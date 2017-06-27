Veterinary Toxicology for Australia and New Zealand
1st Edition
Description
Veterinary Toxicology for Australia and New Zealand is a reference suited to the unique challenges of veterinary practice in Australia and New Zealand. Both streamlined and thorough in its coverage of poisons and treatments for those locations, this focused approach allows readers to quickly find relevant information that is presented in a concise and logical manner that is useful to clinicians. The authors draw upon a wealth of knowledge of the particularities of toxicology in Australia and New Zealand to present readers with the up-to-date information required to efficiently and effectively diagnose and treat their patients.
Key Features
- Highlights toxins of specific concern in Australia and New Zealand
- Structures information in a logical way so that it can be located quickly
- Offers up-to-date information on current and emerging risks
Readership
Veterinary practitioners, students and nurses; poison advisory services; animal welfare personnel, toxicologists, farm advisors
Table of Contents
- Definitions
- Essentials of Toxicokinetics for Veterinary Practitioners
- Emergency Care and Stabilization of the Poisoned Patient
- Antidotes
- Vulnerable Patients
- Sample Collection and Handling
- Reference Tables by System Affected
- Insecticides and Acaricides
- Molluscicides
- Vertebrate Pestiticides
- Herbicides and Fungicides
- Pharmaceuticals and Recreational Drugs
- Household Foods and Products
- Metals
- Metalloids
- Site of First Contact Effects of Acids and Alkalis
- Miscellaneous Inorganic Substances
- Industrial and Commercial Organic Substances
- Agricultural and Feed-Related Toxicants
- Gases, Vapors and Smoke
- Fungi, Mycotoxins and Algae
- Venomous and Poisonous Vertebrates
- Venomous and Poisonous Invertebrates
- Poisonous Plants
- Chemical Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999128
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124202276
About the Author
Rosalind Dalefield
Rosalind Dalefield completed a BVSc and a PhD in veterinary pathology at Massey University in New Zealand, followed by a postdoctoral residency at the Comparative Toxicology Laboratories, Kansas State University. In 1999 she became a Diplomate by examination of both the American Board of Toxicology and the American Board of Veterinary Toxicology. She is a full international member of the Society of Toxicology. Dr Dalefield’s experience in toxicology includes human health risk assessment in a government regulatory toxicology role; a USEPA-funded role in environmental toxicology including that related to aquifers, brownfields and former military bases and bombing ranges; experience as a Study Director and a Study Monitor in nonclinical pharmaceutical development in GLP contract toxicology laboratories; participating in a helpline providing advice on veterinary and environmental exposures and toxicoses; and operating a diagnostic toxicology laboratory covering metals, feed toxicants including mycotoxins, samples for detection of environmental and wildlife toxicants, and testing for performance-enhancing drugs in greyhounds. Areas of specialized knowledge include human health risk assessment, nonclinical toxicology, international Good Laboratory Practice regulations, carcinogenicity assessment, inhalation toxicology, environmental toxicology, veterinary and comparative toxicology, and anatomic and clinical pathology of laboratory animals.She has written a number of review articles, book chapters and original research articles. Dr. Dalefield is also qualified as a Lead Auditor in Quality Management Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Masterton, New Zealand
Reviews
"This valuable book brings a lot of recently gathered data on 612 pages with 36 tables and 1 figure incorporated into hard cover of the book, will realize the exceptional value of this contribution to the biomedical sciences,…"--Veterinarska stanica