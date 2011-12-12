Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal
1st Edition
2-Volume Set
Description
With detailed coverage of surgical procedures, Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal is an authoritative, two-volume reference on the art and science of small animal surgery. Expert contributors discuss surgical principles and procedures for topics ranging from surgical biology and perioperative care, to neurosurgery orthopedic surgery, and soft tissue surgery, always supported by evidence-based research and complete surgical instructions. More procedures are covered with greater detail than in comparable books, and a greater emphasis on pathophysiology shows how it relates to diagnosis, treatment, and overall case management. Experienced Coeditors Karen Tobias and Spencer Johnston provide the definitive reference for veterinary surgery, invaluable preparation for the ACVS and ECVS board examinations.
Key Features
- Blend of clinical and basic science information provides the best possible understanding of clinical issues surrounding operative situations.
- Specific procedures are covered in great detail and are brought to life with full-color drawings and photographs.
- Highly recognized contributors provide authoritative coverage that is useful for surgical specialists as well as practicing veterinarians who perform surgery or refer cases for surgery.
- Detailed coverage of small animal surgery provides excellent preparation for the written examination of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, and the European College of Veterinary Surgeons.
- Comprehensive coverage includes surgical biology, surgical methods and perioperative care, neurosurgery, and orthopedics in Volume I; soft tissue surgery is covered in Volume II.
- Coverage of anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology in chapters on specific organs includes information critical to operative procedures and patient management.
- In-depth chapters on anesthesia and pain provide indispensable resources for practicing surgeons.
- Treatment of cancers in small animals is covered in chapters on surgical oncology, tumors of the spine, and musculoskeletal neoplasia.
- Extensive references to published studies show the factual basis for the material.
- The companion website includes all of the images in the book for convenient access, plus references linked to original abstracts on PubMed.
Table of Contents
Volume I: Surgical Principles, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedic Surgery
Section I: Surgical Biology
1. Inflammatory Response
2. Molecular and Cellular Biology: Genomics
3. Biomarkers in Clinical Medicine
4. Stem Cells and Regenerative Therapy
5. Fluid Therapy
6. Shock
7. Bleeding and Hemostasis
8. Metabolism and Nutritional Needs of Surgical Patients
9. Wound Healing and Management of Devitalized Tissues
10. Wound Infections and Antimicrobial Use
11. Evidence-Based Medicine and Outcomes Assessment
Section II: Surgical Methods and Perioperative Care
12. Sterilization
13. Instrumentation
14. Preparation of the Patient, Operating Team, and Operating Room for Surgery
15. Monitoring for Surgical Infection
16. Surgical Modalities
17. Suture Material, Tissue Staplers, Ligation Devices, and Closure Methods
18. Tissue Handling and Technique in the Use of Operative Tools
19. Surgical Hemostasis
20. Bandages and Drains
21. Biopsy Methods and Sample Procurement
22. Pain management and Sedation
23. Anesthesia Principles and Monitoring
24. Basics of Minimally Invasive Surgery
25. Principles of Oncologic Surgery
Section III: Neurosurgery
26. Neurologic Examination
27. Neurodiagnostics
28. Imaging of the Neurologic System
29. Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology of CNS Disease and Injury
30. Infectious and Inflammatory Conditions of the Nervous System
31. Cervical Spine
32. Thoracolumbar Spine
33. Lumbosacral Spine
34. Spinal Fracture and Luxation
35. Surgical Management of the Brain-Injured Pet
36. Intracranial Neoplasia
37. Management of Congenital Brain Malformations
38. Anesthesia for Intracranial Surgery
39. Spinal Neoplasia
Section IV: Musculoskeletal System
40. Connective Tissues
41. Fracture Biology and Biomechanics
42. Open Fractures
43. Internal Fracture Fixation
44. External Skeletal Fixation
45. External Coaptation
46. Delayed Unions, Nonunions, Malunions
47. Angular Limb Deformity: Principles of Treatment
48. Orthopedic Infections
49. Bone Grafts and Substitutes
50. Scapula
51. Scapulohumeral Joint
52. Fractures of the Humerus
53. Developmental Conditions of the Canine Elbow
54. Total Elbow Replacement
55. Radius and Ulna
56. Carpus and Digits
57. Fractures of the Pelvis
58. Coxofemoral Luxation
59. Canine Hip Dysplasia: Pathogenesis and Diagnosis
60. Canine Hip Dysplasia: Treatment
61. Fractures of the Femur
62. Stifle Joint
63. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
64. Tibiotarsal Joint, Tarsus, and Metatarsus
65. Amputations
66. Dentistry for the Surgeon
67. Mandible and Maxillofacial Fractures
68. Arthritis
69. Miscellaneous Orthopedic Diseases
70. Muscle and Tendon Disorders
71. Small Animal Arthroscopy
72. Canine Appendicular Osteosarcoma
73. Osteochondrosis
74. Gait Analysis
Volume II: Soft Tissue Surgery
Section I: Skin and Reconstruction
75. Primary Wound Closure
76. Open Wounds
77. Tension-Relieving Techniques
78. Local or Subdermal Plexus Flaps
79. Axial Pattern and Myocutaneous Flaps
80. Grafts
81. Burns
82. Specific Disorders
Section II: Abdomen
83. Spleen
84. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction and Hernias
85. Diaphragmatic Hernias and PPDH
86. Peritoneal Effusion and Peritonitis
Section III: Digestive System
87. Soft Tissue of the Oral Cavity
88. Salivary Glands
89. Mandibulectomy and Maxillectomy
90. Esophagus
91. Stomach
92. Small Intestines
93. Colon
94. Rectum and Anus
95. Liver and Biliary System
96. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies
97. Pancreas
98. Feeding Tubes
Section IV: Respiratory System
99. Nasal Planum, Nasal Cavity, and Sinuses
100. Palate
101. Larynx
102. Trachea and Bronchi
103. Lungs
Section V: Thorax
104. Thoracic Wall
105. Thoracic Cavity
Section VI: Cardiovascular System
106. Cardiac Surgery
107. Pericardial Surgery
108. Vascular Surgery
Section VII: Urogenital System
109. Ovaries and Uterus
110. Vagina, Vestibule, and Vulva
111. Testes and Scrotum
112. Penis and Prepuce
113. Prostate
114. Kidneys
115. Ureters
116. Bladder
117. Urethra
118. Sphincter Mechanism Incontinence
119. Renal Transplant
Section VIII: Endocrine System
120. Adrenal Glands
121. Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
Section IX: The Ear
122. Pinna and External Ear Canal
123. Middle and Inner Ear
Section X: The Eye
124. Basic Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures
125. Emergency Ophthalmic Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437707441
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263375
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455755004
About the Author
Karen Tobias
Spencer Johnston
Reviews
"Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal has finally arrived. This textbook has been eagerly anticipated by many veterinary surgeons...Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal is a two -volume reference text that covers in great detail all aspects of small animal surgery...The book contains key up-to-date references, giving a sound review of the evidence and a factual base behind the content...This textbook is a 'must-have' for surgical specialists, training specialists and veterinarians who perform surgery or regularly refer cases for surgery. It is definitely not a light read, but then again, surgical procedures, no matter how routine, should not be taken lightly."
Vet Record, June 2012
"Tobias's two-volumes provide a very broad overview of small animal veterinary surgery from the history of the science to the latest advanced surgical techniques such as brain surgery or microcamera thoracoscopy. The authors (authors more than 150 specialists) take in to account all aspects of the condtions from the diagnosis to post op care. Anaesthesia and pain management are not overlooked...(The book is) well illustrated with drawings and pictures and references are either available online or at the end of the chapters."
Vet Today, March 2013