhD, is professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston. He holds a BS and DVM from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). Formerly he was dean and distinguished professor, School of Veterinary Medicine, and distinguished professor, School of Medicine, UC Davis. Before that he served as director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases, Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and is a member of the German National Academy of Sciences and the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine. He holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Turku, Finland; an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Guelph, Canada; an honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of London, United Kingdom; an honorary Doctor of Science from University College Dublin, Ireland; the Presidential Rank Award of the U.S. Government; the PennVet World Leadership Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Distinguished Microbiologist Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. At UTMB, he is a member of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Galveston National Laboratory, and McLaughlin Endowment for Infection and Immunity. His professional interests include the pathology and epidemiology of highly pathogenic viruses/viral diseases: rabies and the rabies-like viruses, arboviruses, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and other neurotropic viruses. He has been a leader in advancing the concepts of “new and emerging infectious diseases” and “new and emerging zoonoses” and “the threat posed by bioterrorism.” Most recently, he has been working on Internet resources on the history of virology: “The Foundations of Virology” at http://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA
E. Gibbs
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A.
Marian Horzinek
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht University, The Netherlands
Michael Studdert
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Second Edition @qu:"The information is clearly presented, current, and easy to read... The book contains information not available in other texts of this type and would be a valuable addition to any personal or institutional library." @source:--AUSTRALIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL @qu:"This book is very well-written and reflects the enthusiasm of the distinguished authors for the subject matter. The text is directed primarily at veterinary students and is entirely appropriate for this readership. This reviewer has regularly recommended the previous edition to veterinary undergraduates at the Ontario Veterinary College, and will continue to recommend the Second Edition." @source:--CANADIAN VETERINARY JOURNAL @qu:"Veterinary Virology is a well-worked text, coming as close as any available to the task of reconciling the enormous advances in basic virology with the needs of those interested in the associated animal diseases." @source:--W. Plowright, THE VETERINARY RECORD