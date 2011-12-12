Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437707465, 9781437707441

Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal

1st Edition

2-Volume Set

Authors: Karen Tobias Spencer Johnston
Description

With detailed coverage of surgical procedures, Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal is an authoritative, two-volume reference on the art and science of small animal surgery. Expert contributors discuss surgical principles and procedures for topics ranging from surgical biology and perioperative care, to neurosurgery orthopedic surgery, and soft tissue surgery, always supported by evidence-based research and complete surgical instructions. More procedures are covered with greater detail than in comparable books, and a greater emphasis on pathophysiology shows how it relates to diagnosis, treatment, and overall case management. Experienced Coeditors Karen Tobias and Spencer Johnston provide the definitive reference for veterinary surgery, invaluable preparation for the ACVS and ECVS board examinations.

Key Features

  • Blend of clinical and basic science information provides the best possible understanding of clinical issues surrounding operative situations.

  • Specific procedures are covered in great detail and are brought to life with full-color drawings and photographs.

  • Highly recognized contributors provide authoritative coverage that is useful for surgical specialists as well as practicing veterinarians who perform surgery or refer cases for surgery.

  • Detailed coverage of small animal surgery provides excellent preparation for the written examination of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, and the European College of Veterinary Surgeons.

  • Comprehensive coverage includes surgical biology, surgical methods and perioperative care, neurosurgery, and orthopedics in Volume I; soft tissue surgery is covered in Volume II.

  • Coverage of anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology in chapters on specific organs includes information critical to operative procedures and patient management.

  • In-depth chapters on anesthesia and pain provide indispensable resources for practicing surgeons.

  • Treatment of cancers in small animals is covered in chapters on surgical oncology, tumors of the spine, and musculoskeletal neoplasia.

  • Extensive references to published studies show the factual basis for the material.

  • The companion website includes all of the images in the book for convenient access,  plus references linked to original abstracts on PubMed.

 

Table of Contents

Volume I: Surgical Principles, Neurosurgery, and Orthopedic Surgery

Section I: Surgical Biology

1. Inflammatory Response

2. Molecular and Cellular Biology: Genomics

3. Biomarkers in Clinical Medicine

4. Stem Cells and Regenerative Therapy

5. Fluid Therapy

6. Shock

7. Bleeding and Hemostasis

8. Metabolism and Nutritional Needs of Surgical Patients

9. Wound Healing and Management of Devitalized Tissues

10. Wound Infections and Antimicrobial Use

11. Evidence-Based Medicine and Outcomes Assessment

Section II: Surgical Methods and Perioperative Care

12. Sterilization

13. Instrumentation

14. Preparation of the Patient, Operating Team, and Operating Room for Surgery

15. Monitoring for Surgical Infection

16. Surgical Modalities

17. Suture Material, Tissue Staplers, Ligation Devices, and Closure Methods

18. Tissue Handling and Technique in the Use of Operative Tools

19. Surgical Hemostasis

20. Bandages and Drains

21. Biopsy Methods and Sample Procurement

22. Pain management and Sedation

23. Anesthesia Principles and Monitoring

24. Basics of Minimally Invasive Surgery

25. Principles of Oncologic Surgery

Section III: Neurosurgery

26. Neurologic Examination

27. Neurodiagnostics

28. Imaging of the Neurologic System

29. Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology of CNS Disease and Injury

30. Infectious and Inflammatory Conditions of the Nervous System

31. Cervical Spine

32. Thoracolumbar Spine

33. Lumbosacral Spine

34. Spinal Fracture and Luxation

35. Surgical Management of the Brain-Injured Pet

36. Intracranial Neoplasia

37. Management of Congenital Brain Malformations

38. Anesthesia for Intracranial Surgery

39. Spinal Neoplasia

Section IV: Musculoskeletal System

40. Connective Tissues

41. Fracture Biology and Biomechanics

42. Open Fractures

43. Internal Fracture Fixation

44. External Skeletal Fixation

45. External Coaptation

46. Delayed Unions, Nonunions, Malunions

47. Angular Limb Deformity: Principles of Treatment

48. Orthopedic Infections

49. Bone Grafts and Substitutes

50. Scapula

51. Scapulohumeral Joint

52. Fractures of the Humerus

53. Developmental Conditions of the Canine Elbow

54. Total Elbow Replacement

55. Radius and Ulna

56. Carpus and Digits

57. Fractures of the Pelvis

58. Coxofemoral Luxation

59. Canine Hip Dysplasia: Pathogenesis and Diagnosis

60. Canine Hip Dysplasia: Treatment

61. Fractures of the Femur

62. Stifle Joint

63. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

64. Tibiotarsal Joint, Tarsus, and Metatarsus

65. Amputations

66. Dentistry for the Surgeon

67. Mandible and Maxillofacial Fractures

68. Arthritis

69. Miscellaneous Orthopedic Diseases

70. Muscle and Tendon Disorders

71. Small Animal Arthroscopy

72. Canine Appendicular Osteosarcoma

73. Osteochondrosis

74. Gait Analysis

Volume II: Soft Tissue Surgery

Section I: Skin and Reconstruction

75. Primary Wound Closure

76. Open Wounds

77. Tension-Relieving Techniques

78. Local or Subdermal Plexus Flaps

79. Axial Pattern and Myocutaneous Flaps

80. Grafts

81. Burns

82. Specific Disorders

Section II: Abdomen

83. Spleen

84. Abdominal Wall Reconstruction and Hernias

85. Diaphragmatic Hernias and PPDH

86. Peritoneal Effusion and Peritonitis

Section III: Digestive System

87. Soft Tissue of the Oral Cavity

88. Salivary Glands

89. Mandibulectomy and Maxillectomy

90. Esophagus

91. Stomach

92. Small Intestines

93. Colon

94. Rectum and Anus

95. Liver and Biliary System

96. Hepatic Vascular Anomalies

97. Pancreas

98. Feeding Tubes

Section IV: Respiratory System

99. Nasal Planum, Nasal Cavity, and Sinuses

100. Palate

101. Larynx

102. Trachea and Bronchi

103. Lungs

Section V: Thorax

104. Thoracic Wall

105. Thoracic Cavity

Section VI: Cardiovascular System

106. Cardiac Surgery

107. Pericardial Surgery

108. Vascular Surgery

Section VII: Urogenital System

109. Ovaries and Uterus

110. Vagina, Vestibule, and Vulva

111. Testes and Scrotum

112. Penis and Prepuce

113. Prostate

114. Kidneys

115. Ureters

116. Bladder

117. Urethra

118. Sphincter Mechanism Incontinence

119. Renal Transplant

Section VIII: Endocrine System

120. Adrenal Glands

121. Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

Section IX: The Ear

122. Pinna and External Ear Canal

123. Middle and Inner Ear

Section X: The Eye

124. Basic Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures

125. Emergency Ophthalmic Surgery

Reviews

"Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal has finally arrived. This textbook has been eagerly anticipated by many veterinary surgeons...Veterinary Surgery: Small Animal is a two -volume reference text that covers in great detail all aspects of small animal surgery...The book contains key up-to-date references, giving a sound review of the evidence and a factual base behind the content...This textbook is a 'must-have' for surgical specialists, training specialists and veterinarians who perform surgery or regularly refer cases for surgery. It is definitely not a light read, but then again, surgical procedures, no matter how routine, should not be taken lightly."

Vet Record, June 2012

"Tobias's two-volumes provide a very broad overview of small animal veterinary surgery from the history of the science to the latest advanced surgical techniques such as brain surgery or microcamera thoracoscopy. The authors (authors more than 150 specialists) take in to account all aspects of the condtions from the diagnosis to post op care. Anaesthesia and pain management are not overlooked...(The book is) well illustrated  with drawings and pictures and references are either available online  or at the end of the chapters."

Vet Today, March 2013

