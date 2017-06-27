Veterinary Toxicology for Australia and New Zealand - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124202276, 9780127999128

Veterinary Toxicology for Australia and New Zealand

1st Edition

Authors: Rosalind Dalefield
eBook ISBN: 9780127999128
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124202276
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th June 2017
Page Count: 628
Description

Veterinary Toxicology for Australia and New Zealand is a reference suited to the unique challenges of veterinary practice in Australia and New Zealand. Both streamlined and thorough in its coverage of poisons and treatments for those locations, this focused approach allows readers to quickly find relevant information that is presented in a concise and logical manner that is useful to clinicians. The authors draw upon a wealth of knowledge of the particularities of toxicology in Australia and New Zealand to present readers with the up-to-date information required to efficiently and effectively diagnose and treat their patients.

Key Features

  • Highlights toxins of specific concern in Australia and New Zealand
  • Structures information in a logical way so that it can be located quickly
  • Offers up-to-date information on current and emerging risks

Readership

Veterinary practitioners, students and nurses; poison advisory services; animal welfare personnel, toxicologists, farm advisors

Table of Contents

  1. Definitions
  2. Essentials of Toxicokinetics for Veterinary Practitioners
  3. Emergency Care and Stabilization of the Poisoned Patient
  4. Antidotes
  5. Vulnerable Patients
  6. Sample Collection and Handling
  7. Reference Tables by System Affected
  8. Insecticides and Acaricides
  9. Molluscicides
  10. Vertebrate Pestiticides
  11. Herbicides and Fungicides
  12. Pharmaceuticals and Recreational Drugs
  13. Household Foods and Products
  14. Metals
  15. Metalloids
  16. Site of First Contact Effects of Acids and Alkalis
  17. Miscellaneous Inorganic Substances
  18. Industrial and Commercial Organic Substances
  19. Agricultural and Feed-Related Toxicants
  20. Gases, Vapors and Smoke
  21. Fungi, Mycotoxins and Algae
  22. Venomous and Poisonous Vertebrates
  23. Venomous and Poisonous Invertebrates
  24. Poisonous Plants
  25. Chemical Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

No. of pages:
628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780127999128
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124202276

About the Author

Rosalind Dalefield

Rosalind Dalefield completed a BVSc and a PhD in veterinary pathology at Massey University in New Zealand, followed by a postdoctoral residency at the Comparative Toxicology Laboratories, Kansas State University. In 1999 she became a Diplomate by examination of both the American Board of Toxicology and the American Board of Veterinary Toxicology. She is a full international member of the Society of Toxicology. Dr Dalefield’s experience in toxicology includes human health risk assessment in a government regulatory toxicology role; a USEPA-funded role in environmental toxicology including that related to aquifers, brownfields and former military bases and bombing ranges; experience as a Study Director and a Study Monitor in nonclinical pharmaceutical development in GLP contract toxicology laboratories; participating in a helpline providing advice on veterinary and environmental exposures and toxicoses; and operating a diagnostic toxicology laboratory covering metals, feed toxicants including mycotoxins, samples for detection of environmental and wildlife toxicants, and testing for performance-enhancing drugs in greyhounds. Areas of specialized knowledge include human health risk assessment, nonclinical toxicology, international Good Laboratory Practice regulations, carcinogenicity assessment, inhalation toxicology, environmental toxicology, veterinary and comparative toxicology, and anatomic and clinical pathology of laboratory animals.She has written a number of review articles, book chapters and original research articles. Dr. Dalefield is also qualified as a Lead Auditor in Quality Management Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Masterton, New Zealand

Reviews

"This valuable book brings a lot of recently gathered data on 612 pages with 36 tables and 1 figure incorporated into hard cover of the book, will realize the exceptional value of this contribution to the biomedical sciences,…"--Veterinarska stanica

Ratings and Reviews

